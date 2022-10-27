Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday night. LMPD said Sixth Division officers were notified of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 just before 8 p.m. Police said they located a...
WLKY.com
Police: Man killed in Newburg shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood that left one man dead. LMPD said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the 4000 block of Lula Way. Sixth Division officers responded to the scene and located a man with a gunshot wound.
Woman dies after apparent hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead following a hit-and-run in the Poplar Level neighborhood. Metro Police said Sixth Division officers responded after a woman was struck at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 just before 8 p.m. Monday. In their preliminary investigation, police said the woman...
Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles that left a man dead in Elizabethtown. Elizabethtown police said the crash happened in the 900 block of North Mulberry Street around 9 p.m. Monday. In their preliminary investigation, a man driving a Hyundai was headed westbound in...
Coroner IDs man shot, killed in Newburg neighborhood on Halloween
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are searching for answers after a man was gunned down in Newburg on Halloween. Metro Police said their officers responded to the 4000 block of Lula Way around 4:30 p.m. Monday where they found a man with a gunshot wound. EMS was called to the...
WLKY.com
Man in hospital after Parkland neighborhood shooting; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday night. Just after 7 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Department said their Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Hale Avenue. A man was located upon their...
LMPD: 1 dead, another injured following shooting in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for information after a man has died following a shooting in southwest Louisville. Metro Police said their Second Division officers responded to the shooting on Cane Run Road at Rockford Lane. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He...
Wave 3
LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
Wave 3
LMPD clears scene on Main Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
WLKY.com
LMPD has cleared the scene in NuLu where police, SWAT unit had closed off streets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have now clear the scene in NuLu where police had shut down a portion of street around Main and Clay Streets along with a SWAT presence. Officers spent several hours at the scene after being alerted to a potential domestic situation at a...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 3:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at Cane Run Road and Rockford Lane. When officers arrived on scene they located an adult...
Wave 3
Toddler killed in crash on I-71 north
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A toddler was killed in a crash on I-71 north Friday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash involving a large truck and a passenger vehicle on 71 north just before the Gene Snyder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley...
wdrb.com
Neighboring café, tropically-themed bar close in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville small businesses located right next to each other have closed. Riot Café at 4th and West Chestnut streets is out of business after it opened in the fall of 2020 and was named after the civil unrest from that summer in downtown Louisville. The cafe served coffee and focused on supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and conversation about societal concerns.
Russell neighborhood fatal shooting leads to calls for renewed sense of community in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a fatal shooting Friday in the Russell neighborhood, a community-cornerstone is signaling to people that this one incident doesn’t define progress being made in the West End. A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman said one man died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded...
Wave 3
Man dies at hostpial after shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a man shot in the Russell neighborhood last Saturday has died from his injuries. The shooting happened on Oct. 22 around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to University...
WLKY.com
All lanes open after crash shuts down I-65 southbound lanes for nearly 2 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A multiple vehicle crash blocked all the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 on Monday morning. It happened a little after 5:30 a.m. near the Arthur Street exit. As of current, TRIMARC is reporting it as a non-injury crash. Emergency crews worked to clear the scene. This...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Police car struck in multi-car collision by vehicle running red light on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer was involved in a multi-car collision Sunday morning, according to the LMPD. Shortly after 11 a.m., a Seventh Division officer was driving eastbound on the Outer Loop near Shepherdsville Road responding to a call. Police said he was not using lights...
wdrb.com
Man dies at hospital after shooting on Esquire Alley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man died on Friday night from a shooting last week. LMPD reports that officers were called to the 1000 block of Esquire Alley around 9 p.m. on Oct. 22 for a shooting. That's not far from West Broadway. When...
LMPD: Man dead after multiple gunshot wounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is dead after a shooting on Friday afternoon in the Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a shooting at 13th and Jefferson St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. First Division police say once on the scene, they...
Wave 3
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some call it “reckless driving exhibitions,” others call it art. WAVE News heard the complaints about cars doing doughnuts and burnouts, but what do those behind the wheel say?. A new city ordinance hopes to pump the brakes on things like street racing, burnouts,...
