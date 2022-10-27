Rihanna’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Red Carpet Glam Included These Fenty Beauty Products: Shop the Look

Rihanna attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rihanna is back on the red carpet! The Grammy winning-singer made her first post-baby red carpet appearance at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Oct. 26).

The star walked the purple carpet in an olive green, sequined Rick Owens gown with leather gloves. Her makeup glam was courtesy of Fenty Beauty, and her skin was prepped with Fenty Skin products.

“We wanted the skin to really mimic the beautiful shimmer of her dress,” says Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono. “We created a diamond-like shimmer on Rihanna’s face and body using her favorite Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb Highlighter which then allowed her semi-matte neutral pink lips with Fenty Icon Refillable Lipstick in Pose Queen to really pop. We chose a coordinating olive green color for her eyes with Flypencil Eyeliner in Bank Tank and took that shade into her waterline so that it was a fresh and graphic eye look.”

Rihanna will debut “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack on Friday (Oct. 28). The song is her first solo track since 2016.

“We knew she was at a point in her life as well where she was focusing on different things — focused on business, motherhood, which is a big theme in our film. We were holding out hope that maybe it could work out and boy did it for this song,” director Ryan Coogler told The Hollywood Reporter during the premiere. “I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Rihanna is officially back to work after welcoming a son with A$AP Rocky in May. Her Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 9, while her SuperBowl Halftime Show goes down in February.

