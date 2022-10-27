Houston-area RSV cases are unusually high with increased number of hospitalizations, expert says

Read full article on original website
Related
Why potential COVID winter surge may not be severe as past years
COVID-19 cases are increasing across the country due to a transmissible new variant, but a UCSF doctor believes this winter surge may not be as severe as past years for the Bay Area.
FDA warns that a common antibiotic is in short supply
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning that the liquid version of a common antibiotic is in short supply. Oral amoxicillin, an antibiotic used commonly to treat such things as ear infections in children, has been added to the FDA’s drug shortage database and is listed as “currently in shortage.”
How does cheating affect one's mental health?
The Mental Space host Sean Garvey presents a monthly segment titled Behind The Dating Scene with Tre’ Amazing and Alisha Bridges. The guest co-hosts discuss today’s dating scene, relationships, and how they are all connected to mental health.
