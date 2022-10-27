ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
SNCO P+R debates what to do with the Gage Park mini train

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Parks and Rec. department is currently brainstorming the new home of the Gage Park mini train. During Monday’s meeting, Shawnee Co. Commissioners wanted to know what the next steps are for the retired mini train. S P+R director Tim Laurent said that the department wants to keep the gage park train, but now the question is what to do with it.
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four children and one adult were sent to a Topeka hospital with an unknown illness over the weekend. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, officials were alerted to a possible medical issue in the 7100 block of SW Greenview Dr.
First responders fill the buckets of trick or treaters Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -More than a dozen fire responder organizations including Topeka Police, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Topeka Fire Department came together to fill the buckets of trick or treaters. “In the times we are right now, we don’t know what dangers are out there in the community, so this...
Riley Co. Law Board names Vermont man new RCPD director

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chief in Vermont is coming to Kansas. The Riley Co. Law Board acted Monday afternoon to name Brian Peete the new director for the Riley Co. Police Dept. Peete is currently police chief in Montpelier, Vermont. Peete was chosen from 15 applicants overall. From...
Panasonic to start building massive battery plant in De Soto next month

DE SOTO, Ks. (KCTV) - Panasonic is slated to begin construction of its planned electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto sometime in November, with production set to start by March 2025. The Japanese-based company made the announcement Monday in Tokyo, according to a Reuters news report. The massive construction...
The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it.

Lawrence, a vivid blue dot in the sea of red that is Kansas, could soon be represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by a Republican who opposes abortion rights and voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. If the Democrat in the race wins, he would have to drive more than five hours from […] The post The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
One dead after being struck by train west of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed after being struck by a train early Tuesday just west of Topeka, authorities said. The incident was reported around 12:28 a.m. Tuesday on Union Pacific railroad tracks, near N.W. 15th and Valencia Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said the incident occurred just...
Kansas voters confused by misleading messages

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s election season, and while many voters may not know who they’re voting for quite yet, they do know where they’ll vote. However, some voters are receiving confusing texts about where to go on Election Day. Many have received text messages recently, apparently alerting them to a polling location change. The address […]
USD 383 nominates two for Kansas Teacher of the Year

MANAHTTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Odgen USD 383 has announced Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung have been named nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Serena Marquez is a 4th grade teacher at Marlatt Elementary School. “To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” said Marquez...
