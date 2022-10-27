Read full article on original website
chopper 1
4d ago
Praying for the person who passed and his family. Please our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ put your loving arms around him and his family during this hard time. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Baby Jag
4d ago
I live a few hours from the gulf...that's a bad place to go down in that water.Seen this story on the World News 🌎 tonight.Prayers 🙏🕊
Related
theadvocate.com
Some stolen pieces from sunken Mississippi River ferry to be returned, others still missing
Ryan Seideman, assistant attorney general for the state of Louisiana, says there's good news/bad news when it comes to the theft and vandalism of the remains of the 1915 sunken Brookhill ferry, exposed by the shriveling Mississippi River. Two of the four pieces known to have been taken from the...
brproud.com
U.S. Coast guard dredging Mississippi River to help with historic low
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Mississippi River is recording low levels from Illinois to Louisiana. In Baton Rouge, the low level revealed a ferry that sank more than a century ago as well as the underbelly of the USS Kidd. Though water levels are usually low around this...
NOLA.com
Gulf's first two zones for offshore wind farms selected off Louisiana, Texas
The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday finalized the...
Louisiana man killed in crash on I-55
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man. The crash happened on Saturday, October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on […]
Louisiana Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Pickup Truck on LA 378
Louisiana Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Pickup Truck on LA 378. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – On October 30, 2022, Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist on LA Hwy 378 (Sam Houston Jones Pkwy) just west of North Perkins Ferry Road in Calcasieu Parish shortly after 5:00 a.m. Caleb Jase Hebert, 30, of Starks, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
Unrestrained Occupant Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 77
Unrestrained Occupant Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 77. Louisiana – On October 30, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on October 29, 2022, shortly before 12:00 a.m., Troopers of LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 77 at Wheelock Lane in Iberville Parish, Louisiana. Courtney Terrel Davis, 44, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
KPLC TV
TROPICS UPDATE: Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 forms in Caribbean, NOT a threat to SW Louisiana
Caribbean Sea (KPLC) - The disturbance we’ve been tracking in the Caribbean has been upgraded to Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 by the National Hurricane Center. This means the system does not yet have a closed center of circulation but is expected to develop one shortly. Once it does, the next name on the list will be Lisa. The system is located a couple hundred miles southeast of Jamaica as of Sunday night.
1811 Kid Ory museum, site of slave revolt, reopens in Louisiana
LAPLACE, La. — A south Louisiana museum that commemorates two significant historic events that took place on its grounds has re-opened after having closed due to financial pressures. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that the 1811 Kid Ory Historic House in LaPlace announced its reopening under a new...
Bird flu case confirmed in southwest Louisiana, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A case of bird flu, also known as H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, has been confirmed in southwest Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. While officials said the virus poses a low risk to public health, the CDC urges you to...
Pilot who helped save two survivors in helicopter crash off Louisiana coast, shares details
1 dead, 2 rescued in helicopter crash in St. Mary Parish
Officials release more information on Monroe motorhome fire that claimed the life of Texas man
UPDATE (10/31/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal released more information about the fatal motorhome fire that took place on October 27, 2022, on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. On October 27, 2022, Monroe Fire was dispatched to a reported RV fire on a commercial property. Upon […]
NOLA.com
Bob Marshall: The speckled trout limit in Louisiana is 25, but it's 3 in Texas. Here's why.
Decades ago Fram, the maker of auto oil filters, came up with one of the greatest marketing slogans ever: “Pay us now, or pay us later.”. Everyone could relate to that. Do the necessary maintenance now or face much higher costs later. That slogan keeps coming to mind when...
For two families, a Southern education meant everything. Then came tragedy.
A 10-month examination by the LSU Cold Case Project provides a much clearer picture of one of the most troubling episodes in race relations in Baton Rouge. Claire Sullivan, Brittany Dunn, Shelly Kleinpeter, Annalise Vidrine, LSU Manship School News Service. Published: 8:37 AM CDT November 1, 2022. Updated: 8:37 AM...
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silently
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Louisiana witness at Duson reported watching a cigar-shaped object and a square-shaped object crossing the sky under 100 feet at about 9:30 p.m. on June 29, 2022, according to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Brake tag crackdown has New Orleans drivers lining up
NEW ORLEANS — If you’re one of the many driving around with an expired inspection sticker in New Orleans, now is the time to get right with the law. A citywide crackdown on brake tags has been set for Tuesday. You can be ticketed on a public street...
theadvocate.com
What was that bright flash in the Louisiana sky? Comet dust likely triggered fireball, some say
Rebecca Falcon had just dropped her 10-year-old off at Brusly Upper Elementary and was headed north on River Road to the Baton Rouge airport when the flash caught her eye. The white streak above the new Mississippi River Bridge kind of looked like a shooting star, she said, but it was so quick she wasn't sure.
Watch dramatic rescue after deadly chopper crash in Gulf
The U.S. Coast Guard reports one person dead, but two rescued, after a helicopter went down in the Gulf of Mexico off of Morgan City.
This Louisiana City Is A U.S. Goosebump Capital
Louisiana is a haunted state, that's hard to debate among those who rank hauntings. But what about people who don't believe in things being haunted? If you don't believe in ghosts, can hauntings get to you? Bet they can. Even people who don't believe in ghosts can get some goosebumps....
marinelink.com
Keel-Laying for NOAA's Discoverer at Thoma-Sea
NOAA, the U.S. Navy and Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors (TMC), LLC., recently held a keel-laying ceremony today in Houma, La., for Discoverer, a new oceanographic research vessel being built for NOAA. The keel-laying ceremony marks the beginning of a ship’s construction. Second Gentleman Douglas C. Emhoff was named the ship’s sponsor....
DOTD announces completion of U.S. 90 Atchafalaya River Bridge rehabilitation in St. Mary Parish
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Friday that the $12M U.S. 90 Atchafalaya River Bridge rehabilitation project is now complete. Work began on the project in August 2019 and was completed in October 2022. As part of DOTD’s bridge preservation program, the project involved replacing needed structural metalwork […]
