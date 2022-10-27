Read full article on original website
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 players are divided over the M4 and its gold camo
It's not even been a full 24 hours and players are already unlocking the M4's gold camo
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer warns against changing your region for early access
If you're thinking about a digital trip to New Zealand, maybe don't
Modern Warfare 2 players are obsessed with game's new 'anti-camping' tool
You may have heard of a little ol’ game called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II which was released on Friday. Chances are, you’ve either been playing the game non-stop since, or your friends have and they haven’t stopped talking about it. Perhaps rather unsurprisingly, Modern Warfare II sales are massively up compared to last year’s Vanguard.
Early Reactions To Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Are Mostly Saying The Same Thing
Though it certainly isn't without its detractors, to deny that the "Call of Duty" series has been one of the most influential first-person shooter IPs in gaming would be grossly inaccurate. This is especially true regarding its "Modern Warfare" subseries, which began with the release of "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" in 2007 and spawned two direct follow-ups in "Modern Warfare 2" and "Modern Warfare 3" in 2009 and 2011, respectively. All of these titles received critical acclaim, ultimately leading to 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot. The latest installment continues the reboot series with several multiplayer modes and a single-player campaign that brings back many of the franchise's familiar faces.
dotesports.com
CoD fans buying physical editions of Modern Warfare 2 have to jump through hoops just to play
Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is on the brink of release, with the campaign dropping a week ago. Activision’s pride and joy raked in the players during the open beta and the tactics around the campaign’s release saw a lot of positive feedback from fans. But with a...
dexerto.com
How to fix Modern Warfare 2 ‘Scan and Repair’ error: Game crashing solution
The ‘Scan and Repair’ error is back with a vengeance in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, crashing games worldwide for no clear reason and blemishing the launch of the game for players on PC. Fortunately, there are solutions. Scan and Repair has been an ongoing issue for...
dotesports.com
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
Modern Warfare 2: How To Get XP And Level Up Quickly In Multiplayer
"Modern Warfare 2" is finally here, and gamers everywhere are already knee-deep into this new installment in the "Call of Duty" series. And critics agree that the "Modern Warfare 2" campaign is excellent and lives up to its predecessor, "Modern Warfare" 2019. However, not everyone is able to play the campaign. Many gamers that bought the physical edition of the game are having trouble booting it up for the first time, as the disc barely holds any data on it. But those that have successfully downloaded the massive day one patch and gotten into "Modern Warfare 2" have set their sights on the multiplayer.
NME
Here’s the code for all three ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ safes
If you’re trying to get an edge in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, or just trying to finish the Gentleman Thief achievement, you’re going to want the codes for the three safes located in the single player campaign. Opening these safes often involves looking at...
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Release Times: When Can You Start Playing
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is just on the horizon and we've got the rundown on its release times for those eagerly awaiting its arrival. While Call of Duty does offer solid single-player campaigns, most fans would agree that the multiplayer component of the franchise is the real star of the show. Fans can look forward to a wide selection of game modes when booting up Modern Warfare 2s multiplayer component. These modes will be divided into two categories: Core Maps and Battle Maps.
How to Get the Kastov-74U in Modern Warfare 2
Fans can finally jump into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2s multiplayer and those wanting to rack up wins with the powerful Kastov-74U can read our guide on how to unlock it below.
dotesports.com
One Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map was secretly deleted ahead of global launch
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer and Spec Ops modes are rolling out across the globe today. The new CoD title had a staggered release, with the campaign arriving on consoles and PCs over a week ago. Before launch, the Modern Warfare 2 beta saw a massive collection...
Players cannot get enough of Modern Warfare 2’s exploding car map, but some pros absolutely hate it
A map that is 90% car is dividing Call of Duty players.
dotesports.com
Infinity Ward releases patch to fix Modern Warfare 2 party bug
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players should find it easier to grind the game with their friends, as Infinity Ward has released an update addressing the frustrating party bug causing the game to crash. Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, and fans everywhere are grinding to unlock new weapons,...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 review: Stuck in the middle
Infinity Ward and Activision are stuck in between a rock and a hard place, trying to assuage players with the nostalgia of a beloved series while preparing the foundation for fundamental changes in preparation of Warzone 2.0. Can Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 cover all of its bases and still deliver a blockbuster gaming experience?
TechRadar
One of the best Modern Warfare 2 maps has been cut a day before launch
Fans of Call of Duty savored all the detail given in the progression overview, and that’s just a taster of what’s to come on release day. Even though the CoD series ranks high on most lists of the best FPS games, they had a lot to prove. Call Of Duty: Vanguard made a relatively tepid splash in 2021, and players had high hopes for this new game which, well, has the same name as an older game. Modern Warfare 2 brings with it a lot of expectations, but it seems we’re in for a satisfying blend of familiar and novel when the game drops – with a few rumored, hopefully temporary changes that might make fans of 10v10 maps balk.
Gamer orders Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle, gets Ragnarök early instead
We’re in the final countdown to God of War: Ragnarök’s release now, and fans have every reason to be excited. In his preview, GAMINGbible’s very own Ewan said that “the combat is faster, the puzzles are smarter, and the bosses far more imposing than ever before”, and added that it’s “shaping up to be everything we could have possibly wanted from a sequel to God of War - and so much more”.
Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition content not showing up? Here's what to do
Infinity Ward's got a quick and easy fix for those missing Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition rewards
ComicBook
PlayStation Briefly Discounts One of PS5 and PS4's Biggest Games of 2022
For a limited time, PlayStation has sizably discounted one of the biggest games of 2022 that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In a general sense, many of the biggest PlayStation titles of 2022 have yet to really launch. God of War Ragnarok is slated to finally release early next month and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 only just arrived a few days back. When it comes to one annualized franchise, though, the latest entry in the series has now been marked down by a considerable amount only a little more than a month after launch.
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
DBLTAP
