Waterloo, Ia (KICD) – The Iowa Lakes Volleyball team traveled to Waterloo to take on the Hawkeye Red Tails for the NJCAA Division II Region XI Bracket A Semi-Finals. Set 1 set the standard for the rest of the match, as Hawkeye edged out the Lakers with a 26-24 win. Iowa Lakes would bounce back with a 2-point win of their own in set 2 25-23. The Lakers looked like they might’ve stolen momentum completely in set 3 winning 25-18, but the Red Tails would bounce back with a 27-25 win in a thrilling set 4. Set 5 Hawkeye would end up pulling away 15-6 and advance to the Bracket A Finals. It was a balanced attack from the Lakers in the loss as Rachel Brack had 17 Kills to go along with the 14 from both Jasmine Shriver and Jaden Gipfert. Brooke Wright was also very active with 11 Kills of her own. Kylah Cortez and Kylie Kline were the defensive leaders with 27 and 33 digs respectively. Kline also added 3 assists and an Ace on the evening.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO