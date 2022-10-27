Belleville football under investigation by MHSAA for undue influence

The Belleville Tigers football program and head coach Jermain Crowell are under investigation from the Michigan High School Athletic Association for undue influence violations, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Crowell has denied any wrongdoings. The Free Press also reported that Belleville Athletic Director Joe Brodie is investigating the violations, which came to light in its story on Detroit King senior Jameel Croft Jr., who stated he was going to play for Belleville after head coach Crowell made contact and picked him up for summer practices before his freshman year, which is a violation of multiple rules.

“I was just practicing with them a little bit, had a couple of seven-on-sevens, stuff like that,” Croft told the Free Press. “They had reached out first. Their head coach was picking me up and stuff for practice. They were just the first ones to reach out.”

Croft ultimately chose Detroit King to play with Dante Moore, a 5-star quarterback signed to the University of Oregon.

“When they talked to me, they said something like the reporter that was interviewing asked him several different times in several different ways how did he get picked up and who was doing it,” Crowell told the Free Press. “In any case, it’s not true and what they said they didn’t give you that information.”

“I never picked him up.”

Crowell has an 81-10 record as Belleville head coach, and the Tigers are currently ranked No. 1 in Michigan. Belleville begins the Division 1 state tournament on Friday.

“I’m going to look into it, figure it out and give our response to the MHSAA and we’ll do whatever they say,” Brodie told the Free Press. “It is what it is.”

Crowell commented on the timing of the story to the Free Press.

“But the problem is just like the timing,” Crowell said. “Like, come on, man, I’m not thinking about this right now. No, no, I didn’t do it, but now you you’ve got me thinking, like, damn, what the hell? Naw, I didn’t.

“I know people don’t think that we can’t lose. I know people don’t be thinking that, but I sure be thinking that.”