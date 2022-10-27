ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

$5 million in matching grants now available to Virginia dam owners

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Owners of the commonwealth's more than 2,600 regulated dams may now apply for matching grants from the Virginia Dam Safety, Flood Prevention, and Protection Assistance Fund. A total of $5 million is available for dam safety projects. The fund is managed by the Virginia Resources...
ELECT identifies additional voter registration transactions

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Department of Elections (ELECT) has identified additional transactions that did not previously populate the online voter registration hopper for processing by local general registrars. This issue is directly related to a previously reported computing error involving the statewide voter registration system, according to the...
Stimulus update: Applications for $500 in monthly payments for two years open in just four days

Virginia residents have four days until applications open for a state-sponsored pilot program that would provide a guaranteed monthly income over the next two years. The program, which will be rolled out for Alexandria residents, will provide $500 monthly payments to eligible applicants over the next two years. Officials will accept applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9 for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program, which will randomly select 170 eligible applicants for the initiative.
2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Virginians are $100,000 richer after winning big in Wednesday night’s drawing. Those two tickets each won $100,000 by matching four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number. The tickets were bought at:. Rangeley 102 Market and Deli, 1715 Dillons Fork Road...
West Virginia offering utility assistance this winter

(WTRF) Residents in West Virginia can get assistance for utilities this winter season. Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. “Many West Virginia homeowners who have struggled financially because of the pandemic havebeen […]
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each

(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
Jefferson Forest theatre students to go to Kentucky competition

FOREST, Va. (WSET) — It was a big weekend for Jefferson Forest theatre students after they took home a runner-up trophy for "The Beggar's Opera." The Virginia Theater Association Conference took place over the weekend with competitions and workshops for schools all across the state. JF stood out, with...
