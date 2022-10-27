Virginia residents have four days until applications open for a state-sponsored pilot program that would provide a guaranteed monthly income over the next two years. The program, which will be rolled out for Alexandria residents, will provide $500 monthly payments to eligible applicants over the next two years. Officials will accept applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9 for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program, which will randomly select 170 eligible applicants for the initiative.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO