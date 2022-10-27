ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Historic Fairmount neighborhood gets new skate park

By Annie Gimbel
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RAn3e_0ip09mxJ00

Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines, October 27th, 2022 02:59

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A skate plaza is set as the keystone attraction for Fire Station Park when it expands.

Additional funding approved by the city council will lead to implementation of the master plan for the park located at 1616 Hemphill St.

The 15,000-square-foot skate plaza will feature a diverse range of elements for skateboarders of all skill levels, connected by paved walks throughout the park. Other elements at the park include a market plaza, community green and lighting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZT70K_0ip09mxJ00
The park expansion work is taking place at the northeast corner of Hemphill Street and Maddox Avenue. City's Park Dedication Fees Fund

Recent council action increases funding to include a steel pavilion, pump track, pedestrian walkway, event lawn turf and angled street parking. The additional funding totaled more than $1 million, according to a news release.

Centrally located in the historic Fairmount neighborhood, the park is situated at a major transportation crossroads, the intersection of Allen Avenue and Hemphill Street. Easily accessible by Trinity Metro's Bus Route 1 and the Near Southside's protected bike lane network, the location was selected to serve community members who have traditionally lacked easy access to safe places to skate and socialize in the central city.

Overall project cost, including design and construction, is $2,697,092. The project is funded by the City's Park Dedication Fees Fund, private funds raised by Historic Southside Inc. and Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone 4 funds.

Construction began in July 2022. The latest project expansion will extend the completion time to March 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

City of Plano looks at a different solution for alleviating traffic

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you've spent any significant time in North Texas, you know just how bad the traffic can be. It has some cities showing interest in a new, aerial form of transportation.Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments launched a certification program for new transportation technologies and now, a handful of cities have expressed interest.At last week's Plano City Council meeting, the city's director of engineering introduced council members to JPods."It is a fee-based point to multi-point aerial personal transit and you probably look at it and say it looks like a gondola.. exactly...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Public consumption of alcohol might get banned around West Seventh Street in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Carrying around a drink in public could get you in trouble soon in one of Fort Worth's busiest entertainment districts. A new ordinance would ban open containers and public consumption of alcohol across dozens of blocks in the West Seventh district. The proposal comes as a report to city councilmembers shows crime in the area is up 15% through the first 10 months of the year over 2021. Public intoxication arrests are up 8%. Carrying around an open container is not generally against the law in Texas. However, cities can ban it in specific areas,...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

City of Fort Worth leaders urge Forest Park mini-train operator to reinstate service

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Since the late 50s, people have enjoyed riding the green and yellow Forest Park Miniature Train by the Fort Worth Zoo.The five-mile round trip begins in Forest Park, crosses the Trinity River and enters Trinity Park. The train turns around near the Lancaster Bridge, then returns to its starting point on Colonial Parkway.But that tradition halted in March of 2022, when the little engine that could, just couldn't anymore due to equipment issues. Now city officials are taking steps to ensure the beloved miniature train will chug once again."It's our sincere hope that the contractor will return the...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Frisco resident spends thousands of hours preparing his house for Halloween

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Most of us spend $10-$20 on Halloween candy for trick-or-treaters. But a Frisco father has spared no expense and is spending a lot time making sure the kids in his neighborhood have a special night. A homeowner in Frisco has take Halloween to a whole new level by building and staffing a first rate haunted house. The corner house on Santee Lane offers a lot more than candy to brave trick or treaters, like Riley Cox and Zanna Osborn. The Frisco teenagers are among the hundreds who lined up tonight outside the home of Rik Montgomery. "My goal is this, a...
FRISCO, TX
tulsapeople.com

Lone star holiday: A four-hour drive from Tulsa takes visitors to the Christmas Capital of Texas

Did you know the town of Grapevine is known as the Christmas Capital of Texas? It even has a little passport you can pick up to help guide your exploration of this historic community during the holiday season. There’s plenty of shopping in and around its historic Main Street district and there’s lots of activities in this Dallas suburb to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
GRAPEVINE, TX
WFAA

High-end Fort Worth shoe store burglarized, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A North Texas business owner is waking up inside his store after thieves targeted it days ago. Video from Laced Connection in Fort Worth shows thieves breaking into the store over the weekend, and the owner told WFAA he knew something like this would happen some day, which is why he splits his pairs of sneakers – keeping one shoe in the front and one in the back.
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

Fort Worth Residents Oppose Strip Mall Demolition

(WBAP/KLIF) — Residents opposing the demolition of a Fort Worth strip mall are making their voices heard. The Fort Worth City Council decides on November 8th on whether or not to allow a strip mall to be demolished along 7th Street. Kimco Realty received unanimous approval from the Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX
yolotx.com

The Grandest International Mall of Texas | La Gran Plaza | Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth is known to attract visitors from around the world. Did you know that it’s one of the top shopping destinations? La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is Texas’s largest super-regional mall! With over 300 stores including restaurants, mom-and-pop shops as well as events and entertainment, there really is something for everyone.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Multiacre waterpark, hotel will add 'jewel in Grapevine’s crown’

Signs will be located at the Grapevine Mills Boulevard entrance, along SH 121 and at the Kubota Drive entrance. (Illustration courtesy city of Grapevine) Grapevine City Council approved zoning for an entertainment and attraction area for the Stand Rock Resort and Water Park at its Oct. 18 meeting. The Grapevine Water Park Resort will be located at 3509 N. Grapevine Mills Blvd., next to Kubota Drive and along SH 121.
GRAPEVINE, TX
travelyouman.com

Burger Lake Fort Worth (Everything You Need To Know)

The finest water parks are those produced by nature itself; forget the artificial ones. Burger’s Lake, a spring-fed swimming hole on the outskirts of Fort Worth, serves as a prime example. This vintage swimming area includes activities for swimmers of all ages, including sandy beaches, many diving boards, a 20-foot-high slide, and a 25-foot trapeze that swings over the water. The 30-acre park offers swimming as well as tennis and volleyball facilities, grills, picnic tables, and concession kiosks. And despite the short distance from Dallas (only 45 minutes from the city center), this aquatic marvel justifies the journey. From May 28 until August 14, 2022, the Lake is accessible every day; after that, it’s only open on weekends until Labor Day.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
159K+
Followers
23K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy