ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

EPA: Increase in unhealthy air quality days in 2022 across New England

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q9qzR_0ip03v0i00

BOSTON (WWLP) – The number of unhealthy air quality days in 2022 saw a small increase in some New England states compared to 2021.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) New England regional office says that preliminary data collected between March and September 2022 shows there were 24 days when ozone monitors in New England recorded ozone concentrations above levels considered healthy. There were 23 in 2021.

Baker-Polito announces grants to improve air quality in public schools

The number of unhealthy ozone days by the state for this summer and summer 2021:

  • 23 days in Connecticut (compared with 21 in 2021)
  • 2 days in Maine (4 in 2021)
  • 4 days in Massachusetts (4 in 2021)
  • 2 days in New Hampshire (3 in 2021)
  • 5 days in Rhode Island (5 in 2021)
  • 0 days in Vermont (0 in 2021).

“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of federal and state efforts, we made great progress in reducing ozone pollution over the past several decades and providing cleaner air for our communities,” said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. “Unfortunately, New England and especially coastal Connecticut continues to experience an unacceptable number of days with unhealthful air quality. EPA is taking steps to improve ozone air quality, such as implementing rules to reduce air pollution from passenger cars and trucks and power plants.”

The number of unhealthy days (when ozone concentrations exceed the 0.070 parts per million standard) can vary due to weather conditions. Hot, sunny, summery weather increases ozone formation and most of summer 2022 was hot and dry. The region had above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation creating severe drought conditions in many areas of New England, including all of Massachusetts.

Despite this rise in unhealthy air quality days in 2022, the air quality has improved significantly since 1983 due to reductions in ozone emissions. According to the EPA, there were 118 unhealthy days across New England in 1983.

The daily air quality forecast is available on the EPA Air Quality Index web page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WBEC AM

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Eversource CEO fears New England might not have enough natural gas if winter is bitter

BOSTON — The top executive of one of the top energy suppliers in New England fears the region may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter. Eversource Energy CEO and president Joseph R. Nolan Jr. recently wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for his administration's help in swiftly addressing the growing concerns about winter electric reliability in New England.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
VTDigger

‘I want my money back’: Rental application fees rampant despite Vermont’s prohibition

Vermont has one of the country’s strictest prohibitions on application fees, outlawing them entirely for more than two decades. But a VTDigger investigation found that rental fees remain rampant and that affected applicants across the state could be eligible for refunds. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘I want my money back’: Rental application fees rampant despite Vermont’s prohibition.
VERMONT STATE
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record. Although Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, it still receives a notable amount of annual snowfall. The northwest portion of Rhode Island experiences the most amount of snow due to higher elevations and distance from the coast, but even southern parts have received abundant amounts of snow as coastal nor’easters attack New England year in and year out.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
i95 ROCK

Study: Connecticut’s Favorite Swear Word Starts With a ‘B’

A new analytics study conducted by Word Tips found the average American now uses 80-90 curse words per day. That is not all, they broke down which states in America swear the most and ranked them. They looked at social media posts to determine how many swears were used per 1,000 posts. From that data Word Tips was able to rank the states.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WWLP

WWLP

34K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy