Morgan City, LA

chopper 1
4d ago

Praying for the person who passed and his family. Please our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ put your loving arms around him and his family during this hard time. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Baby Jag
4d ago

I live a few hours from the gulf...that's a bad place to go down in that water.Seen this story on the World News 🌎 tonight.Prayers 🙏🕊

WJTV 12

Louisiana man killed in crash on I-55

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man. The crash happened on Saturday, October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Pickup Truck on LA 378

Louisiana Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Pickup Truck on LA 378. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – On October 30, 2022, Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist on LA Hwy 378 (Sam Houston Jones Pkwy) just west of North Perkins Ferry Road in Calcasieu Parish shortly after 5:00 a.m. Caleb Jase Hebert, 30, of Starks, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Occupant Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 77

Unrestrained Occupant Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 77. Louisiana – On October 30, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on October 29, 2022, shortly before 12:00 a.m., Troopers of LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 77 at Wheelock Lane in Iberville Parish, Louisiana. Courtney Terrel Davis, 44, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

TROPICS UPDATE: Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 forms in Caribbean, NOT a threat to SW Louisiana

Caribbean Sea (KPLC) - The disturbance we’ve been tracking in the Caribbean has been upgraded to Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 by the National Hurricane Center. This means the system does not yet have a closed center of circulation but is expected to develop one shortly. Once it does, the next name on the list will be Lisa. The system is located a couple hundred miles southeast of Jamaica as of Sunday night.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

1811 Kid Ory museum, site of slave revolt, reopens in Louisiana

LAPLACE, La. — A south Louisiana museum that commemorates two significant historic events that took place on its grounds has re-opened after having closed due to financial pressures. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that the 1811 Kid Ory Historic House in LaPlace announced its reopening under a new...
LAPLACE, LA
KPEL 96.5

This Louisiana City Is A U.S. Goosebump Capital

Louisiana is a haunted state, that's hard to debate among those who rank hauntings. But what about people who don't believe in things being haunted? If you don't believe in ghosts, can hauntings get to you? Bet they can. Even people who don't believe in ghosts can get some goosebumps....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
marinelink.com

Keel-Laying for NOAA's Discoverer at Thoma-Sea

NOAA, the U.S. Navy and Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors (TMC), LLC., recently held a keel-laying ceremony today in Houma, La., for Discoverer, a new oceanographic research vessel being built for NOAA. The keel-laying ceremony marks the beginning of a ship’s construction. Second Gentleman Douglas C. Emhoff was named the ship’s sponsor....
HOUMA, LA
KLFY News 10

DOTD announces completion of U.S. 90 Atchafalaya River Bridge rehabilitation in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Friday that the $12M U.S. 90 Atchafalaya River Bridge rehabilitation project is now complete. Work began on the project in August 2019 and was completed in October 2022. As part of DOTD’s bridge preservation program, the project involved replacing needed structural metalwork […]
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
New Orleans local news

