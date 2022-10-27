Read full article on original website
Emmaus Shelter Thanksgiving Boxes – How to Sign Up; How to Donate Food
The Emmaus Homeless Shelter in Ellsworth will be giving away holiday food boxes to anyone in need in Hancock County. The food boxes will consist of a turkey and all the fixings including a pie. To sign up for the holiday food boxes all you have to do is call...
Ellsworth Rotary and Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry Combine to Collect Frozen Turkeys and Chickens
The Ellsworth Rotary and Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry need your help! Their goal is to collect 134 frozen turkeys to be distributed to food pantry families. (2 chickens = 1 Turkey) You can drop off the frozen turkeys and chickens at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry during their open...
Friends in Action Senior Lunches – Tuesdays and Thursdays in November
One of the hardest things about COVID was the sense of isolation that many people have felt. That's why I am so pleased to see that Friends in Action has resumed their Senior Lunches every Tuesday at 12 Noon. And now, due to popular demand, they have expanded and will be serving on Thursdays at 12 noon !
Ellsworth Chamber Announces Holiday Decorating Contest for Businesses
Given the success of the Autumn Gold Decorating Contest the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce has announced they are sponsoring a Holiday Decorating Contest, and all local businesses are invited to participate. There will be 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in the Storefront and Window categories. All decorating needs...
MDI Thanksgiving Project – How to Donate and How to Receive a Turkey Box [INFO]
Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 24th, and this year with the rising price of food, oil, gasoline, and really everything, more and more of our friends and neighbors are going to need some help. If your family could use some help with Thanksgiving this year, please sign up by emailing HERE...
5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine
This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
Planned Power Outage for November 3rd – Route 3 Bar Harbor, Trenton and Somesville
Versant Power is advising customers along Route 3 in Bar Harbor, Trenton and Somesville that there will be a planned intermittent power outage on Thursday, November 3rd, beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting approximately 4 hours. The outage is necessary so crews can make repairs safely, improve reliability and prevent...
Maine man's moose calls selling as fast as he can make them
PORTLAND, Maine — It’s always risky to say that someone or something is one of a kind, but that label may apply to Butch Phillips. In a workshop in the basement of his home in Milford, Phillips — who is 82 and a member of the Penobscot Nation — makes birch-bark moose calls. He’s been creating them for more than three decades and knows of no one else doing the same work.
What would Mainers do with $1 billion Powerball prize?
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Monday’s grand prize is the second largest in Powerball history. Bryan Sidelinger caught up with some folks in Ellsworth today to talk all things jackpot. The Powerball drawing and Halloween just happened to fall on the same night this year. The trick? Getting all six...
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
2022 Bar Harbor Buoy Tree
We all know how the lobster industry is taking a beating, and they need our support more than ever. The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce is planning a holiday program that will offer a new, festive "tree" for the town, that will hopefully encourage community involvement and support the local fishermen and fisherwomen. The tree will be made of buoys purchased and decorated by the community. Proceeds will go to the Maine Lobstermen Association's effort to protect Maine's lobstering heritage.
New faces showing up Down East
A surge of newcomers and an expanding housing market is injecting new life into Washington County. Eighteen businesses opened in Calais amid the pandemic. Photo by Andrea Walton. Hope and Despair, the tiny twin islands perched near the mouth of Little Kennebec Bay, could serve as an allegory for Washington...
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
Ghostport Schedule of Events – Saturday October 29
The weather on Saturday looks hauntingly good! Bucksport is the place to be as it transforms on Saturday, October 29th to Ghostport! The last time Ghostport was held was in 2019. The morning kicks off with the Lil' Goblins Parade. Meet at the Town Office at 9:50 and the parade...
Bangor’s Homelessness Crisis - Part 2: New programs, new challenges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been 10 months since the City of Bangor received $20 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many we spoke with are wondering how - or if - the City can use some of that money to address the ongoing homelessness crisis.
Governor Mills stance on Maine issues
Current Governor Janet Mills visited the University of Maine campus on Tuesday to rally the student body to vote in the upcoming election. The Maine Campus had the opportunity to ask Mills a few brief questions. Mills reflected on immigration into Maine, what her administration is doing to keep young people in the state and improving the state’s relationship with the Wabanaki people.
Trunk and Treat Events on Halloween in Southwest Harbor
Children in Southwest Harbor, Tremont and the "Backside of the Island" will have plenty of candy on Halloween if they head to these events on Halloween in Southwest Harbor. The Southwest Harbor Emergency Responders (police, fire, ambulance), Southwest Harbor Congregational Church and Tremont Community Church are partnering together for Trunk or Treat on October 31st 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the church parking lot on High Road in Southwest Harbor.
Here’s the Possible Date Bangor Will Be Breaking Out the Snow Shovels
Winter will show up whether we like it or not. There's no escape. Every now and then, snow makes a super late appearance, and you almost let yourself wonder for just a minute if this is going to be a nice, slow year for snow. But usually, sometime in December or January, we start getting pummeled. But almost everyone gets a little giddy over the first snow of the year.
Scam Alert – Morgan Wallen NOT Coming To Maine In March
Despite his past lapses in judgement, country fans love Morgan Wallen. He really is one of the biggest stars and he seems like one of the genuine stars. If you saw somewhere that Morgan Wallen was going to be performing at Bangor's Maine Savings Amphitheater, I have some bad news... It was, according to a post on the venue's Facebook page, a scam.
