As winter approaches, it is time to start preparing for heating season. All around the world, the cost of fuel is higher than last year. While the Public Service Commission doesn’t control the cost of natural gas, coal or any other fuel source – those prices are determined by the open market – we know heating bills will be higher this year. Sadly, such increases always hit hardest on those who are most vulnerable, so I want to spread the word that help is available.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO