Electricity rates, grid reliability: Michigan residents invited to raise energy concerns
Michigan residents who need financial help with their energy bills can sign up for assistance at a pair of upcoming public events, which are also meant to offer them a chance to raise concerns about energy matters with state utility regulators. The Michigan Public Service Commission will host “energy assistance...
Costco coming to Northland City Center in Southfield
(CBS DETROIT) - It was once known as the region's first-ever shopping center but moving forward, the old Northland Mall on Greenfield and Nine Mile Road will soon be the site of a new Costco.According to the Southfield Planning Department, construction on the popular wholesale store will begin "as soon as possible." However, it won't be exactly what most Costco customers are used to seeing."It will be a Costco Business Center. It's the first of its kind, I believe, in the state of Michigan," Director of Planning Terry Croad says.While most of its key Costco items will still be available to...
Flint Residents Want Goat Removed From Neighborhood
Flint residents of a south-side neighborhood have had it with one of their neighbors that owns a goat. They want the goat removed. This goat isn't being kept in nice a fenced-in backyard, it's right next to the house for all to see. The goat lives in a small pen/cage that is covered with a raggedy tarp. Aside from it being an eyesore for the neighborhood, it's not a healthy way of life for the goat.
Forward Together initiative aiming to improve economic growth in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI - While it’s not a secret that Genesee County falls short in a lot of economical and educational categories, the numbers are still startling. It’s why the “Forward Together” initiative was launched through a partnership between the city of Flint, Genesee County and the Flint & Genesee Group.
Completely renovated Detroit house filled with materials from historic homes, buildings
A once-abandoned brick house in Detroit's North End neighborhood along the Woodward Corridor, renovated using recovered materials from various historic houses and buildings, is listed for sale at $475,000. “Every piece has been constructed or restored with materials from around Detroit,” said Adam Soroka of real estate firm @properties Christie's International, who listed the house at 246 E. Philadelphia St. on Oct. 21. ...
Detroit News
Editorial: Biden EV funding snubs Detroit
There should be no automotive belt — or Battery Belt — that doesn’t include Michigan as its buckle. But that’s not what the Biden administration’s Department of Energy, led by Energy Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, seems to think. The DOE announced last...
Owner calls for demolition of Lakeside Mall to pave way for $1 billion mixed-use project
Out with the old and in with the new — it’s what the Lakeside Mall owner plans to do after proposing to tear down most of the property to make way for a new mixed-use project.
Auto supplier Lear to open $80M EV parts manufacturing facility in Michigan
Southfield-based Lear Corp. will open an $80 million manufacturing facility that will "provide hundreds of highly skilled jobs" in Michigan after the automotive supplier won a program with General Motors Co., the company said Thursday. Lear was selected to exclusively supply battery disconnect units on all full-size sport utility vehicles...
Plan calls for demolition of Lakeside Mall for mixed-use development
The owners of Lakeside Mall want to demolish the decades-old mall and build a massive mixed-use project, according to filings within the Sterling Heights City Council.
Michigan college sued for alleged retaliation against Black administrator
LIVONIA, MI - A former Black diversity officer is suing Schoolcraft College for alleged retaliation, saying he was fired for reporting racial issues he observed across campus. In the Oct. 28 lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit, Christopher Hunter, the college’s former director of equity and engagement, accuses the college and multiple officials of racial discrimination.
Lakeside Mall on M-59 in Sterling Heights to be Demolished
Plans for development in Sterling Heights include the demolition of Lakeside Mall. Let's be honest, malls across America are starting to see a huge decline. Just look to your nearest mall and you will see a growing number of empty stores and parking lots. The owners of Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights have plans for the land, just not the mall.
Detroit News
Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'
A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
Here’s what’s on the November 2022 ballot in Flint, Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- It’s going to take a minute to complete your ballot in the general election on Nov. 8 with a long list of candidates, statewide proposals, local tax proposals and other issues to be decided. In Flint, the ballot includes the race to decide who will...
Highland Park residents are skeptical about anonymous donor's $10B donation
Friday afternoon black business leaders from Highland Park announced a plan to pay off the city's debt to the region's water authority and invest $10 billion into the city.
bridgemi.com
Kristina Karamo wants to invalidate mail-in ballots – but only in Detroit
A lawsuit asks court to block absentee ballots submitted by mail or drop box in Detroit. Attorneys for the Detroit city clerk called the lawsuit “blatant racism”. 35,629 Detroit voters have already voted by absentee ballot as of last week. With a week to go before Election Day, Michigan...
GOP SOS candidate Karamo takes election fraud conspiracies to court
Eight days before the election, Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo stood before reporters to levy – without evidence – allegations of ongoing voter fraud in Detroit. Attorneys representing Karamo filed suit last Thursday, alleging Detroit’s election practices will result in an “illegal election,” The Detroit News...
skylinepost.org
“We did think that we might be dealing with, you know, a dead river”
On Friday, July 29th, 2022 Daniel Brown, Huron River Watershed Council (HRWC) watershed planner detailed how he “understood that 10,000 gallons of wastewater containing hexavalent chromium had been released into Wixom’s water treatment system from the Tribar Technologies,” and “less than 20 pounds of total chromium actually made it to the river.”
Genesee County District Court reopens to public
FLINT, MI – The public will once again have access to court proceedings in Genesee County District Court beginning this week. Effective Tuesday, Nov. 1, 67th District Court will resume public access to court proceedings, according to a news release from Chief Judge Christopher R. Odette. The decision was...
Overturned manufactured home caused major backup on US-127 south
The backup starts near the Frandor Shopping Center and goes down past McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital.
There’s a Pac-Man Gravestone in a Cemetery near Flint, Michigan
There's an unusual grave marker in the Thetford Township Cemetery in Clio, a suburb of Flint, Michigan. It may look familiar if you've ever been inside an arcade. Michael Leroy Luther's headstone is is a replica of an authentic Pac-Man video game. A Big Fan of the Game Pac-Man Michael...
