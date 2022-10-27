ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Sports Schedule: 10/31/22

Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up today for Sports. State Volleyball is in action today at Xtream Arena in Coralville. Quarterfinal games began in 4A at Noon with top seeded Iowa City Liberty playing Urbandale and Ankeny playing Valley of West Des Moines. For Northwest Iowa Schools, Bishop Heelan will play top ranked Xavier of Cedar Rapids at 4:00, Sioux Center will play tomorrow at Noon against West Liberty, Unity Christian will play t the same time against Mount Vernon, Western Christian will play tomorrow at 2:00 against Sumner-Fredericksburg, and Hinton will play afterword at 4:00 against Denver.
CORALVILLE, IA
Laker Volleyball Falls in Regionals

Waterloo, Ia (KICD) – The Iowa Lakes Volleyball team traveled to Waterloo to take on the Hawkeye Red Tails for the NJCAA Division II Region XI Bracket A Semi-Finals. Set 1 set the standard for the rest of the match, as Hawkeye edged out the Lakers with a 26-24 win. Iowa Lakes would bounce back with a 2-point win of their own in set 2 25-23. The Lakers looked like they might’ve stolen momentum completely in set 3 winning 25-18, but the Red Tails would bounce back with a 27-25 win in a thrilling set 4. Set 5 Hawkeye would end up pulling away 15-6 and advance to the Bracket A Finals. It was a balanced attack from the Lakers in the loss as Rachel Brack had 17 Kills to go along with the 14 from both Jasmine Shriver and Jaden Gipfert. Brooke Wright was also very active with 11 Kills of her own. Kylah Cortez and Kylie Kline were the defensive leaders with 27 and 33 digs respectively. Kline also added 3 assists and an Ace on the evening.
WATERLOO, IA

