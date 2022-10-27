Read full article on original website
Related
Do Double XP Tokens Transfer to Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is quickly approaching and players are left wondering whether they'll be able to transfer over their hard-earned Double XP tokens to the new title. Double XP tokens have greatly benefited many Call of Duty players over the years. As its name implies these provide...
Sombra, Genji, Zarya, D.Va, Kiriko Nerfs Coming in Nov. 15 Overwatch 2 Update
Blizzard is planning to release a hero balance update for Overwatch 2 on Nov. 15, the studio announced Friday. After initially mentioning that it did not expect to make any immediate balance changes until the launch of Season 2, it appears Blizzard will indeed be dropping several major nerfs in Overwatch 2 shortly.
Has Mei Been Removed From Overwatch 2?
Players logging into Overwatch 2 have discovered that Mei seems to be unavailable. Here's what you need to know. Mei, a weather-altering Damage hero in Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is a popular hero for slowing down enemies with the use of ice abilities. Equipped with the Endothermic Blaster as her primary weapon, her effectiveness shines in 1v1 fights, but can quickly encase herself in an ice shield to heal and negate damage when overwhelmed, thanks to her Cryo-Freeze ability.
How to Complete the Photozomb Challenge in Overwatch 2
Overwatch's popular Halloween event has recently been brought back for Overwatch 2 during the holiday season. The Halloween Terror mode Junkenstein's Revenge returns with a twist with the debut of Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. The mode features a handful of challenges for players to complete. One particular challenge the Photozomb has been annoying players. Here is a quick guide on how to complete it.
How to Get the Kastov-74U in Modern Warfare 2
Fans can finally jump into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2s multiplayer and those wanting to rack up wins with the powerful Kastov-74U can read our guide on how to unlock it below.
Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series Tracer Edition is Gold Medal-Worthy
DBLTAP's review of the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series Tracer Edition.
How to Unlock All Weapons in Modern Warfare 2: Full List
Wondering how to unlock all of the weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. By virtue of Infinity Ward streamlining the series' staple weapon unlock system for Modern Warfare 2, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just how to unlock different guns. After all, terms like Weapons Platforms, Receivers and Weapon Vaults just haven't been used in Call of Duty titles before.
Apex Legends Developer Explains Skill-Based Matchmaking
An Apex Legends developer has explained Respawn Entertainment's commitment to skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) amidst a backlash against the system. Skill-based matchmaking has become a controversial topic in games. It uses a player's past in-game performances to sort that player into matches against players of around the same skill level. Some players, including prominent streamers, believe it shouldn't be used in public matches, which they say should be treated more casually.
3 Legends That Counter Catalyst in Apex Legends
Catalyst is the newest legend in Apex Legends and will be added to the game on Nov. 1. While she is not officially out, her abilities have been shown. Catalyst has been described as the ultimate counter to legends who can scan out enemy positions, like Bloodhound or Seer, leaving many players to wonder who in the roster would be a good counter to Catalyst.
How to Disable Crossplay in Modern Warfare 2 on Xbox
Modern Warfare 2 players on PC and Xbox have been puzzled to find they can't readily disable cross-platform play between the two platforms, causing frustration among some who find the other platform has an unfair advantage. PC players may accuse console players of relying on aim assist, while Xbox players...
How to Play Split-Screen in Modern Warfare 2
Players wondering how to enable split-screen in Modern Warfare 2 will be pleased to know that it is a returning feature, though in a limited capacity. Fans of the Call of Duty franchise typically have expectations when buying the latest entry in the series. Whether that be a campaign about the dangers of war or an extensive multiplayer mode, certain things have become staples of the Call of Duty franchise.
DBLTAP
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Hits New Record
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has had a groundbreaking debut. Released on Oct. 28, the game has reached over $800 million in sales just three days after its launch. The game's launch, which Activision has noted in a statement as more lucrative than the top worldwide box office sales of films in 2022, has surpassed the success of its 2011 title Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. In addition to this, Modern Warfare 3's record of $775 million was reached five days after its release, further emphasizing Modern Warfare 2's success.
Apex Legends Wraith Armory Trick Allows for Easy Ambushes
Apex Legends players have discovered a new trick when playing as Wraith. Storm Point, the game's only map with armories, serves as an easy place for Wraith mains to quickly gain an advantage on enemies. While armories can be a tricky ambush spot as they close once entered, Reddit users...
Who Voices Kratos in God of War Ragnarök?
With God of War Ragnarök set to release on Nov. 9, some players are hoping to learn everything they can about the game ahead of time.
WhosImmortal Dubs Underrated LMG as 'Powerhouse' for TTK in Modern Warfare 2
WhosImmortal has revealed some of his best loadouts, citing an underused LMG as one of the best weapons to work into your arsenal.
Is God of War Ragnarök Included in PlayStation Plus Premium?
God of War Ragnarök is set to release in just a few weeks time, and players are wondering if it'll be included as part of the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription.
Top 5 Settings to Make Your Aim Better in Apex Legends
Apex Legends has long been touted as perhaps the shooter in the genre with the highest skill ceiling thanks to its emphasis on tracking likely being the most you'll see out there. As such, if your settings are off, it can be pretty tough to not only clutch 1v1 gunfights...
Where to Destroy Haunted Furniture in Fortnite
Epic Games recently began their Fortnitemares event, making the Fortnite island Halloween-themed for a limted time. One big challenge players will be looking to complete is destroying haunted furniture. Fortnitemares brings in different quests to the game and a new enemy threat residing at the Grim Gables house. There are...
Respawn Makes Highly Requested Firing Range Change for Apex Legends Season 15
Respawn Entertainment is finally making a change to Apex Legends when Season 15 releases on Nov. 1, 2022. Respawn Entertainment is making a big change with their firing range mode in Apex Legends. Players use the firing range to test out their favorite characters and help determine which characters to use in their rotation in the game. There has been one issue though that has bothered players in the past.
Best M4 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2: Which Attachments Should You Use?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's M4 is an assault rifle that's popular among many fans. From its Stock to Barrel features, here's everything you need to know about the best loadout for the M4. The M4 is the first assault rifle that players can use in the game that...
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0