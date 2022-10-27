ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

No one injured after dozens of shots fired at Birchwood Apartments: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after dozens of shots were fired at an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon. LPD said the shots were fired in the 3000 block of Birchwood Drive, specifically at the 200-block of Hillside Court at the Birchwood Apartments. The call...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Authorities searching for suspect in fatal shooting at the Danville mall

DANVILLE, Va (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is searching for the suspect involved in a shooting at the Danville mall that left one person dead. They believe Christian Isiah Pinckney, 18, is responsible for opening fire at Hibbett sports just after seven on Saturday night. They say Pinckney pulled a gun out and shot […]
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co. after traffic stop

AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A vehicle spotted in Amherst Co. without proper registration led to the uncovering of bags of drugs on a suspect last week. The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle Friday during directed criminal patrols and proceeded to conduct a field investigation. They found a woman who was a passenger and initially provided a false social security number, according to the sheriff’s office. She was identified as Amberlee Maria Kreutzer, 43 of Lynchburg, and had five active warrants on file.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man hospitalized after Monday morning shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting early Monday morning (Oct. 31), according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Shortly before 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1500-block of Longview Rd. for a report of a man who had been shot.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man seriously hurt in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is being treated at a hospital after being shot Monday morning. At 4:26 a.m. October 31, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Longview Road, and found the victim with a “serious” injury. No one has been...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WBTM

Three Injured in Danville Drive-by Shooting

Danville Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting incident in Greenwich Circle. The department received reports of shots fired on Sunday night at 9:39 pm. Investigators discovered a silver vehicle approached a residence in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle and started firing shots towards the residence. Three victims were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All adult victims were treated for their injuries at SOVAH Health Danville and were released.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Man shot dead at Danville Mall, police seeking suspect

A man was shot dead at Hbbett Sports tonight at the Danville Mall at 7:14 p.m. The Danville Police report that the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim, who was a customer at the store. The victim was transported from the scene by EMS with life threatening injuries....
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Name released of “armed and dangerous” Danville Mall shooting suspect

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a killing at the Danville Mall Saturday night has been identified as 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney. Pinckney has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Maliciously Discharge a Firearm Within a Public Building, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm After Being Convicted of a Felony.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Two hospitalized after shooting in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Authorities say they were called the 500 block of Riceville Road in the Java community in the early morning hours Sunday for reports of gunshots being heard. Deputies had previously responded...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two shot in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Two people arrived at local emergency rooms early Sunday morning after being shot. The Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office says the 911 center received an early morning report of gunshots within the Java community, in or around the 500 block of Riceville Road. Deputies had previously responded to the area for a report of loud music.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man arrested for murder of 15-year-old in Roanoke, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police said the man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing a teen in Northwest Roanoke last month has been arrested. As we initially reported on Sept. 3, Roanoke Police responded to the shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Palm Avenue. When authorities arrived at...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man in custody after police chase starts in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday they took a man into custody following a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say 20-year-old Daniel Ardito of Phillipsburg New Jersey was driving a stolen vehicle out of Pittsylvania County when the chase ensued. Multiple law enforcement agencies became involved and the pursuit ended when Ardito crashed into an unmanned police vehicle near the Joe Beans Coffee Shop on Wards Road.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

North Carolina man arrested for fatal shooting on Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says a person has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on the Downtown Mall. According to police, the incident occurred on Oct. 23 near the 200 block of West Main Street. Officers responded to the area of Lucky Blue’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

UPDATE: Roanoke County man found safe after Senior Alert issued

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A spokesperson with Roanoke County confirmed police found Curtis Howell safe and well. ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Roanoke County Police as part of the search for a missing man. Police are looking for Curtis Harvey...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting in SW Roanoke

Roanoke Police say they have arrested and charged 29-Year-old Anthony L. Hall with second-degree murder regarding a shooting Friday morning on Marshall Avenue. Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting …. Roanoke Police say they have arrested and charged 29-Year-old Anthony L. Hall with second-degree murder regarding a shooting Friday...
ROANOKE, VA

