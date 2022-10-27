ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, NY

Record number turn out for Trunk or Treat at Elm Avenue Park

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1268jg_0ip05Cnn00

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — More than 1,200 people turned out for the Trunk or Treat at Elm Avenue Park in Bethlehem on Wednesday, a new record for the event. The Parks and Recreation team, as well as the Bethlehem Public Library, organized the event, and a number of area organizations turned out for the festivities as well.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

A list of the organizations that were in attendance were as follows:

  • Five Rivers and Friends of Five Rivers
  • Friends of the Bethlehem Public Library
  • Therapy Dogs International
  • Brightside Up Helping Hands Club – BCMS
  • Delmar-Bethlehem EMS
  • BSA Troop 175
  • Bethlehem Children’s School
  • Bethlehem YMCA
  • Bethlehem Softball League
  • Bethlehem Flag Football
  • Bethlehem Highway and Police Departments
  • Slingerlands, Delmar, Elsmere, Selkirk, North Bethlehem, and Onesquethaw Fire Departments
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

‘Coats for Kids’ deliveries spread joy in the area

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – ‘Coats for Kids’ is in full swing! In partnership with MVP Health Care, we’re on a mission to make sure local kids and teens in need stay warm this winter. On Monday, team members from MVP Health Care drove around the Capital Region to drop off donations of coats to community […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Halloween Haunt success in the Capital Region

A Capital Region haunted favorite is back in action after being shut down for two years due to Covid-19. The spooky event doubles as a charity and is helping hungry families in the capital region.
NEWS10 ABC

How you can help preserve our old cemeteries

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-This Halloween we are taking about old cemeteries. Not as any kind of connection to the spirit world, but as places in need to help. News10’s Anya Tucker looked at how you can volunteer and play a role in maintaining these historic gems. You’ve likely seen them during a drive, those old […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NY Inspector General issues report on Schoharie Limo Crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In her report, New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang accepted the findings of the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the 2018 limo crash that killed 20 people in Schoharie. She agreed that DOT and DMV failed to utilize all legal remedies to bring the limo company Prestige, which was operated by […]
SCHOHARIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Study ranks NY top winter destination

Although it may not seem like Winter is coming with the current warm weather, it is. In a study by WalletHub, writer Adam McCann states "The Old Farmer’s Almanac forecasts below-average temperatures across most of the U.S., along with strong storms bringing heavy rain, sleet and snow."
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Ohio seeks to become latest state to ban noncitizen voting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It...
OHIO STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Biden aims to drive GOP contrast in Florida 1 week out

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Florida to underline the contrast between the Democratic and Republican agendas, blasting the GOP over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. Biden’s trip Tuesday will include taxpayer-funded remarks in Hallandale Beach, where the...
FLORIDA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Johnson, Barnes go on attack in US Senate race in Wisconsin

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, emerging from a private meeting last week with business executives at a massive foundry-turned-tech hub, smiled despite what he said was a difficult conversation about inflation, high energy prices, staffing shortages and rising crime. “We had a very good discussion, even...
WISCONSIN STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy