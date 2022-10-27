Record number turn out for Trunk or Treat at Elm Avenue Park

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — More than 1,200 people turned out for the Trunk or Treat at Elm Avenue Park in Bethlehem on Wednesday, a new record for the event. The Parks and Recreation team, as well as the Bethlehem Public Library, organized the event, and a number of area organizations turned out for the festivities as well.

A list of the organizations that were in attendance were as follows:

Five Rivers and Friends of Five Rivers

Friends of the Bethlehem Public Library

Therapy Dogs International

Brightside Up Helping Hands Club – BCMS

Delmar-Bethlehem EMS

BSA Troop 175

Bethlehem Children’s School

Bethlehem YMCA

Bethlehem Softball League

Bethlehem Flag Football

Bethlehem Highway and Police Departments

Slingerlands, Delmar, Elsmere, Selkirk, North Bethlehem, and Onesquethaw Fire Departments

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.