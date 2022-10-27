Read full article on original website
New Steak House to Occupy Dallas Landmark Reunion TowerLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Rockwall Meals on Wheels’ gala creates brighter world for seniors
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 30, 2022) More than 400 guests filled the ballroom of the Hilton Dallas/Rockwall Lakefront Oct. 22 in support of Meals on Wheels Senior Services. Volunteers worked tirelessly in preparation for MOWSS’ fifth annual gala, employing their creative energies to adorn the lakeside venue with vibrant, visual displays of color at every turn.
Kudzu and that other creeping threat
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 27, 2022) Horror films are not my genre, though, in my youth, I relished the Friday night “Chiller” feature on TV. Old movies like “Dracula,” “Frankenstein,” and “The Wolf Man” were part of my coming-of-age repertoire. One night many...
Rockwall Rotary recognizes Student of Honor from Grace Hartman Elementary
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 28, 2022) During Thursday’s luncheon program at the the newly renovated Rotary Hall, the Rockwall Rotary Club recognized Aarav Bajaj of Grace Hartman Elementary School. This award recognizes exemplary academic achievement, leadership, and good citizenship. Principal Becky Reidling shared praises about Aarav, and his parents were...
The Grandest International Mall of Texas | La Gran Plaza | Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth is known to attract visitors from around the world. Did you know that it’s one of the top shopping destinations? La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is Texas’s largest super-regional mall! With over 300 stores including restaurants, mom-and-pop shops as well as events and entertainment, there really is something for everyone.
Ranch Where ‘Dallas' Was Filmed Sold to North Texas Developer
The property made famous by the classic TV series "Dallas" has a new owner. Southfork Ranch in Parker just sold to Centurion American, one of the largest developers in North Texas. “We've got to preserve our history,” said Sean Terry, vice president of Centurion American. Southfork Ranch hosts hundreds...
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
Brookdale at Summer Ridge prepares to celebrate resident’s 105th birthday
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 26, 2022) Born October 28, 1917, Joyce Alene Preskitt Ruminer will be celebrated this Friday at Brookdale at Summer Ridge, the retirement and assisted living community where she resides. Senator Bob Hall is preparing a proclamation in her honor, and there will be birthday cake, balloons, and plenty of fanfare for this milestone celebration.
2 new H-E-B stores are in the works
Texas grocer H-E-B is plotting two new stores, one in northwest Houston and another on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Developer The Howard Hughes Corporation on Thursday announced plans for a mixed-use development in Houston called Village Green at Bridgeland Central. The development will be anchored by a more-than...
A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: Local doctor makes unexpected trip
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 31, 2022) Several friends of mine have asked if I would discuss some of the aspects of the military that would be of interest to the readers. The next 3 or 4 articles will do just that. Think back to the days of Desert Storm; early 1991....
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
Memorial Bench Dedication for Rockwall Women’s League founding member Patsy Hendrickson
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 25, 2022) The Rockwall Women’s League and the City of Rockwall welcome the community to join them in honoring RWL founding member Patsy Hendrickson with a memorial bench dedication at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 in front of Rockwall City Hall, 385 S. Goliad Street. Parking...
Watch: Lightning explodes pecan tree as severe storms rip through Texas
An unbelievable lightning strike was caught on video in the Dallas area while severe storms rolled through Monday night.
Meet Dottie, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 24, 2022) Hi there, I’m Dottie! I am a sweet, loving, playful girl who loves to be hugged, cuddled, give kisses, chew on bones, and play with toys. I have been around other dogs (as you can see!) and have great fun running and playing with them! (I have not been around cats, so I don’t know if I would like them or not).
Dallas Panhandlers React to New City Ordinance
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Panhandlers in Dallas are reacting to a new ordinance by the Dallas City Council. The Ordinance allows Dallas City Marshals to fine anyone standing in intersections or walking on medians up to $500. “There’s six or seven of us out here and we ain’t got money...
McKinney National Airport Expansion Could Add ‘Fuel in The Fire’ For Collin County
Officials say the potential of commercial airline operations at McKinney National Airport could lead to expanded growth for Collin County and parts north. Rogers Healy, president of Rogers Healy and Associates, said commercial flight operations at McKinney National Airport could add “fuel in the fire” for an already booming Collin County.
The Ultimate DFW (and Beyond) Chicken Fried Steak List 2022
Today is a day of celebration and joy as we mark the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day. The day’s founder, Jeffrey Yarbrough, said on this auspicious occasion, “I am honored to have worked closely with restaurateurs Tom Perini and Ralph Sheffield to elevate this savory southern dish that reflects our state history. Besides my wife and kids as the loves of my life, creating the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day has been a dream come true and makes me so proud to be a Texan.”
Ride free to vote with STAR Transit
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 25, 2022) — STAR Transit is offering free, round-trip rides to local polling places on Election Day, encouraging all eligible voters to participate. The free service is available Tuesday, Nov. 8. All STAR Transit services are available, including Demand Response, Fixed Routes and STARNow. To ride...
This Texas Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Fried Steak In The World
One report ranked this Texas restaurant above all others.
