Nashville, TN

wgnsradio.com

Weekend Street Racer Enforcement by MNPD and THP Leads to Multiple Arrests

(NASHVILLE, TENN.) Two Rutherford County men, along with subjects from Memphis, Humboldt, Gallatin and Nashville are facing charges after a coordinated street racer enforcement operation took place in Davidson County. The initiative, that involved Nashville Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, occurred on October 28th and 29th. 21-Year-old Tyler...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

TBI: Nashville woman, 34, killed in I-24 shooting

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Officials are investigating a deadly shooting on Interstate 24 Monday night in Robertson County that left a 34-year-old Nashville woman dead. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on I-24 East between exits 11 and 19. The roadway was shut down for hours. The Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

MNPD: 'Too many unsecured guns still being taken from Nashville vehicles'

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) continues to sound the alarm on stolen firearms from vehicles, stating "too many unsecured guns still being taken from Nashville vehicles." MNPD reports so far this year, 1,163 guns have been stolen from vehicles, accounting for 70% of all guns stolen in 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man shot multiple times in Murfreesboro dies

UPDATE: The shooting victim died after undergoing surgery, police reported Sunday. He is identified as 22-year-old Micah Robinson. Police say the shooting is targeted. Their preliminary investigation shows shots were fired by occupants of a dark-colored sedan while he walked. ---------------- MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- An investigation is underway in Murfreesboro...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested for assaulting liquor store employee, smashing bottles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Friday night for causing a scene at a liquor store after the business had already banned her from the premises. According to the arrest affidavit, Robbyn Black entered Weiss Liquors in East Nashville on Friday night and was immediately...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Middle Tennessee sheriff's office warns of kidnapping ransom scam

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn.--The Wilson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is warning residents of a virtual kidnapping ransom scam which could be "frightening" for parents. WCSO says they recently had a report of the scam which typically begins with a phone call claiming a family member is being held captive. The caller then has screaming take place in the background of the call.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Four firefighters injured in North Nashville duplex fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A duplex in North Nashville caught fire early Monday morning and four firefighters were injured trying to put it out. According to Nashville Fire, crews responded to a duplex on Brick Church Lane around 7 a.m. on Monday. Four firefighters were inside the structure when they fell through a giant hole in the floor and into the basement.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee woman is facing several charges after an alleged assault in a Bowling Green parking lot. On Saturday, police responded to a disturbance at Dollar General on Morgantown Road. Police say a verbal and physical altercation had taken place in front of the store.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WSMV

Families recovering after fire destroys Antioch apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Around two dozen families are working to pick up the pieces after their homes were destroyed in an apart building fire. Nashville firefighters said it took three alarms to put out the flames at the Allegro on Bell complex on Saturday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police investigating shooting in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police responded Friday evening to a shooting in Hermitage. Police on scene said one man was shot near Glastonbury Road at about 6 p.m. The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-critical injuries, according to police. The investigation is ongoing. We’ll update...
NASHVILLE, TN

