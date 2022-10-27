Timothée Chalamet: ‘I Was Blindsided’ by Massive ‘Dune’ Production

Timothée Chalamet admitted to his “Bones and All” co-star Taylor Russell in a recent interview for Homme Girls that the massive production for “ Dune ” blindsided him as a younger actor. The Denis Villeneuve-directed space epic was Chalamet’s first leading role in a big-scale Hollywood tentpole.

“It’s something you don’t get to do with movies — revisit,” Chalamet said. “Actually though, I’m feeling that with ‘Dune.’ Speaking about how cycles match life, I was younger when I did it the first time and was kind of blindsided by how big that movie was. And now, as [character] Paul Atreides becomes more sure on his heels, I feel more sure on my heels, too.”

While Chalamet had a supporting role in Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar,” all of his scenes took place in one location. “Dune,” on the other hand, had Chalamet front and center in nearly every scene across various set pieces. The film earned $401 million at the worldwide box office and picked up 10 Oscar nominations, including best picture.

Joining Chalamet in “Dune: Part Two” are returning cast members Rebecca Ferguson Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya and Javier Bardem, plus franchise newcomers Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux. Similar to Chalamet, director Villeneuve also gained a sense of confidence from making his first sequel.

“The thing that helps us right now is that it’s the first time I’ve revisited a universe,” Villeneuve said earlier this year . “So I’m working with the same crew, everybody knows what to do, we know what it will look like. The movie will be more challenging, but we know where we are stepping. And the screenplay is written. So I feel confident.”

The official “Dune: Part Two” synopsis from Warner Bros. and Legendary reads: “This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

“Dune: Part Two” opens in theaters Nov. 3, 2023.