BELLEVUE, Wash. (KOMO) — New video shows an audacious theft attempt captured on surveillance video inside a Louis Vuitton store in Washington state. In broad daylight, police said a 17-year-old thief ripped handbags off the display worth $18,000. But as the suspect tried to run out of the store, he ran into a plate glass window knocking himself out.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO