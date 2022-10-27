Read full article on original website
Related
See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween
Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
Daily Beast
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Slammed for Racy Christian Halloween Outfits
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly outraged Christians on Sunday when they posted images of their provocative his-and-hers Halloween outfits to Instagram. Kelly was dressed as a priest in black and red robes holding a leash around Fox’s neck, with the actress also wearing black PVC lingerie and fishnets. “On Sundays we take communion,” Fox captioned a set of pictures of the couple in their costumes, with the uploads also including a clip of Kelly feeding her what appeared to be Sacramental bread. “What the hell is wrong with you people,” one angry critic wrote. “Unacceptable,” another added, “No one should ever mock someone else’s religion.” A third wrote simply: “The humiliating and degrading things people do for social media.”
Daily Beast
Jimmy Kimmel, Dressed Like Smokey Bear, Roasts ‘Yedolf’ Kanye for Comparing Himself to George Floyd
Jimmy Kimmel emerged from billows of smoke to reveal his gigantic Smokey Bear costume for the Halloween night edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! After receiving a hearty round of applause and cracking some Halloween candy-related jokes, the late-night host dove into the Kanye West of it all. “Even with all...
Comments / 0