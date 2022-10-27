Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
The latest on Kareem Hunt and every Eagles trade deadline rumor, deal [UPDATED]
The Philadelphia Eagles sprung for Robert Quinn, but rumors indicate they’re not finished yet. Here are the latest on trade deadline rumors. The Philadelphia Eagles are in a thrilling position as the NFL’s last remaining undefeated team, but the vaunted position also comes with unparalleled pressure. In dodging...
Vikings make Aaron Rodgers’ life even worse with trade: Best memes and Tweets
The Vikings traded with the Lions for TE T.J. Hockenson and made Aaron Rodgers’ life even more difficult. The Minnesota Vikings sit atop the NFC North at 6-1, just a game behind the Eagles for the best record in the NFC. A distant second, the Packers and Bears are tied in the division at 3-5.
Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin
Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
World Series postponement puts Phillies fans in a pickle
With rain postponing Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros on Monday night, some decisions surrounding Thursday night’s potential viewing just became much tougher for those sports fans in the City of Brotherly Love. Philadelphia sports fans will have to choose between the...
3 Packers trades and moves that could save Green Bay’s season
After a 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Green Bay Packers sport a 3-5 record and their playoff hopes are dwindling. It’s time for them to make a big move to save their season. Things are looking simply horrible for the Packers right now. Although they entered the...
Should Deion Sanders leave Jackson State for the Power Five?
Perhaps there is no hotter coaching candidate than current Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. “Coach Prime” has raised the profile of HBCU football, specifically the Jackson State Tigers. Sanders has made JSU the gold standard of Black College Football in less than three years on the job.
Surprise Jerry Jeudy trade partner emerging for Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is reportedly being eyed by the New York Giants in a trade for the right price. The New York Giants are reportedly aiming large by hoping to trade for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for ‘the right price,’ according to Dov Kleiman. Jeudy was a first-round pick for Denver in 2020 and is certainly living up to his expectations. The Giants need the help as they’ve struggled to throw this season, but Jeudy probably won’t be easy to acquire.
Net Yards Per Play Report: Broncos, Saints, Jaguars Underperforming Through NFL Week 8
With another week in the books, the net yards per play standings have shifted in the NFL. In order to calculate net yards per play, you simply take the amount of yards gained per play on offense, and then subtract the amount of yards given up per play on defense. The final number you get is net yards per play.
Jalen Hurts Jumps Patrick Mahomes in Latest NFL MVP Odds
All Patrick Mahomes did the last time we saw him on a football field was throw for 423 yards and three touchdowns against the NFL’s No. 1 defense. Yet, while the 2018 NFL MVP watched from his couch during the Chiefs Week 8 bye, he was leapfrogged in MVP odds.
Who Will Win the NFC South?
The NFC South is a beautiful disaster this season. Many people thought the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would run away with it, but Tom Brady and company have looked terrible the past few weeks, and now it's the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons who hold on to the top spot in the division.
New Auburn AD makes quick work in firing Bryan Harsin
New Auburn athletic director John Cohen wasted no time in canning Bryan Harsin on Monday. On Halloween, John Cohen proved to be Bryan Harsin’s grim reaper as the Auburn head coach. The former Mississippi State athletic director left his alma mater for the gig at Auburn on the final...
Bills may have broken Aaron Rodgers in the best possible way
In a 27-17 win, the Buffalo Bills may have broken through Aaron Rodgers’ critiques of his teammates to bring out genuine leadership. It is a long-running joke throughout the NFL that for all his athletic and strategic prowess, Aaron Rodgers isn’t exactly known as a people-person. “In a...
Astros' Justin Verlander explains why he gave Phillies fans the middle finger
In the city of the Philadelphia Eagles, the Astros star pitcher gave Phillies fans another kind of bird on Monday. He said it "was just good Philly fun all around."
