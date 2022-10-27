Read full article on original website
NBC's Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas Musical Gets Premiere Date
Fans of Dolly Parton and/or movie musicals will have an early present to unwrap, when NBC premieres Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c. Starring Parton, Tom Everett Scott (SouthLAnd), Angel Parker (The Rookie) and Ana Gasteyer (The Goldbergs) — and counting Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and, well, Jimmy Fallon among its musical guests — the two-hour special promises a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special” as it depicts “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s...
The Daily South
Here's How You Can Watch The 'Peanuts' Holiday Specials For Free!
The holiday season just got a little brighter. While the beloved Peanuts holiday specials won't be airing on broadcast television for the first time in more than 50 years, we recently learned that AppleTV+ has made all the iconic films available for non-subscribers to stream!. This year, instead of one-night...
See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween
Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
James Corden Got Called Out By Balthazar Owner Keith McNally For Lying Again — Like, This Feud Will Never Die
It's been a riveting two weeks, and I don't want this thing to end.
Carrie Underwood Shares Hilarious Video of Son Isaiah, 7, Dancing in an Old Man Halloween Costume
"This kid!!!!" the Grammy Award winner wrote Friday in a funny clip showing her son mimicking an "old man dance" Carrie Underwood is having some Halloween fun with her son! On Friday, the Grammy Award winner shared a hilarious clip via Instagram Story of her son Isaiah, 7, dressed in an old man Halloween costume while showing off some funny moves during their outing to celebrate the spooky season. "I need an old man dance, give me an old man dance," the singer said in the video before her...
Bindi Irwin Shares Family's 'The Office' Halloween Costumes with Baby Grace as Michael Scott
The Irwin-Powell family took a humorous approach to Halloween, with costumes inspired by The Office Bindi Irwin has the cutest trick-or-treater on her hands! The Crikey! It's The Irwins star celebrated Halloween with daughter Grace Warrior, 19 months, in a hilarious family costume that included husband Chandler Powell and brother Robert Irwin, where the four dressed as characters from The Office. Bindi and Chandler went as characters Jim and Pam in one of the show's unforgettable Halloween episodes, while Robert channeled Dwight in a number of hilarious group photos...
Anna Faris Says She Almost Quit Acting After Leaving "Mom" In 2020
If you've been wondering why you haven't really seen Anna Faris in too many projects lately, here's a potential reason why.
ABC News
Heidi Klum dresses as giant worm for Halloween
Heidi Klum may have just won Halloween. The model was hard to miss as she transformed into a giant worm on Monday night for her annual New York City Halloween party. Klum was covered from head to toe with only her eyes and mouth showing. "The inspiration was really like...
Masked Singer fans bleat they've 'cracked' The Lambs on harmonies alone
'You can't disguise the best harmonies of the 1990s!' Here's which famous group fans think are behind The Lambs on Masked Singer
pethelpful.com
Robert Irwin's Photo of Sister Bindi and Baby 'Walking' His Dog Is So Precious
The Irwins are back at it, and--as always--Instagram can't get enough. Between all the animals at the Australia Zoo and the adorable family themselves, there's a lot to love! This time, sister and new mom Bindi Irwin is seen taking her brother's dog for a walk (with the help of daughter Grace Warrior, of course), and it's utterly precious.
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Hold Hands and Channel The Shining Twins for Halloween
The Pitch Perfect star twinned with her girlfriend in a spooky couple’s costume inspired by the horror classic: "Shining this Halloween" Rebel Wilson went for a creepy twinning look for her second Halloween costume this year. The Pitch Perfect alum, 42, wore a blue dress with lace trim and a pink bow around the waist, which was perfectly complemented by girlfriend Ramona Agruma to evoke the ghostly twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining, as they stepped out Friday night in Los Angeles. She posted a series...
