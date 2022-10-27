ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Ellsworth Chamber Announces Holiday Decorating Contest for Businesses

Given the success of the Autumn Gold Decorating Contest the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce has announced they are sponsoring a Holiday Decorating Contest, and all local businesses are invited to participate. There will be 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in the Storefront and Window categories. All decorating needs...
5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine

This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
Maine man's moose calls selling as fast as he can make them

PORTLAND, Maine — It’s always risky to say that someone or something is one of a kind, but that label may apply to Butch Phillips. In a workshop in the basement of his home in Milford, Phillips — who is 82 and a member of the Penobscot Nation — makes birch-bark moose calls. He’s been creating them for more than three decades and knows of no one else doing the same work.
What would Mainers do with $1 billion Powerball prize?

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Monday’s grand prize is the second largest in Powerball history. Bryan Sidelinger caught up with some folks in Ellsworth today to talk all things jackpot. The Powerball drawing and Halloween just happened to fall on the same night this year. The trick? Getting all six...
2022 Bar Harbor Buoy Tree

We all know how the lobster industry is taking a beating, and they need our support more than ever. The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce is planning a holiday program that will offer a new, festive "tree" for the town, that will hopefully encourage community involvement and support the local fishermen and fisherwomen. The tree will be made of buoys purchased and decorated by the community. Proceeds will go to the Maine Lobstermen Association's effort to protect Maine's lobstering heritage.
New faces showing up Down East

A surge of newcomers and an expanding housing market is injecting new life into Washington County. Eighteen businesses opened in Calais amid the pandemic. Photo by Andrea Walton. Hope and Despair, the tiny twin islands perched near the mouth of Little Kennebec Bay, could serve as an allegory for Washington...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
Ghostport Schedule of Events – Saturday October 29

The weather on Saturday looks hauntingly good! Bucksport is the place to be as it transforms on Saturday, October 29th to Ghostport! The last time Ghostport was held was in 2019. The morning kicks off with the Lil' Goblins Parade. Meet at the Town Office at 9:50 and the parade...
Bangor’s Homelessness Crisis - Part 2: New programs, new challenges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been 10 months since the City of Bangor received $20 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many we spoke with are wondering how - or if - the City can use some of that money to address the ongoing homelessness crisis.
Governor Mills stance on Maine issues

Current Governor Janet Mills visited the University of Maine campus on Tuesday to rally the student body to vote in the upcoming election. The Maine Campus had the opportunity to ask Mills a few brief questions. Mills reflected on immigration into Maine, what her administration is doing to keep young people in the state and improving the state’s relationship with the Wabanaki people.
Trunk and Treat Events on Halloween in Southwest Harbor

Children in Southwest Harbor, Tremont and the "Backside of the Island" will have plenty of candy on Halloween if they head to these events on Halloween in Southwest Harbor. The Southwest Harbor Emergency Responders (police, fire, ambulance), Southwest Harbor Congregational Church and Tremont Community Church are partnering together for Trunk or Treat on October 31st 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the church parking lot on High Road in Southwest Harbor.
Here’s the Possible Date Bangor Will Be Breaking Out the Snow Shovels

Winter will show up whether we like it or not. There's no escape. Every now and then, snow makes a super late appearance, and you almost let yourself wonder for just a minute if this is going to be a nice, slow year for snow. But usually, sometime in December or January, we start getting pummeled. But almost everyone gets a little giddy over the first snow of the year.
Scam Alert – Morgan Wallen NOT Coming To Maine In March

Despite his past lapses in judgement, country fans love Morgan Wallen. He really is one of the biggest stars and he seems like one of the genuine stars. If you saw somewhere that Morgan Wallen was going to be performing at Bangor's Maine Savings Amphitheater, I have some bad news... It was, according to a post on the venue's Facebook page, a scam.
