Hestan Announces New Induction Products

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022--

Hestan announces the addition of new Induction Ranges and Rangetops to its lineup of residential indoor cooking products. Uniting precision temperature control with chef-grade power—all with a smaller carbon footprint—the new Ranges and Rangetops are available in 30” and 36” models, and the 36” Range has already been recognized with a 2022 TWICE VIP Award.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005906/en/

Hestan is proud to announce new Induction Ranges and Rangetops for residential indoor kitchens. (Photo: Business Wire)

Hestan’s powerful, energy-efficient induction burners focus heat only on the surface that is directly beneath cookware through a direct magnetic reaction. This responsive and precise temperature control through electro-magnetic elements provides consistent cooking results and prevents energy waste.

Created to fit all cooking needs, the Ranges and Rangetops include an Automatic Power Boost function to heat up quickly and provide exceptional searing power, and a bridge function between burners to heat elongated pans. There is also a warming function to maintain low temperature for extended periods of time, and the low simmer function to handle delicate sauces.

With the industry-exclusive Marquise Accented™ glass cooking surface, the slide-touch controls offer smooth, precise selection of power. The all-electric Induction Ranges also feature Hestan’s PureVection™ technology to optimize baking, broiling, roasting, convection baking and self-cleaning.

Offering an added layer of safety, the new Ranges and Rangetops include a built-in cookware detection system to safely shut off burners when cookware is removed, and a residual heat indicator signals if the cookware left any remaining heat on the glass cooking surface. Once cookware is returned to the surface, the temperature setting is automatically reestablished.

“The launch of our new Induction Ranges and Rangetops extend our offerings for the all-electric kitchen,” said Basil Larkin, senior vice president, sales at Hestan Commercial Corporation. “As California paves the way for electric-only homes and electric-focused technology shifts throughout the county, our induction technology offers a comparable cooking experience with the premium features Hestan is known for, offering the same precision temperature control and chef-grade results without needing gas.”

Expanding the electrically-powered product line, the 30” and 36” Ranges and 30” and 36” Rangetops are available in Hestan’s 12 signature color and finish options, including a classic stainless steel finish. The new products join Hestan’s existing induction line of 30” and 36” Cooktops and Smart Cooktops, which feature signature Smart Cooking Technology. To complement the suite of residential induction cooking products, all lines of Hestan Cookware are optimized for induction surfaces.

In the short time since Hestan’s 2018 launch of its indoor product line, Hestan’s cooking and refrigeration products have earned three GOOD DESIGN® awards, nine TWICE VIP awards and an Architectural Digest Great Design Award. Hestan was also named Most Innovative Company of the Year by BIG Innovation in both 2020 and 2021.

Induction Ranges and Rangetops are the latest products released by Hestan, followed by the launch of new indoor and outdoor offerings earlier this year. The Smart Gas Dual Fuel Range and Smart Gas Rangetop for residential indoor kitchens offer first-of-its-kind technology that automatically regulates temperature to the exact degree for precise gas cooking, removing the guesswork of the standard low, medium and high temperature settings. Inspired by the region of Italy recognized for the invention of pizza, the outdoor Campania Pizza Oven™ combines rustic, artisanal quality with modern innovation. Its exceptional design achieves and retains optimal cooking temperatures with industry-leading efficiency.

For more information about Hestan, please visit Home.Hestan.com.

ABOUT HESTAN: Hestan is the award-winning culinary brand renowned for creating the market’s most advanced, powerful and versatile commercial kitchen equipment, premium outdoor grills and purpose-built indoor appliances. Founded by culinary icons Stanley Cheng and Eric Deng, and backed by some of the industry’s most inventive and forward-thinking chefs and engineers, Hestan is forging new ground with visionary technologies and products. Headquartered in the heart of Southern California in an over 190,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that includes a showroom, test kitchen and innovation lab, Hestan is led by a collaborative team of industry mavericks who bring together over 200 years of combined experience to create thoughtfully designed products that respond intelligently to the needs of the end user. Equipping the kitchens of acclaimed restaurateurs and Michelin-starred chefs such as Thomas Keller, as well as the legendary Culinary Institute of America, Hestan is setting the pace of the culinary evolution with products that provide the confidence and comfort of the highest-quality materials and top craftsmanship. For more information, visit Home.Hestan.com and Hestan.com for the full family of Hestan brands.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005906/en/

CONTACT: Caroline Downer

cdowner@ramey.com | 504-350-7818

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INTERIOR DESIGN RETAIL LUXURY HOME GOODS SPECIALTY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: Hestan

PUB: 10/27/2022 02:11 PM/DISC: 10/27/2022 02:11 PM