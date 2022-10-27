Broward man gets seven years in murder-for-hire plot targeting ex’s new boyfriend

A Pembroke Pines man who pleaded guilty to a murder-for-hire scheme targeting a former girlfriend’s new love interest was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison.

Ryan Aziz Ferris Hadeed, 43, confessed in Fort Lauderdale federal court to using the U.S. Postal Service to plot and pay $10,000 to someone he thought was a hit man to carry out the murder, court records show.

As part of his guilty plea in July, federal prosecutors said that Hadeed admitted mailing three letters in September of last year to an federal undercover informant posing as the hit man to kill the boyfriend. The unnamed victim, who remains alive, is romantically involved with Hadeed’s former girlfriend.

Hadeed instructed the hit man, whom Homeland Security Investigations identified in court records as a confidential source of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, to signal acceptance of the offer by posting marked sheets of paper on a storefront window, among other things.

“I need someone eliminated. I’ve been told you can arrange that. $10,000 All in cash and upfront. Person located in Tampa,” Hadeed wrote in one of the letters, according to prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On Nov, 10, 2021, the hit man received a final mailing from Hadeed at his Coral Springs gun store that included a description and pictures of the man that Hadeed wanted killed, the victim’s home address and likely travel schedule — as well as a deadline for the murder, prosecutors said. Also inside the envelope was $10,000 cash.

Hadeed left the country on a one-way ticket to the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago the same day the supposed hit man received the cash and pictures, prosecutors said.

During a U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspection of Hadeed upon his return, additional evidence of the crime was uncovered, prosecutors said. He was arrested at Miami International Airport on Dec. 15.