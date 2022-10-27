ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Tony Gonzales becomes first major Republican to call for DPS Director Steve McCraw to resign

By James Barragan, Texas Tribune
 5 days ago

AUSTIN ( Texas Tribune ) — U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales , who represents Uvalde, on Thursday became the first major Republican to call for the resignation of Steve McCraw, the director of the Department of Public Safety, for his agency’s response to an elementary school shooting in the city that left 19 children and two adults dead and captured the attention of a nation for its failed law enforcement response.

“DPS Director McCraw should RESIGN immediately,” Gonzales said on Twitter .

Texas DPS chief: DPS ‘did not fail the [Uvalde] community’

His comments followed a meeting of the Public Safety Commission, which oversees DPS, at which McCraw insisted the agency had not failed the city of Uvalde. Last month, McCraw said publicly that he would resign if DPS troopers who responded to the shooting had “any culpability.”

Since those comments, the agency has fired its first trooper connected to the incident , Sgt. Juan Maldonado, who was one of the first and most-senior troopers to get to the school. The agency revealed in September that at least five troopers were under investigation for their conduct that day.

Law enforcement officers waited more than an hour to confront the shooter at Robb Elementary in May , which investigators said could have cost the lives of some of the victims.

DPS sergeant terminated for response to Uvalde school shooting

Other politicians have also called for McCraw’s resignation. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez , a Democrat who represents Uvalde, has long faulted McCraw for his agency’s response. And on Wednesday night, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke called for McCraw to “immediately resign.”

Family members of Uvalde victims are also continuing to apply pressure for accountability from law enforcement. Those family members showed up to the Public Safety Commission’s Thursday meeting and called for McCraw to resign.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at www.texastribune.org . The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans – and engages with them – about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

