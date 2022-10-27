ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday night. LMPD said Sixth Division officers were notified of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 just before 8 p.m. Police said they located a...
Police: Man killed in Newburg shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood that left one man dead. LMPD said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the 4000 block of Lula Way. Sixth Division officers responded to the scene and located a man with a gunshot wound.
Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles that left a man dead in Elizabethtown. Elizabethtown police said the crash happened in the 900 block of North Mulberry Street around 9 p.m. Monday. In their preliminary investigation, a man driving a Hyundai was headed westbound in...
LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
LMPD clears scene on Main Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
LMPD: Man shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 3:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at Cane Run Road and Rockford Lane. When officers arrived on scene they located an adult...
Toddler killed in crash on I-71 north

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A toddler was killed in a crash on I-71 north Friday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash involving a large truck and a passenger vehicle on 71 north just before the Gene Snyder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley...
Neighboring café, tropically-themed bar close in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville small businesses located right next to each other have closed. Riot Café at 4th and West Chestnut streets is out of business after it opened in the fall of 2020 and was named after the civil unrest from that summer in downtown Louisville. The cafe served coffee and focused on supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and conversation about societal concerns.
Man dies at hostpial after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a man shot in the Russell neighborhood last Saturday has died from his injuries. The shooting happened on Oct. 22 around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to University...
LMPD: Man dead after multiple gunshot wounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is dead after a shooting on Friday afternoon in the Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a shooting at 13th and Jefferson St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. First Division police say once on the scene, they...
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some call it “reckless driving exhibitions,” others call it art. WAVE News heard the complaints about cars doing doughnuts and burnouts, but what do those behind the wheel say?. A new city ordinance hopes to pump the brakes on things like street racing, burnouts,...
