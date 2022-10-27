ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia offering utility assistance this winter

(WTRF) Residents in West Virginia can get assistance with utilities this winter season. Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. “Many West Virginia homeowners who have struggled financially because of the pandemic havebeen […]
FEMA announce over $6 million in grants to West Virginia firefighters

Philadelphia, PA (WOAY) – Over 300 fire departments in five mid-Atlantic states earned over $51 million in competitive grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG) awards provided the funding to help fire departments protect their communities by replacing aging equipment, providing...
First-time homebuyers’ assistance programs in West Virginia

With its proximity to Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Pittsburgh, West Virginia is quickly becoming a popular place to live. The Mountain State also has some of the lowest home values in the nation. The housing market in West Virginia, however, has heated up: From May 2021 to May 2022, the...
Age restrictions on youth hunting days draw public criticism

FLATWOODS, W.Va. – Members of the Natural Resources Commission may soon consider adjusting the age requirements on youth hunting seasons in West Virginia. Presently the seasons are limited to a minimum age of eight. The limit has evolved over time as rules changed with regard to hunter education requirements.
The 20% Utility Discount Program

As winter approaches, it is time to start preparing for heating season. All around the world, the cost of fuel is higher than last year. While the Public Service Commission doesn’t control the cost of natural gas, coal or any other fuel source – those prices are determined by the open market – we know heating bills will be higher this year. Sadly, such increases always hit hardest on those who are most vulnerable, so I want to spread the word that help is available.
Discounts for Vets available in West Virginia

As a show of appreciation to veterans and active-duty military personnel, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that several discounts for all U-S veterans are available. Justice says veterans who stay at a West Virginia state park lodge throughout the month of November are eligible for a 50 percent...
Monday’s Powerball at $1 Billion

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion for Monday’s drawing with a cash value of $497.3 million. This is the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history the jackpot has reached $1 billion, the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever and fifth largest in U.S. lottery history.
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in West Virginia

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Lottery announced on Monday that a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold right here in the Mountain State. The ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. The winning numbers were 4, 18, 31, 53 and 69; the Mega Ball was 7.
Westbound lanes open on new I-64 bridge in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The westbound lanes on Interstate 64 in West Virginia now have access to the new Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge. Crews began construction Friday evening. For the next two weeks, contractors will begin shifting the eastbound lanes onto the new bridge. Once both directions of traffic have access to the new bridge, […]
Ski Resorts in West Virginia

Living in the Midwest, I often feel like the folks on the West coast have all the fun. After all, there are an abundance of warm weather destinations in addition to all of the fantastic ski destinations. I am here to tell you, that there is fantastic skiing to be...
DHHR reports 972 active COVID 19 cases; 8 deaths since last report

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 31, 2022, there are currently 972 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been eight deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,522 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
