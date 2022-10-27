ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bambi blackie
4d ago

you have got to be kidding me, it takes second's literally to pull a criminal record. dude had 9 PFA's and you wait 3 hours to issue the alert all the while those babies were with a man who has already tried to KILL them. can you even imagine what they dealt with for those 3hours?? Authority's need to do better than this and should be ashamed.

M Jackson
4d ago

Another fine outstanding Harrisburg citizen who will receive another slap on the wrist and continue to threaten and assault.

luccalove
4d ago

This is why so many children are never found! 3 hours to get an amber alert out!!!! That’s ridiculous!!

