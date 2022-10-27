Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up today for Sports. State Volleyball is in action today at Xtream Arena in Coralville. Quarterfinal games began in 4A at Noon with top seeded Iowa City Liberty playing Urbandale and Ankeny playing Valley of West Des Moines. For Northwest Iowa Schools, Bishop Heelan will play top ranked Xavier of Cedar Rapids at 4:00, Sioux Center will play tomorrow at Noon against West Liberty, Unity Christian will play t the same time against Mount Vernon, Western Christian will play tomorrow at 2:00 against Sumner-Fredericksburg, and Hinton will play afterword at 4:00 against Denver.
