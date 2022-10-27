EXPLAINING HEALTH DEPARTMENT FUNDING … Kim Cupp, Health Commissioner of Fulton County, went over the wide range of health services that the county’s health department provides for Archbold Rotarians at Friday’s meeting. She also explained how the department is funded, including two, one-half mill property taxes. One of those property taxes is up for renewal and increase on this fall’s ballot. The proposed millage would be for six-tenths of a mill and collected for 10 years. The program was arranged by Dale Kern. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

