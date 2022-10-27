Update, 9 a.m.: The TBI has identified the woman killed on I-24 Monday night as Kanetha Lola Renee Miller of Nashville. The TBI asks anyone who was driving in the east or westbound lanes of I-24 at around 5:45 or 6 p.m. in that area and may have seen some sort of incident or disturbance involving a black Charger to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO