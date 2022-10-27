Read full article on original website
3 Early Avalanche Trade Targets in 2022-23
The 2022-23 NHL season is in full swing and the Colorado Avalanche are nine games into their Stanley Cup defence, sporting a mediocre record of 4-4-1 through the month of October. More concerning than that is the play of the three candidates propped up to replace the impact and production of the outgoing Nazem Kadri, who inked a long-term contract with the Calgary Flames during this past offseason. The 31-year-old center is off to a flying start by tallying nine points in seven games, which is in direct contrast to the numbers put up by the trio of Alex Newhook, J.T. Compher, and Evan Rodrigues.
Bruins Mailbag: Frederic’s Development, Sweeney, Clifton & More
The Boston Bruins are one of the biggest stories beginning the 2022-23 season. At the top of the standings, they are surprising everyone around the NHL as they continue a four-game road trip in Pittsburgh on Nov. 1. With the season three weeks old, it’s time to answer questions in The Hockey Writers’ first Bruins Mailbag for the season. You ask and I will answer.
Kraken Monthly: Wright, Goaltending, Beniers & More
The Seattle Kraken will finish the first month of the 2022-23 season with a .500 points percentage. In their first 10 games, they fought hard and ended up with a record of 4-4-2 with 33 goals for and 34 goals against. Here is a look at five stories and trends from October 2022.
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canucks, Blackhawks, Red Wings
Are the Toronto Maple Leafs looking at changes following another tough loss, this time to the Anaheim Ducks in overtime? The pressure is mounting, even if there’s still time to turn things around. Meanwhile, are the Vancouver Canucks about to get an important member of their roster back?. The...
Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
6 Ways to Emotionally Deal with the Maple Leafs’ Struggles
The sky isn’t falling yet in Toronto, even though it may sometimes feel that way if you’re a fan of the Maple Leafs. The club is off to a less-than-stellar start again and losing to teams the club should be beating. There are reports of failed communication between the coach and the stars who are underperforming, potential leadership issues, injuries, and construction problems when it comes to the team, along with the usually high-stress issues that come with such a skilled team letting its fans down.
Canadiens Prospect Report: Hutson, Farrell & NCAA
Recently, the Montreal Canadiens have leaned towards the NCAA as an increasingly popular development path for their prospects. That may be because the team has an NCAA-bound player’s rights for four years as opposed to the two years afforded those selected from teams under the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) umbrella, which gives the Habs more time to develop late-round picks before they make the leap to the professional game.
Blues’ Must Watch Games in November 2022
The St. Louis Blues enter the month of November in search of answers for how to get themselves back on track. It’s been a brutal stretch of play for this team and there is no end in sight. Their schedule in November likely won’t do them any favors either.
Hurricanes Starting to Get the Brent Burns They Sought
There is always an adjustment period when a player joins a new club, especially when that player is 37 years old and joining just his third team in a long NHL career. This is even more likely going from a team like the San Jose Sharks — a gritty, grind-games-out squad that has been struggling for the last few seasons — to the Carolina Hurricanes — a Stanley Cup contender who plays one of the most up-tempo, aggressive systems in the NHL.
Senators’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Zaitsev’s Form, Chabot’s Ice Time & More
Welcome to the third edition of our ‘3 Up, 3 Down’ column for the 2022-23 Ottawa Senators. We’ll be publishing this series at the start of each week, reflecting on the highs and lows from the previous seven days. The Senators saw their record drop to 4-4-0...
2 Takeaways in Blues 5-1 Loss Against Kings – 10/31/22
The St. Louis Blues played in one of three games around the NHL on Halloween night. The hometown team came into the game looking to snap an ugly four-game losing streak that saw them outscored 20-7 while averaging 1.75 goals per game and a whopping five goals against per game. A game that needed a desperate and hungry effort from the Blues ended in an extension to the team’s losing streak. The team’s skid can be defined by two aspects that will need to be addressed if they have any hopes of the playoffs this season: a lack of offensive production and a lack of defensive awareness.
10 NHL Teams off to Unexpected Starts in October
October has concluded, and with the calendar flipping to November, some NHL teams are better or worse off than we thought they’d be to start the 2022-23 season. Are these strong starts legit, or will teams return to Earth in November? Likewise, will a club struggling out of the gate find its groove during the new month? Let’s look at some of the many surprise teams to start the new season.
3 Flames Trade Targets From the Canucks
The Calgary Flames are off to a strong start, but they still have lineup concerns, especially on the wing. The new first line hasn’t gotten going this season, and despite it being early in the season, there is some concern. The right-wing appears to be the area where the Flames will look to add to at one point in the season.
3 Takeaways From New York Rangers’ First 10 Games
Up and down seems like an excellent way to summarize the first 10 games of the 2022-23 season for the New York Rangers. After a 3-1-0 start, four straight losses had many questioning what was going wrong with last year’s Eastern Conference runner-ups. The cure for their woes was a two-game road trip to Dallas and Arizona. Now, the Rangers head back to New York with a 5-3-2 record and 12 points on the season.
Maple Leafs Hiring Barry Trotz Would Not Be All Positives
Barry Trotz was fired by the New York Islanders after last season, a decision that was surprising to many fans and experts considering his success with the team in four seasons. The assumption was that when Trotz was ready to coach again, he would choose his ideal destination and find the perfect opportunity in the NHL.
4 Steps to Getting the Maple Leafs Back on Track
It’s deja-vu all over again for the Toronto Maple Leafs as they’re off to another poor start. Last season, they were 4-4-1 in the first month and their record in 2022-23 is very similar as they’re now 4-4-2 after another disastrous loss to the Anaheim Ducks. That’s not the kind of record you want as the team has clearly lost it’s way.
Canucks Gameday Preview: New Jersey Devils – 11/01/22
After recording their only two wins of October against the Seattle Kraken and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Vancouver Canucks now get ready to take on the 6-3 New Jersey Devils, who just destroyed the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-1 on Sunday (Oct. 30). A game in which they also put up a staggering 53 shots on goal and outshot the Jackets 20-5 and 22-9 in the first and third periods respectively. Needless to say, they are coming in hot, as they have won their last three games and sit tied with the New York Rangers atop the Metropolitan Division with 12 points.
Flames News & Rumors: Sutter, Ciona, Huberdeau & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, coach Darryl Sutter had perhaps the funniest line of his coaching career when speaking with media after Saturday night’s loss to the Edmonton Oilers. In other news, the Flames announced that they have signed Lucas Ciona to an entry-level contract. Last but not least, Sutter has made it clear that he isn’t at all worried in regard to the rather slow start of both Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar.
Canucks News & Rumors: Bear, Studnicka, Hughes & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization made two trades adding Ethan Bear and Jack Studnicka. Addtionally, head coach Bruce Boudreau won his 600th game. Lastly, Quinn Hughes looks to make his return to the lineup against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Canucks Trade...
Islanders Weekly: Resilience & Resolve Lead to 3 Straight Wins
The New York Islanders won three straight last week against the New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Colorado Avalanche surprising everyone – except themselves. There seemed to be a belief in the locker room that, at some point, the changes head coach Lane Lambert would eventually work, even if it would come with some growing pains.
