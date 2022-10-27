Read full article on original website
Relay For Life’s Glow Party Dance Slated For November 5 Near Swanton
CANCER FUNDRAISER … Shown at a past Glow Party are: Brynn Trumbull, Risa Trumbull, and Ryley Ritz. Outside of the Evergreen School District, possibly the best kept secret is the Glow Party Dance Fundraiser. A cancer awareness fundraiser, Relay For Life is in charge of the Glow Party. The...
Delta’s Shiloh Christian Union Church Hosting Annual Homemade Craft Show & Lunch
Do you love great shopping, food and a good cause? The 14th Homemade Craft Show & Lunch will be on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shiloh Christian Union Church, 2100 County Road 5, Delta, OH. There will be a wonderful selection of homemade crafts and...
Bryan Area Foundation Presents 2022 Good Citizen Award To Robert Rowan
2022 BRYAN AREA FOUNDATION GOOD CITIZEN AWARD … In photo left to right: Amy Miller, BAF President/CEO , Robert Rowan, Good Citizen, and Diana Moore Eschhofen, BAF Chairman (PHOTO PROVIDED) On Thursday, October 20, the Bryan Area Foundation presented the 2022 Good Citizen Award to Robert Rowan. This esteemed...
King’s Furniture In West Unity Closing Their Doors
BUSINESS CLOSING ... Owners Jason King and Carrie King are closing down KingsFurniture to focus on the Holly Jolly Christmas Shop that they own inWest Unity and Swanton. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) King’s Sleep Shop and Home Furnishings, West Unity’s most famous business and possibly the village’s most successful...
Copies Of “The Village Reporter” Now Available In Holiday City At Jumpin’ Beanz
The Village Reporter is pleased to welcome the Holiday City location of Jumpin’ Beanz to its list of area vendors offering copies of “The Village Reporter” for sale. Customers can stop by for a specialty coffee and pick up a copy of the current edition of “The Village Reporter” at 12909 OH-15.
Hilltop Class Of 1972 Celebrates 50th Class Reunion
CLASS REUNION … Hilltop High School class of 1972 held their 50th class reunion on October 15, 2022 at Sullivan’s in Wauseon, Ohio. They had a great evening of visiting and reminiscing. Pictured above are (front row, left to right): Amy Bly Huston, Connie Porath Ruffer and Holly...
The Galbraith Clan To Perform At Zion Church Near Wauseon
The Galbraith Clan, a family music group, will be presenting a concert at the Zion Church on Sunday, November 6, 2022. The concert will start at 4:00 PM. The church is located east of Wauseon, OH at 4533 Co. Rd. 11 between Co. Rds. D and E, 2 ½ miles south of US20A (Airport Hwy.).
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Quarterly Investment Meeting Held With County Treasurer
INVESTMENT UPDATE … Williams County Treasurer Kellie Gray gave her quarterly report to the commissioners during the morning of October 24, 2022. Seated beside her is incoming new commissioner Bart Westfall and across from her are Commissioners Terry Rummel and Lew Hilkert. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Williams County...
Bryan Area Foundation Awards Two Power In The Purse Grants
What’s better than one Power in the Purse (PIP) grant? Two PIP grants! This past Monday, October 24, PIP held its last meeting of the year and awarded more than $6,400 to the First Presbyterian Church Tuesday Night Free Meal program (pictured above). Starting in 2009, the church has...
Fulton County Health Commissioner Visits Archbold Rotary
EXPLAINING HEALTH DEPARTMENT FUNDING … Kim Cupp, Health Commissioner of Fulton County, went over the wide range of health services that the county’s health department provides for Archbold Rotarians at Friday’s meeting. She also explained how the department is funded, including two, one-half mill property taxes. One of those property taxes is up for renewal and increase on this fall’s ballot. The proposed millage would be for six-tenths of a mill and collected for 10 years. The program was arranged by Dale Kern. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Riverside Greens Golf Course Near Stryker Closing
Riverside Greens Golf Course in Stryker will be holding its final day of operation on Monday, October 31st. The golf course has been sold but it is not known if it will be reopening with new owners. Due to the closing of the course, schools who have used the location...
Susie Powell (1931-2022)
Susie Jane Powell, 91, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan. She was born March 20, 1931, in Evansport, Ohio, daughter of the late George N. and Matilda E. (Cox) Koch. Susie was a 1949 graduate of Farmer High School. She married Kenneth...
Men’s Mental Health Will Be The Focus Of November 1 Nami Four County Meeting
Men’s mental health will be the focus of the Tuesday, November 1 meeting of NAMI Four County. The program will be presented by Carter Thomas, LISW-S, MSW, who has more than 20 years of experience as a behavioral health counselor in northwest Ohio. He is the founder and executive...
Martin “Marty” Lowe (1956-2022)
Martin “Marty” Lowe, age 66, of Wauseon, passed away on October 29, 2022 in his home surrounded by his family. Marty was a pastor and missionary, devoting his life to God. Marty was born on August 23, 1956, in Wauseon, to Vern and Esther (Stites) Lowe. On November...
Carol Crawford (1941-2022)
Carol Sue Crawford, age 81, of Archbold and formerly of West Unity, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold. She had worked at the former Hughman Potato Chip Company in Toledo, then for the former Daveaux Television and Appliance in Toledo where she was the receptionist and trouble-shooter for warranties, then as a receptionist and secretary for Farber, Cochran, Green and Shibleys, Attorneys-At-Law in Toledo.
SWANTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Mayor Toeppe Swears In Fire Lieutenant Alva Conger
SWEARING IN… Swanton Fire Lieutenant Alva Conger is sworn into his position by Mayor Toeppe and Fire Chief Dziengelewski. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Swanton Village Council held their meeting on Monday, October 24th. The meeting began at 7:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.
Fayette FFA Wins Fulton County Trap Shooting Contest
WINNERS … Pictured holding their shot guns is Fayette FFA Class that took first place at the Fulton County Trap Shooting contest. Trap shooting is a form of competitive Clay Pigeon Shooting, which is shooting shot guns at clay targets. The sport was created as a form of bird...
Marabelle Reynolds (1931-2022)
Marabelle J. Reynolds, age 91, of Bryan, Ohio, and formerly of Fremont, Indiana, died at 11:17 P.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier, Ohio, after a brief illness. She was an accomplished painter who enjoyed taking care of her cats, going to garage sales, buying...
Jazmine Barajas Becomes Second Wauseon Volleyball Player To Reach 1,000 Career Digs
WAUSEON – In Wauseon’s district semifinal match at Celina on October 20, Wauseon senior libero Jazmine Barajas surpassed 1,000 career digs, joining Kelcy Blanchong (1,107) as the only Lady Indians to reach the mark. Barajas holds several records including digs in a match (39), digs in a season...
Swanton White 3rd/4th Grade Flag Football Wins League Championships
SILVER BRACKET CHAMPS … On October 16th at Biddle Park in Wauseon, the Swanton White 3rd/4th grade flag football team captured the Silver Bracket league title. Swanton defeated Archbold Navy 25-14 in the championship game. The team is comprised of: Front Row-Aden Wilkes, Kyle Yeager, Finn Dowling, Lucas Miller. Second Row-Reed Reiner, Dez Boyd, Holden Gasche, Colin Moll, and coach Nick Tyson (back).
