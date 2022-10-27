Alan Jackson to Receive ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at 2022 CMA Awards

The Country Music Association will honor Alan Jackson with its highest award at the 56th CMA Awards on Nov. 9. Alan has been named the recipient of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. He will become only the eighth artist to earn the designation. Previous recipients include Willie Nelson (2012), Kenny Rogers (2013), Johnny Cash (2015), Dolly Parton (2016), Kris Kristofferson (2019), Charley Pride (2020), and Loretta Lynn (2021).

Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, and Lainey Wilson will take the CMA Awards stage for an all-star tribute to the Country Music Hall of Fame member. The 56th annual CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9 on ABC.

“We are thrilled to honor Alan Jackson this year with the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA CEO. “A three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, he is responsible for so many iconic moments in CMA Awards history. Just as Alan has been influenced by many country legends throughout his career, he too has inspired a generation of artists to stay true to the authenticity of country music. We are so excited to bring Dierks, Jon, Carrie, and Lainey together on the CMA Awards stage. For what will surely be an incredible and touching tribute to an artist they each deeply admire. Having had the great fortune of working with Alan over the years, I am delighted we are honoring him with this milestone award next month.”

Alan Jackson: Keeping It Country

Alan Jackson has been keeping it country since dropping his 1990 debut album, Here in the Real World. Over the course of his 30-plus-year career, Jackson has scored 26 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. In addition, he has 51 Top 10 hits. The Georgia native has sold almost 60 million albums worldwide. He also ranks as one of the 10 best-selling male vocalists of all time, across all genres.

Alan has earned three CMA Entertainer of the Year Awards (1995, 2002, 2003), as well as two Grammy Awards. Alan is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 30 years.

One of the “iconic moments” Sarah Trahern may be referring to occurred at 1999 CMA Awards. As the story goes, George Jones was invited to perform an abbreviated version of his song “Choices” at the show. However, George refused to chop down the song into a one-minute rendition. In fact, George decided not to attend the show altogether. When it came time for Alan to perform his current single, “Pop A Top,” he obliged for about two minutes. Then, he broke into George’s “Choices” to a standing ovation.