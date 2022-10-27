Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Nashville woman killed in shooting on Interstate 24, drivers stuck over 6 hours during investigation
Update, 9 a.m.: The TBI has identified the woman killed on I-24 Monday night as Kanetha Lola Renee Miller of Nashville. The TBI asks anyone who was driving in the east or westbound lanes of I-24 at around 5:45 or 6 p.m. in that area and may have seen some sort of incident or disturbance involving a black Charger to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Weekend Street Racer Enforcement by MNPD and THP Leads to Multiple Arrests
(NASHVILLE, TENN.) Two Rutherford County men, along with subjects from Memphis, Humboldt, Gallatin and Nashville are facing charges after a coordinated street racer enforcement operation took place in Davidson County. The initiative, that involved Nashville Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, occurred on October 28th and 29th. 21-Year-old Tyler...
TBI: Nashville woman, 34, killed in I-24 shooting
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Officials are investigating a deadly shooting on Interstate 24 Monday night in Robertson County that left a 34-year-old Nashville woman dead. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on I-24 East between exits 11 and 19. The roadway was shut down for hours. The Tennessee...
MNPD: 'Too many unsecured guns still being taken from Nashville vehicles'
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) continues to sound the alarm on stolen firearms from vehicles, stating "too many unsecured guns still being taken from Nashville vehicles." MNPD reports so far this year, 1,163 guns have been stolen from vehicles, accounting for 70% of all guns stolen in 2022.
Man shot, woman injured in domestic assault in Ashland City
A man was shot and a woman was injured during a domestic assault Monday afternoon.
Springfield Boy Scout’s trailer, camping gear stolen; crime caught on camera
The thieves towed the trailer away during the night, and they took the Boy Scout's joy with it.
Man arrested after attempted robbery at Hendersonville gas station
A man was arrested after he reportedly tried to rob a gas station in Hendersonville.
Man shot multiple times in Murfreesboro dies
UPDATE: The shooting victim died after undergoing surgery, police reported Sunday. He is identified as 22-year-old Micah Robinson. Police say the shooting is targeted. Their preliminary investigation shows shots were fired by occupants of a dark-colored sedan while he walked. ---------------- MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- An investigation is underway in Murfreesboro...
Woman arrested for assaulting liquor store employee, smashing bottles
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Friday night for causing a scene at a liquor store after the business had already banned her from the premises. According to the arrest affidavit, Robbyn Black entered Weiss Liquors in East Nashville on Friday night and was immediately...
Woman faces felony charges after apparent road rage in Nashville
A woman was charged with felony aggravated assault after what appeared to be a road rage incident in Nashville.
Street racers raise noise complaints in Antioch
The racers gathered at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road, then headed toward La Vergne and pulled into a loading dock where the drivers did donuts in the parking lot.
Middle Tennessee sheriff's office warns of kidnapping ransom scam
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn.--The Wilson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is warning residents of a virtual kidnapping ransom scam which could be "frightening" for parents. WCSO says they recently had a report of the scam which typically begins with a phone call claiming a family member is being held captive. The caller then has screaming take place in the background of the call.
3 injured in Gallatin apartment shooting
One adult and one juvenile were injured in a shooting at the Chapel Ridge Apartments in Gallatin Sunday.
Four firefighters injured in North Nashville duplex fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A duplex in North Nashville caught fire early Monday morning and four firefighters were injured trying to put it out. According to Nashville Fire, crews responded to a duplex on Brick Church Lane around 7 a.m. on Monday. Four firefighters were inside the structure when they fell through a giant hole in the floor and into the basement.
Neighbors concerned with East Nashville short term rental after shooting at Halloween party
A Halloween party turned into chaos in East Nashville after gunshots rang out, sending a 14-year-old to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee woman is facing several charges after an alleged assault in a Bowling Green parking lot. On Saturday, police responded to a disturbance at Dollar General on Morgantown Road. Police say a verbal and physical altercation had taken place in front of the store.
Families recovering after fire destroys Antioch apartment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Around two dozen families are working to pick up the pieces after their homes were destroyed in an apart building fire. Nashville firefighters said it took three alarms to put out the flames at the Allegro on Bell complex on Saturday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Metro police continue search for suspected Madison murderer
Metro police are on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with a murder in Madison.
I-24 drive-by shooting suspect wanted
The backseat passenger of a black "beaten up" Nissan sedan is wanted by police for shooting and wounding another driver on I-24 east near Harding Place on Thursday afternoon.
Police investigating shooting in Hermitage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police responded Friday evening to a shooting in Hermitage. Police on scene said one man was shot near Glastonbury Road at about 6 p.m. The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-critical injuries, according to police. The investigation is ongoing. We’ll update...
