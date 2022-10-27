Read full article on original website
West Virginia offering utility assistance this winter
(WTRF) Residents in West Virginia can get assistance with utilities this winter season. Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. “Many West Virginia homeowners who have struggled financially because of the pandemic havebeen […]
woay.com
FEMA announce over $6 million in grants to West Virginia firefighters
Philadelphia, PA (WOAY) – Over 300 fire departments in five mid-Atlantic states earned over $51 million in competitive grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG) awards provided the funding to help fire departments protect their communities by replacing aging equipment, providing...
mediafeed.org
First-time homebuyers’ assistance programs in West Virginia
With its proximity to Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Pittsburgh, West Virginia is quickly becoming a popular place to live. The Mountain State also has some of the lowest home values in the nation. The housing market in West Virginia, however, has heated up: From May 2021 to May 2022, the...
newsfromthestates.com
For West Virginians on Medicaid, lawmaker inaction means dental and vision benefits fall far short
WEBSTER SPRINGS — Todd Farlow loves his job as the Webster County coordinator for the Family Resource Network, a statewide nonprofit tasked with meeting the needs of individual counties. “It’s a great job,” he said. “It doesn’t pay well, like any other social work. But, of course, you get...
Metro News
Historically bad test scores highlight the need for focus on West Virginia education policy
Amy Nichole Grady was named the Senate’s new Education Committee chairwoman under the premise that the fourth grade teacher would renew an emphasis on the state’s public schools. Given West Virginia’s historically-low performance on the most recent national assessment of reading and mathematics, that’s a reasonable priority.
Mountain State ghost tales: 10 haunted places in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – From haunted prisons, hotels and hospitals, to shrieking and shadow figures in the woods, and even a woman who helped convict her murderer from beyond the grave, the Mountain State is filled with chilling tales of the paranormal. Here are 10 of the stories of West Virginians from days past who […]
Metro News
Age restrictions on youth hunting days draw public criticism
FLATWOODS, W.Va. – Members of the Natural Resources Commission may soon consider adjusting the age requirements on youth hunting seasons in West Virginia. Presently the seasons are limited to a minimum age of eight. The limit has evolved over time as rules changed with regard to hunter education requirements.
The Recorddelta
The 20% Utility Discount Program
As winter approaches, it is time to start preparing for heating season. All around the world, the cost of fuel is higher than last year. While the Public Service Commission doesn’t control the cost of natural gas, coal or any other fuel source – those prices are determined by the open market – we know heating bills will be higher this year. Sadly, such increases always hit hardest on those who are most vulnerable, so I want to spread the word that help is available.
more961.com
Discounts for Vets available in West Virginia
As a show of appreciation to veterans and active-duty military personnel, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that several discounts for all U-S veterans are available. Justice says veterans who stay at a West Virginia state park lodge throughout the month of November are eligible for a 50 percent...
woay.com
Monday’s Powerball at $1 Billion
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion for Monday’s drawing with a cash value of $497.3 million. This is the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history the jackpot has reached $1 billion, the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever and fifth largest in U.S. lottery history.
Would West Virginia Amendment 2 affect my 2022 personal property taxes?
If passed, West Virginia's Amendment 2 would give the State Legislature the authority to pass legislation cutting car tax as well as taxes on vehicles and equipment for businesses.
wvpublic.org
A Terrifying Tale And Challenging Water Regulations On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, a spooky tale kicks off Halloween in the Mountain State. Author and playwright Dan Kehde, who runs the Contemporary Youth Arts Company Theater in Charleston, shared a scary story – it’s up to you to figure out if it’s true or not.
WBOY
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Lottery announced on Monday that a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold right here in the Mountain State. The ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. The winning numbers were 4, 18, 31, 53 and 69; the Mega Ball was 7.
How much voting power do West Virginians have?
The U.S. midterm elections will be held on Nov. 8, which means its almost time for thousands of people to use their power as citizens to vote. But, how much power do West Virginians hold in these national elections?
woay.com
Powerball prizes soars to $1.2 billion after no winners for Monday’s drawing
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – There were no big winners for Monday night’s $1 billion Powerball jackpot, increasing the prize to $1.2 billion with a cash value of $596.7 million for Wednesday’s drawing. The increased jackpot is the fourth largest in U.S. history. The biggest jackpot prize was...
Law enforcement warns West Virginia residents about telephone scam
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about an active telephone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are using the number (304) 220-3133 to call individuals and say there is a warrant for their arrest. The scammer then tells the person on the line that they must pay money […]
Westbound lanes open on new I-64 bridge in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The westbound lanes on Interstate 64 in West Virginia now have access to the new Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge. Crews began construction Friday evening. For the next two weeks, contractors will begin shifting the eastbound lanes onto the new bridge. Once both directions of traffic have access to the new bridge, […]
familyvacationsus.com
Ski Resorts in West Virginia
Living in the Midwest, I often feel like the folks on the West coast have all the fun. After all, there are an abundance of warm weather destinations in addition to all of the fantastic ski destinations. I am here to tell you, that there is fantastic skiing to be...
woay.com
DHHR reports 972 active COVID 19 cases; 8 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 31, 2022, there are currently 972 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been eight deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,522 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
West Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
West Virginia has many cities and towns, but not all are equally safe. Some cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
