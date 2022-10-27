ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lil Baby on Being in Contact With Young Thug’s Family Amid Incarceration, Says He’s Lost Millions in Crypto

In an interview on Sway’s Universe, Lil Baby revealed that he’s been in contact with Young Thug’s family amid his incarceration. "They actually go to court today, so by the time we get out, get out of the interview, maybe we’ll know some good news,” he told Sway at the 10:20 point of the interview, as seen above. “For the most part, it’s like the same old thing. They’re just tryna get [inaudible]. But I definitely talk to them. I know how it feel to be in that situation, so I like reach out to their parents and stuff, make sure they good.”
Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out

Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
Desiigner Breaks Down in Tears After Takeoff’s Death, Says He’s Done With Rap

Desiigner is having a tough time dealing with the tragic death of Migos rapper Takeoff and says he is done with rap. On Tuesday morning (Nov. 1), Desiigner went on Instagram Live after learning the news that Takeoff was shot and killed hours earlier in Houston. In the clip, the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper is distraught over the news that his fellow rapper has lost his life, which brought Desiigner to tears.
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Migos: Quavo shares Instagram story hours before Takeoff is fatally shot

Takeoff, a member of Migos alongside the rappers Quavo and Offset, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, according to US media reports.He was at a private birthday party prior to the shooting, which happened at a bowling alley after a game of dice, according to TMZ.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.Group mate Quavo shared a video on Instagram on the night of the shooting.“We’re sliding through the town,” he tells his followers, adding that “the birthday boy” is also in the car.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneHeidi Klum transforms into worm for Halloween partyChildren recreate funniest sitcom moments for Gold TV’s 30th anniversary
HOUSTON, TX
LHHATL Drama: Shay Johnson Claps Back After Bambi Calls Her Scrappy’s Old Side Chick

Shay Johnson and Bambi continue to have tension. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” stars Bambi and Momma Dee have been vocal about their issues. Momma Dee feels like Bambi could make more of an effort as her daughter-in-law. In her opinion, it doesn’t seem like Bambi wants to have a relationship. As for Bambi, she’s convinced Momma Dee will do just about anything to get under her skin. And this includes befriending Scrappy’s exes. As of late, Momma Dee has been posting a lot of videos and photos of Shay Johnson. It’s to the point that some fans have wondered if Scrappy impregnated Shay. Momma Dee even said it’s a possibility that Scrappy is the child’s father when she appeared on “Love And Hip Hop Miami.”
Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Latto For ‘Age Shaming’ Her & More As Twitter Feud Erupts Between The Rappers

Nicki Minaj took to social media to air her grievances after the Grammys announced that her song, “Super Freaky Girl,” was going to be considered in the “Pop” instead of “Rap” category for 2023. Nicki explained that she wasn’t happy with the Recording Academy’s decision because she didn’t feel like it was fairly applied to other crossover rappers. “I have no problem being moved out of the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Nicki tweeted. “If SFG has 2B moved then so does “Big Energy”! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or troll.”
Sheree Whitfield Compares Martell Holt to Todd Tucker + Kenya Moore Throws A Little Shade

Martell Holt is already clashing with the RHOA ladies?. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt may soon be splitting his time on television. As we recently reported, it was said he recently filmed for “Real Housewives of Atlanta”. This is due to the fact that he was Sheree Whitfield‘s plus-one. A while ago, Sheree confirmed that they are currently dating. And things were going so well that Sheree felt comfortable enough to introduce Martell to friends and family members. While she said the relationship wasn’t serious yet, Sheree is still having a good time getting to know Martell better. Interestingly enough, it was Kenya Moore who had to inform Andy Cohen of Martell’s past. At the RHOA reunion, Kenya said that Martell cheated on his ex-wife Melody Holt many times. He even fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Arionne Curry.
Beyoncé Deemed “Arrogant” For Allegedly Not Clearing An “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” Sample

Beyoncé’s “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” interpolates ’90s pop band Right Said Fred’s hit single, “I’m Too Sexy,” but the group is considering her to be “arrogant” for not going through them to clear the sample. Right Said Fred—comprised of brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass—spoke out about their issue with Bey at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc. [BMI] Awards, held on Monday (Oct. 3). More from VIBE.comDrake's 'Take Care' Has Officially Spent 500 Weeks On The Billboard 200Drake Announces Apollo Theater Concert For This FallBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Is A Joyous, Love-Driven Ode To Black Queerness “Normally, the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such...
Jack Harlow Addresses Rumors About Lil Nas X Romance, The C.I.A. & More During “SNL”

Jack Harlow served as the host and musical guest on the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live.”. Jack Harlow jokingly addressed the idea of a romantic relationship between himself and Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X, being created by the C.I.A., and much more during his monologue on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. Harlow served double duty as the episode’s host and musical guest.

