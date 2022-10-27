Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
WIBW
SNCO P+R debates what to do with the Gage Park mini train
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Parks and Rec. department is currently brainstorming the new home of the Gage Park mini train. During Monday’s meeting, Shawnee Co. Commissioners wanted to know what the next steps are for the retired mini train. S P+R director Tim Laurent said that the department wants to keep the gage park train, but now the question is what to do with it.
WIBW
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four children and one adult were sent to a Topeka hospital with an unknown illness over the weekend. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, officials were alerted to a possible medical issue in the 7100 block of SW Greenview Dr.
WIBW
First responders fill the buckets of trick or treaters Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -More than a dozen fire responder organizations including Topeka Police, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Topeka Fire Department came together to fill the buckets of trick or treaters. “In the times we are right now, we don’t know what dangers are out there in the community, so this...
WIBW
Band raises funds to recoup equipment lost in I-70 crash causing power outage
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local band is raising funds to buy new equipment after an accident in Topeka left part of the city without power and the band out thousands of dollars worth of equipment. Jared Powers, a Junction City resident and member of the band Jay Hill Road,...
Oracle to close North Kansas City World Headquarters Campus, Realization Campus
Software company Oracle announced it is closing its World Headquarters Campus in North Kansas City, and will consolidate its staff at the Innovations campus in Kansas City, Missouri.
Gov. Laura Kelly announces $28M Olathe laboratory that will add 175 jobs
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday that KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services opened a $28 million laboratory in Olathe that will create 175 new jobs for Kansans.
WIBW
Riley Co. Law Board names Vermont man new RCPD director
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chief in Vermont is coming to Kansas. The Riley Co. Law Board acted Monday afternoon to name Brian Peete the new director for the Riley Co. Police Dept. Peete is currently police chief in Montpelier, Vermont. Peete was chosen from 15 applicants overall. From...
WIBW
Panasonic to start building massive battery plant in De Soto next month
DE SOTO, Ks. (KCTV) - Panasonic is slated to begin construction of its planned electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto sometime in November, with production set to start by March 2025. The Japanese-based company made the announcement Monday in Tokyo, according to a Reuters news report. The massive construction...
WIBW
Man battling cancer sees extravagant Halloween decor as ‘therapeutic’ escape
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) -- As Halloween slowly came to an end, kids across the Metro got a chance to show off their costumes and satisfy their sweet tooth. The spooky spirits creep all around Steve Wells, Olathe home on Halloween. “It’s a day when it’s OK for you to be...
The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it.
Lawrence, a vivid blue dot in the sea of red that is Kansas, could soon be represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by a Republican who opposes abortion rights and voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. If the Democrat in the race wins, he would have to drive more than five hours from […] The post The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Panasonic to break ground on new Kansas battery plant in November
Panasonic Energy will begin construction on a new EV batter plant in De Soto, Kansas, in November.
Man charged with threatening to kill Kansas Representative Jake LaTurner
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen. But his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what’s going on in court. Federal prosecutors […]
WIBW
One dead after being struck by train west of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed after being struck by a train early Tuesday just west of Topeka, authorities said. The incident was reported around 12:28 a.m. Tuesday on Union Pacific railroad tracks, near N.W. 15th and Valencia Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said the incident occurred just...
Kansas voters confused by misleading messages
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s election season, and while many voters may not know who they’re voting for quite yet, they do know where they’ll vote. However, some voters are receiving confusing texts about where to go on Election Day. Many have received text messages recently, apparently alerting them to a polling location change. The address […]
WIBW
USD 383 nominates two for Kansas Teacher of the Year
MANAHTTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Odgen USD 383 has announced Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung have been named nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Serena Marquez is a 4th grade teacher at Marlatt Elementary School. “To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” said Marquez...
WIBW
Clerical error results in 10 Riley Co. residents to vote in wrong district
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Clerk’s Office said on Tuesday that there was a clerical error in the local redistricting map that resulted in 10 voters voting in the wrong district. On Tuesday, November 1, Riley Co. Announced that an error in its redistricting map resulting...
3 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Kansas that are well-known for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WIBW
Crash sends children to hospital after none found to be properly restrained
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A crash near Kansas City sent four children to the hospital after none of them were found to be properly restrained in the vehicle they had been in. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, emergency...
Kansas band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local band is counting its blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. KSNT spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
