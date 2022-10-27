Read full article on original website
WSET
No one injured after dozens of shots fired at Birchwood Apartments: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after dozens of shots were fired at an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon. LPD said the shots were fired in the 3000 block of Birchwood Drive, specifically at the 200-block of Hillside Court at the Birchwood Apartments. The call...
WSET
LIST: Violent crime reported across Central Virginia over Halloween weekend
(WSET) — It has been a particularly violent weekend across much of Central Virginia. From Friday morning to Monday morning, there have been six incidents involving firearms in the area. From Roanoke to Lynchburg to the Southside, here is what you need to know about these events and where...
Authorities searching for suspect in fatal shooting at the Danville mall
DANVILLE, Va (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is searching for the suspect involved in a shooting at the Danville mall that left one person dead. They believe Christian Isiah Pinckney, 18, is responsible for opening fire at Hibbett sports just after seven on Saturday night. They say Pinckney pulled a gun out and shot […]
WDBJ7.com
Danville Mall employee and shopper react to fatal shooting; suspect still at large
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are still looking for the person involved in a shooting that killed one person Saturday night inside a store in the Danville Mall. Bath and Body Works employee Danni Gammon says the incident left her shaken. “I could’ve been here. That could’ve been me. You...
WSLS
Danville Police conduct H.E.A.R.T. walk in neighborhood after drive-by shooting
DANVILLE, Va. – It was a violent weekend in the City of Danville. Two separate shootings left three people injured and one person dead. In an effort to help heal parts of the city that were affected, Danville Police conducted what they call a H.E.A.R.T. Walk. H.E.A.R.T. is an...
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co. after traffic stop
AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A vehicle spotted in Amherst Co. without proper registration led to the uncovering of bags of drugs on a suspect last week. The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle Friday during directed criminal patrols and proceeded to conduct a field investigation. They found a woman who was a passenger and initially provided a false social security number, according to the sheriff’s office. She was identified as Amberlee Maria Kreutzer, 43 of Lynchburg, and had five active warrants on file.
WSLS
Man hospitalized after Monday morning shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting early Monday morning (Oct. 31), according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Shortly before 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1500-block of Longview Rd. for a report of a man who had been shot.
WDBJ7.com
Three people hurt in shooting at Danville house, police searching for shooter
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were injured in a shooting in Danville Sunday night, according to the Danville Police Department. Police say the shooting occurred at 9:39 p.m. in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle. Investigators say the driver of a silver vehicle approached a home on Greenwich Circle...
WDBJ7.com
Man seriously hurt in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is being treated at a hospital after being shot Monday morning. At 4:26 a.m. October 31, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Longview Road, and found the victim with a “serious” injury. No one has been...
WBTM
Three Injured in Danville Drive-by Shooting
Danville Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting incident in Greenwich Circle. The department received reports of shots fired on Sunday night at 9:39 pm. Investigators discovered a silver vehicle approached a residence in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle and started firing shots towards the residence. Three victims were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All adult victims were treated for their injuries at SOVAH Health Danville and were released.
chathamstartribune.com
Man shot dead at Danville Mall, police seeking suspect
A man was shot dead at Hbbett Sports tonight at the Danville Mall at 7:14 p.m. The Danville Police report that the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim, who was a customer at the store. The victim was transported from the scene by EMS with life threatening injuries....
WDBJ7.com
Name released of “armed and dangerous” Danville Mall shooting suspect
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a killing at the Danville Mall Saturday night has been identified as 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney. Pinckney has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Maliciously Discharge a Firearm Within a Public Building, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm After Being Convicted of a Felony.
WSLS
Two hospitalized after shooting in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Authorities say they were called the 500 block of Riceville Road in the Java community in the early morning hours Sunday for reports of gunshots being heard. Deputies had previously responded...
WDBJ7.com
Two shot in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Two people arrived at local emergency rooms early Sunday morning after being shot. The Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office says the 911 center received an early morning report of gunshots within the Java community, in or around the 500 block of Riceville Road. Deputies had previously responded to the area for a report of loud music.
WSLS
Man arrested for murder of 15-year-old in Roanoke, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police said the man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing a teen in Northwest Roanoke last month has been arrested. As we initially reported on Sept. 3, Roanoke Police responded to the shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Palm Avenue. When authorities arrived at...
wfxrtv.com
Man in custody after police chase starts in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday they took a man into custody following a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say 20-year-old Daniel Ardito of Phillipsburg New Jersey was driving a stolen vehicle out of Pittsylvania County when the chase ensued. Multiple law enforcement agencies became involved and the pursuit ended when Ardito crashed into an unmanned police vehicle near the Joe Beans Coffee Shop on Wards Road.
WSET
20-year-old in custody after police chase in Campbell County: Deputies
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said they took a man into custody Friday after a vehicle pursuit. 20-year-old Daniel Ardito of Phillipsburg New Jersey was taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies said. Ardito was driving a...
cbs19news
North Carolina man arrested for fatal shooting on Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says a person has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on the Downtown Mall. According to police, the incident occurred on Oct. 23 near the 200 block of West Main Street. Officers responded to the area of Lucky Blue’s...
WDBJ7.com
UPDATE: Roanoke County man found safe after Senior Alert issued
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A spokesperson with Roanoke County confirmed police found Curtis Howell safe and well. ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Roanoke County Police as part of the search for a missing man. Police are looking for Curtis Harvey...
wfxrtv.com
Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting in SW Roanoke
Roanoke Police say they have arrested and charged 29-Year-old Anthony L. Hall with second-degree murder regarding a shooting Friday morning on Marshall Avenue. Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting …. Roanoke Police say they have arrested and charged 29-Year-old Anthony L. Hall with second-degree murder regarding a shooting Friday...
