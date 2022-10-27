ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

CBS Detroit

Costco coming to Northland City Center in Southfield

(CBS DETROIT) - It was once known as the region's first-ever shopping center but moving forward, the old Northland Mall on Greenfield and Nine Mile Road will soon be the site of a new Costco.According to the Southfield Planning Department, construction on the popular wholesale store will begin "as soon as possible." However, it won't be exactly what most Costco customers are used to seeing."It will be a Costco Business Center. It's the first of its kind, I believe, in the state of Michigan," Director of Planning Terry Croad says.While most of its key Costco items will still be available to...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
1470 WFNT

Flint Residents Want Goat Removed From Neighborhood

Flint residents of a south-side neighborhood have had it with one of their neighbors that owns a goat. They want the goat removed. This goat isn't being kept in nice a fenced-in backyard, it's right next to the house for all to see. The goat lives in a small pen/cage that is covered with a raggedy tarp. Aside from it being an eyesore for the neighborhood, it's not a healthy way of life for the goat.
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Completely renovated Detroit house filled with materials from historic homes, buildings

A once-abandoned brick house in Detroit's North End neighborhood along the Woodward Corridor, renovated using recovered materials from various historic houses and buildings, is listed for sale at $475,000. “Every piece has been constructed or restored with materials from around Detroit,” said Adam Soroka of real estate firm @properties Christie's International, who listed the house at 246 E. Philadelphia St. on Oct. 21. ...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Editorial: Biden EV funding snubs Detroit

There should be no automotive belt — or Battery Belt — that doesn’t include Michigan as its buckle. But that’s not what the Biden administration’s Department of Energy, led by Energy Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, seems to think. The DOE announced last...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan college sued for alleged retaliation against Black administrator

LIVONIA, MI - A former Black diversity officer is suing Schoolcraft College for alleged retaliation, saying he was fired for reporting racial issues he observed across campus. In the Oct. 28 lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit, Christopher Hunter, the college’s former director of equity and engagement, accuses the college and multiple officials of racial discrimination.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Lakeside Mall on M-59 in Sterling Heights to be Demolished

Plans for development in Sterling Heights include the demolition of Lakeside Mall. Let's be honest, malls across America are starting to see a huge decline. Just look to your nearest mall and you will see a growing number of empty stores and parking lots. The owners of Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights have plans for the land, just not the mall.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'

A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
skylinepost.org

“We did think that we might be dealing with, you know, a dead river”

On Friday, July 29th, 2022 Daniel Brown, Huron River Watershed Council (HRWC) watershed planner detailed how he “understood that 10,000 gallons of wastewater containing hexavalent chromium had been released into Wixom’s water treatment system from the Tribar Technologies,” and “less than 20 pounds of total chromium actually made it to the river.”
WIXOM, MI
MLive

Genesee County District Court reopens to public

FLINT, MI – The public will once again have access to court proceedings in Genesee County District Court beginning this week. Effective Tuesday, Nov. 1, 67th District Court will resume public access to court proceedings, according to a news release from Chief Judge Christopher R. Odette. The decision was...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

