Takeoff and Quavo premiered a new music video for 'Messy' just hours before Takeoff was shot dead
Takeoff and Quavo released the video for their single "Messy" Monday. Shortly after it hit the internet Takeoff was killed in a bowling alley.
Complex
Lil Baby on Being in Contact With Young Thug’s Family Amid Incarceration, Says He’s Lost Millions in Crypto
In an interview on Sway’s Universe, Lil Baby revealed that he’s been in contact with Young Thug’s family amid his incarceration. "They actually go to court today, so by the time we get out, get out of the interview, maybe we’ll know some good news,” he told Sway at the 10:20 point of the interview, as seen above. “For the most part, it’s like the same old thing. They’re just tryna get [inaudible]. But I definitely talk to them. I know how it feel to be in that situation, so I like reach out to their parents and stuff, make sure they good.”
Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out
Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
Babyface Married Star From ‘Moesha’
Babyface has been married twice: once to a woman he's build a media empire with. His second wife is a dancer and actress who had a popular role on 'Moesha.'
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J Blige Brings All the Elements of Hip Hop and R&B in These Classic Tracks
We’re a month away from the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole and the countdown begins. This year’s show will be a must-see event celebrating decades of soul and r&b. Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige leads this year’s race with seven nominations,...
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
Desiigner Breaks Down in Tears After Takeoff’s Death, Says He’s Done With Rap
Desiigner is having a tough time dealing with the tragic death of Migos rapper Takeoff and says he is done with rap. On Tuesday morning (Nov. 1), Desiigner went on Instagram Live after learning the news that Takeoff was shot and killed hours earlier in Houston. In the clip, the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper is distraught over the news that his fellow rapper has lost his life, which brought Desiigner to tears.
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Migos: Quavo shares Instagram story hours before Takeoff is fatally shot
Takeoff, a member of Migos alongside the rappers Quavo and Offset, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, according to US media reports.He was at a private birthday party prior to the shooting, which happened at a bowling alley after a game of dice, according to TMZ.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.Group mate Quavo shared a video on Instagram on the night of the shooting.“We’re sliding through the town,” he tells his followers, adding that “the birthday boy” is also in the car.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneHeidi Klum transforms into worm for Halloween partyChildren recreate funniest sitcom moments for Gold TV’s 30th anniversary
Takeoff’s Heartbreaking Last Interview: ‘It’s Time to Give Me My Flowers, I Don’t Wanna Lay Down When I Ain’t Here’
News of Takeoff's death makes his last interview even more poignant, where he said it was 'time to give me my flowers' and 'I don't wanna lay down when I ain't here.'
‘I’m Not A Coward’—Nicki Minaj On Why She Still Wants To Attend The Grammys After ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Category Controversy
Nicki Minaj explained why she wants to attend the Grammy awards despite the controversy of moving "Super Freaky Girl" out the rap category.
urbanbellemag.com
LHHATL Drama: Shay Johnson Claps Back After Bambi Calls Her Scrappy’s Old Side Chick
Shay Johnson and Bambi continue to have tension. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” stars Bambi and Momma Dee have been vocal about their issues. Momma Dee feels like Bambi could make more of an effort as her daughter-in-law. In her opinion, it doesn’t seem like Bambi wants to have a relationship. As for Bambi, she’s convinced Momma Dee will do just about anything to get under her skin. And this includes befriending Scrappy’s exes. As of late, Momma Dee has been posting a lot of videos and photos of Shay Johnson. It’s to the point that some fans have wondered if Scrappy impregnated Shay. Momma Dee even said it’s a possibility that Scrappy is the child’s father when she appeared on “Love And Hip Hop Miami.”
Find out why Jay-Z wants out of his partnership with major brand
When most people think of D’Ussé, they think of Jay-Z, but apparently the rapper doesn’t want any parts of the brand in the future. According to TMZ, Jay-Z is selling the brand to his partners at Bacardi, but he thinks the company is playing games. Earlier this...
Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Latto For ‘Age Shaming’ Her & More As Twitter Feud Erupts Between The Rappers
Nicki Minaj took to social media to air her grievances after the Grammys announced that her song, “Super Freaky Girl,” was going to be considered in the “Pop” instead of “Rap” category for 2023. Nicki explained that she wasn’t happy with the Recording Academy’s decision because she didn’t feel like it was fairly applied to other crossover rappers. “I have no problem being moved out of the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Nicki tweeted. “If SFG has 2B moved then so does “Big Energy”! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or troll.”
AOL Corp
You Need to See Rihanna Dancing in Her Underwear and a Hoodie in New Video
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Rihanna is promoting her loungewear the best way she knows how—with herself as the muse. The singer shared a new video on Instagram yesterday, in which she is seen dancing around in a...
Cardi B Fires Back at Madonna After Madonna Suggests Cardi Isn’t Grateful of Her Impact
UPDATE (Oct. 23):. Cardi B has revealed that she has settled her beef with Madonna. The Grammy award-winning rapper jumped on Instagram Live this afternoon to confirm that she and Madge had a "beautiful conversation" and that they have settled their differences. "I'm glad that I had a conversation with...
urbanbellemag.com
Sheree Whitfield Compares Martell Holt to Todd Tucker + Kenya Moore Throws A Little Shade
Martell Holt is already clashing with the RHOA ladies?. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt may soon be splitting his time on television. As we recently reported, it was said he recently filmed for “Real Housewives of Atlanta”. This is due to the fact that he was Sheree Whitfield‘s plus-one. A while ago, Sheree confirmed that they are currently dating. And things were going so well that Sheree felt comfortable enough to introduce Martell to friends and family members. While she said the relationship wasn’t serious yet, Sheree is still having a good time getting to know Martell better. Interestingly enough, it was Kenya Moore who had to inform Andy Cohen of Martell’s past. At the RHOA reunion, Kenya said that Martell cheated on his ex-wife Melody Holt many times. He even fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Arionne Curry.
Beyoncé Deemed “Arrogant” For Allegedly Not Clearing An “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” Sample
Beyoncé’s “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” interpolates ’90s pop band Right Said Fred’s hit single, “I’m Too Sexy,” but the group is considering her to be “arrogant” for not going through them to clear the sample. Right Said Fred—comprised of brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass—spoke out about their issue with Bey at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc. [BMI] Awards, held on Monday (Oct. 3). More from VIBE.comDrake's 'Take Care' Has Officially Spent 500 Weeks On The Billboard 200Drake Announces Apollo Theater Concert For This FallBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Is A Joyous, Love-Driven Ode To Black Queerness “Normally, the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jack Harlow Addresses Rumors About Lil Nas X Romance, The C.I.A. & More During “SNL”
Jack Harlow served as the host and musical guest on the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live.”. Jack Harlow jokingly addressed the idea of a romantic relationship between himself and Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X, being created by the C.I.A., and much more during his monologue on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. Harlow served double duty as the episode’s host and musical guest.
