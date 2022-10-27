Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween horror as kids aged 3, 11 and 13 are among 14 shot and injured in bloody drive-by shooting during balloon release at vigil in Chicago
Three children were among 14 people shot during a bloody Halloween drive-by shooting at a vigil in Chicago. The kids, aged three, 11 and 13, were rushed to hospital after two gunmen opened fire from a car in the city's west side. Eleven others, aged from their 30s to their...
Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing preborn baby
Following a plea deal, a Texas man will faceno jail time for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend so severely that he caused the death of their preborn baby. According to police, Johnny Charles Ebbs V beat his pregnant girlfriend LaShonda Lemons in 2019, putting her in the hospital. Three days later, their preborn baby died and the cause of death was blunt force trauma that caused placental abruption, meaning the placenta had become detached from the uterus. The arrest warrant states that Ebbs punched Lemons in the stomach and screamed, “F*** you and this baby! You aren’t going anywhere!”
Former Miss Rhode Island sentenced for sneaking into ICE prison to see ex-MLB husband: report
Former Miss Rhode Island Julianna Clare Stout has been sentenced to one year of probation and 50 hours of community service for sneaking into an Immigration and Customs Enforcmenet (ICE) detention center to see her husband, according to the Justice Department and local reports. Stout, who was elected as a...
Ex-Heavyweight Boxer Charged After Feds Seize Cocaine Haul Worth $1 Billion
After being arrested at Miami International Airport on Sunday night, a one-time heavyweight boxer has been charged by the Department of Justice with attempting to smuggle 22 tons of cocaine—a quantity worth more than $1 billion—through the United States. Goran Gogic, a 43-year-old citizen of Montenegro, was called a “major drug trafficker” at the head of a “criminal network” in a Monday press release, which included details of what is one of the largest cocaine seizures in U.S. history, according to Reuters. The 19,930 kilograms of cocaine were pulled off of three commercial cargo ships in 2019, with prosecutors alleging that Gogic had masterminded the effort to traffic them from Columbia to Europe using American ports. His crews worked under the cover of night with cranes and nets to hoist the cocaine aboard the massive ships, prosecutors said, taking them off speedboats that drew up alongside them along their routes. Gogic was hit with one count of conspiracy and three counts of violating the federal Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act. Each charge carries a mandatory minimum of a decade behind bars and possible life sentence.Read it at Reuters
Brothers found guilty in brutal 2013 killings of Clinton Twp. mom, 12-year-old daughter
Resolution finally has come to the family of Tina and Kristina Geiger nearly a decade after their brutally stabbed bodies were found inside their Macomb County apartment. For years, no one was charged in the 2013 slayings of Geiger, 47, and her 11-year-old daughter, known as Krissy. In 2020, authorities were able to match DNA from a bloody palm print found on a closet door in Krissy's bedroom and improved software allowed investigators to review 7-Eleven store...
