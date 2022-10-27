ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aristote Nsiala closing in on a return to action for Fleetwood

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BIQjI_0ip04Qww00

Aristote Nsiala could return to Scott Brown’s Fleetwood squad after making good progress in training.

The defender has not featured for the Cod Army since their 1-1 draw with Portsmouth earlier this month, but has looked sharp in full-contact sessions.

Harvey Macadam, meanwhile, looks likely to miss another match though the midfielder has also participated in training sessions this week.

Promise Omochere was not in Brown’s squad to face Forest Green on Tuesday, but the boss confirmed the forward is back on the grass.

John Coleman will not have Doug Tharme at his disposal after the defender picked up five yellow cards and is suspended for the Lancashire derby.

Midfielder Liam Coyle has also been booked five times and receives the same punishment.

Coleman has not named any specific replacements, but agreed pressure will be on whoever comes into his starting XI.

Baba Fernandes came in for Tharme in the second half of Tuesday’s loss Posh and could get the start on Saturday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Pep Guardiola expects Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips to be fit for World Cup

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes it is “likely” injured England pair Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips will be fit before the World Cup. Right-back Walker has been out since suffering an abdominal injury in the derby against Manchester United a month ago while midfielder Phillips underwent shoulder surgery in September.
newschain

Dozens die in India after cable bridge collapses into river

At least 32 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. Local media reports said hundreds plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s...
newschain

Jamie Jones set to retain place in goal for Wigan against Stoke

Jamie Jones could continue to play in goal for Wigan ahead of their clash with Stoke. Regular goalkeeper Ben Amos was absent with injury against Watford, and Jones could stay between the sticks for the Latics. Ashley Fletcher could also feature as the on-loan forward was unable to face his...
newschain

Hannah Hampton bids to rectify ‘medical issue’ after Lionesses omission

Hannah Hampton has said she has been “suffering with an ongoing medical issue for a while” and will have a “small procedure” this week after the goalkeeper was once again not named in the England squad. Hampton, a member of the squad for the Lionesses’ triumphant...
newschain

Huddersfield hit with bad news on Ollie Turton ahead of Sunderland clash

Ollie Turton is set for a spell on the sidelines and will miss Huddersfield’s clash with Sunderland. The defender, who can also operate in midfield, was taken off in the first half against Millwall at the weekend, with manager Mark Fotheringham confirming that Turton’s ankle injury will be long-term and may require surgery.
newschain

Accused nurse told to leave alone parents of dying newborn baby, court told

A nurse accused of multiple baby murders was told to leave alone the parents of a dying newborn boy, a court has heard. Lucy Letby is accused of murdering the infant just days after he was born prematurely, weighing 800 grams, at the Countess of Chester Hospital, on June 10 2015.
newschain

Ajax defender Calvin Bassey focused on job not Rangers reunions

Calvin Bassey will leave any Rangers reunions until after Ajax’s Champions League game against the Light Blues at Ibrox on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old defender helped the Gers reach the Europa League final last season before joining the Dutch club for a reported fee of around £20million in the summer.
newschain

Lab worker strangled colleague and then staged ‘cunning’ cover-up, court told

A lab worker strangled a colleague, cut her throat to make sure she was dead, and then dumped her body in undergrowth beside a country lane, a murder trial has heard. A jury at Leicester Crown Court was told that Ross McCullum killed Megan Newborough at his home and immediately staged a “calculated and carefully executed” cover-up, including leaving phone messages professing love and supposed concern for her.
newschain

Police assure England and Wales footballers they will deal with online abuse

England and Wales footballers have been assured that police will act swiftly to respond to online abuse directed at them during the World Cup in Qatar. Detective Superintendent Jamie Henderson has visited the England squad to explain to them the tools available on social media platforms which can help filter out abuse.
newschain

Braverman faces down criticism over deepening migrant crisis

The Home Secretary has insisted that she never ignored legal advice or blocked plans to tackle overcrowding at a migrant holding centre. Suella Braverman said it was “practically impossible” to find more than 1,000 beds at short notice as she defended the decision to keep thousands of people at the Manston site in Kent.
newschain

Maya Le Tissier and Katie Robinson called up for Lionesses’ double-header

Manchester United defender Maya Le Tissier and Brighton forward Katie Robinson have received their first England call-ups as part of the squad for this month’s friendlies against Japan and Norway. Sarina Wiegman’s 25-player squad also sees a return for United striker Alessia Russo, who missed the 2-1 win over...
newschain

Cameron Carter-Vickers missing as Celtic take on European champions Real Madrid

Celtic will be without key defender Cameron Carter-Vickers as they sign off their Champions League campaign against Real Madrid in the Bernabeu on Wednesday. The centre-back, who has been captaining the side in the absence of sidelined skipper Callum McGregor, has not travelled to the Spanish capital after sustaining an injury in Sunday’s 3-0 win away to Livingston in the cinch Premiership.
newschain

Man City’s style of play deserves Champions League success, says Sevilla boss

Veteran Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli believes Manchester City have long deserved to win the Champions League. Sampaoli, newly-installed at the struggling Spanish club, will measure his side up against Pep Guardiola’s Premier League winners in their final Group G game of this year’s competition on Wednesday. City, beaten...
newschain

Nicky Butt to succeed Gary Neville as Salford chief executive

Nicky Butt is to take over from fellow co-owner Gary Neville as chief executive of Salford, the League Two club have announced. Neville took on the role on a part-time basis after he and former Manchester United ‘Class of 92’ team-mates Butt, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs purchased the club along with Singaporean businessman Peter Lim eight years ago.
newschain

Bolsonaro fails to concede defeat in first speech since Brazil election result

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro did not concede the election he lost to leftist Lula da Silva in a brief speech on Tuesday that marked his first comments since results were released two days ago. But afterwards, Chief of Staff Ciro Nogueira told reporters that Mr Bolsonaro has authorised him to...
newschain

Paul Pelosi’s accused attacker held without bail

A San Francisco judge has ordered the man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her, to be held without bail. Adam Lipson, a lawyer for defendant David DePape, entered a not guilty plea on Depape’s behalf during the brief hearing in Superior Court in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
newschain

Graham Potter insists Chelsea will not ease off in Champions League

Graham Potter insisted Chelsea will not field a team of youngsters “for the sake of it” but will focus on being competitive when they take on Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday. Chelsea secured their place in the competition’s knockout stages with a 2-1 away victory...

Comments / 0

Community Policy