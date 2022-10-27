ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Meals on Wheels’ gala creates brighter world for seniors

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 30, 2022) More than 400 guests filled the ballroom of the Hilton Dallas/Rockwall Lakefront Oct. 22 in support of Meals on Wheels Senior Services. Volunteers worked tirelessly in preparation for MOWSS’ fifth annual gala, employing their creative energies to adorn the lakeside venue with vibrant, visual displays of color at every turn.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Kudzu and that other creeping threat

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 27, 2022) Horror films are not my genre, though, in my youth, I relished the Friday night “Chiller” feature on TV. Old movies like “Dracula,” “Frankenstein,” and “The Wolf Man” were part of my coming-of-age repertoire. One night many...
ROCKWALL, TX
yolotx.com

The Grandest International Mall of Texas | La Gran Plaza | Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth is known to attract visitors from around the world. Did you know that it’s one of the top shopping destinations? La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is Texas’s largest super-regional mall! With over 300 stores including restaurants, mom-and-pop shops as well as events and entertainment, there really is something for everyone.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ranch Where ‘Dallas' Was Filmed Sold to North Texas Developer

The property made famous by the classic TV series "Dallas" has a new owner. Southfork Ranch in Parker just sold to Centurion American, one of the largest developers in North Texas. “We've got to preserve our history,” said Sean Terry, vice president of Centurion American. Southfork Ranch hosts hundreds...
PARKER, TX
CW33

Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
DALLAS, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

2 new H-E-B stores are in the works

Texas grocer H-E-B is plotting two new stores, one in northwest Houston and another on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Developer The Howard Hughes Corporation on Thursday announced plans for a mixed-use development in Houston called Village Green at Bridgeland Central. The development will be anchored by a more-than...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Meet Dottie, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 24, 2022) Hi there, I’m Dottie! I am a sweet, loving, playful girl who loves to be hugged, cuddled, give kisses, chew on bones, and play with toys. I have been around other dogs (as you can see!) and have great fun running and playing with them! (I have not been around cats, so I don’t know if I would like them or not).
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

Dallas Panhandlers React to New City Ordinance

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Panhandlers in Dallas are reacting to a new ordinance by the Dallas City Council. The Ordinance allows Dallas City Marshals to fine anyone standing in intersections or walking on medians up to $500. “There’s six or seven of us out here and we ain’t got money...
DALLAS, TX
cravedfw

The Ultimate DFW (and Beyond) Chicken Fried Steak List 2022

Today is a day of celebration and joy as we mark the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day. The day’s founder, Jeffrey Yarbrough, said on this auspicious occasion, “I am honored to have worked closely with restaurateurs Tom Perini and Ralph Sheffield to elevate this savory southern dish that reflects our state history. Besides my wife and kids as the loves of my life, creating the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day has been a dream come true and makes me so proud to be a Texan.”
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Ride free to vote with STAR Transit

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 25, 2022) — STAR Transit is offering free, round-trip rides to local polling places on Election Day, encouraging all eligible voters to participate. The free service is available Tuesday, Nov. 8. All STAR Transit services are available, including Demand Response, Fixed Routes and STARNow. To ride...
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
