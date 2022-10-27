Read full article on original website
bambi blackie
4d ago
you have got to be kidding me, it takes second's literally to pull a criminal record. dude had 9 PFA's and you wait 3 hours to issue the alert all the while those babies were with a man who has already tried to KILL them. can you even imagine what they dealt with for those 3hours?? Authority's need to do better than this and should be ashamed.
M Jackson
4d ago
Another fine outstanding Harrisburg citizen who will receive another slap on the wrist and continue to threaten and assault.
luccalove
4d ago
This is why so many children are never found! 3 hours to get an amber alert out!!!! That’s ridiculous!!
iheart.com
Man Wanted For Taking Young Boys, Mother Taken Into Custody
> Man Wanted For Taking Young Boys, Mother Taken Into Custody. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A man accused of kidnapping two children in Harrisburg is now in custody. A city spokesperson said Kenneth Smiley was arrested Friday afternoon near Kline Plaza. An Amber alert had been issued for the two small boys who were in a car with their mother that Smiley allegedly took from the woman's home Thursday morning. Police said the woman was able to escape but Smiley reportedly drove off with the children inside. It was found abandoned later and officials say the boys were inside, unharmed.
abc27.com
Harrisburg kidnapper facing ‘substantial prison sentence’; Dauphin County DA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Kenneth Smiley, a man facing charges including murder and kidnapping, is behind bars. “This involves everybody’s nightmare — you got someone who breaks into a home for the purpose of killing people including children, so this is a horrific offense and we’re taking it as seriously as we can,” said Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo.
Lititz Man Dies Despite Witnesses Jumping Into Action, Giving CPR At Crash On RT 222: Police
Police arrived at the scene of a deadly crash on Route 222 to find two bystanders had jumped into action and were given CPR to a man, according to a release on Monday, Oct. 31. The crash happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 33 in Manheim Township on...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Faces Charges for Taking Runaway 14-Year-Old to Ohio
A Schuylkill County man is facing charges after he took a runaway 14-year-old girl to Ohio. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on September 27th, 2022, Troopers from the Frackville barracks received a report of a runaway 14-year-old female from Mount Olive Boulevard in West Mahanoy Township near Shenandoah. An...
WFMZ-TV Online
Community reacts to 2 shootings half hour apart in Reading
READING, Pa. – Police said they are investigating two shootings in Reading that happened less than an hour apart from each other on Sunday. According to police, two men were standing at Eighth and Penn streets when a man came up and shot them after a brief exchange. Police said when they arrived one of the victims was found with several gunshot wounds and rushed to the hospital.
Man pretending to be firefighter notified family of fatalities in Pa. house fire: report
A Pa. man pretending to be a firefighter informed a family of two fatalities as fire overtook their Northumberland County home over the weekend, according to reports. 39-year-old Michael Stahl, of Sunbury, is charged with felony risking catastrophe and theft, and misdemeanor impersonating a public servant, according to online court dockets.
69-year-old motorcyclist dies in central Pa. crash
A motorcycle crash in Lancaster County resulted in the death of a 69-year-old man, officials said Monday. The man, only identified as a Lititz resident, was riding a motorcycle on Route 222 North around 5:17 p.m. Friday, Manheim Township police said. Witnesses told police that the motorcycle changed lanes around...
Harrisburg restaurant owner gets decades in prison after drug trafficking conviction
The former owner of Queenie’s Cafe in Harrisburg, found guilty of trafficking cocaine with another city business owner, could serve up to two decades in prison, federal prosecutors said. Saqueena Williams, 46, of Harrisburg, was sentenced Thursday to up to 20 years in prison for cocaine trafficking and weapons...
Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in central Pa. crash
A 20-year-old Dauphin County man killed over the weekend in a crash on Route 283 has been identified. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said Galvin Paniagua, of Hershey, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday in Rapho Township. Paniagua...
Selinsgrove Center employees charged for allegedly lying about resident's fall
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Following the injury of a resident at Selinsgrove Center, two former employees were charged for mishandling her care and falsifying records. Stacey Nerhood, 42, of Richfield, and Bradley Molyneaux, 39, of Northumberland, were recently charged with endangering the welfare of a dependent and tampering with records for the April 25 incident in which 89-year-old resident Ethel Krouse was injured. Police say the pair lied about Krouse's fall,...
Police searching for those responsible for alleged LGBT hate crime
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A family in Cumberland County emerged from their home one morning to find their pride and American flags torn down and car vandalized with spray paint. The victims' flag pole holding both flags was also broken. Additionally, the vandal(s) ripped open the soft top of...
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper MedEvac'd After Being Struck By Passing Car At Crash Scene
"Please keep the trooper in your prayers" Pennsylvania state police said shortly after one of their own was hit by a car while on the job. The unnamed trooper out of Chambersburg had been investigating a car crash on Black Gap road at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township on Monday, Oct. 31 around 5:14 a.m., according to a release by the state police.
Trooper hit while responding to central Pa. crash: state police
A Franklin County driver struck and injured a Pennsylvania State Police trooper who was responding to an early Monday morning crash, authorities said. Trooper Megan Frazer said a passing driver hit the trooper around 5:14 a.m., while the trooper was at the scene of a crash on Black Gap Road at Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township.
lebtown.com
Suspect says he’s armed, flees with cash after robbing Gulf gas station in Lebanon
Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect involved with an apparent armed robbery of a Lebanon gas station at 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Lebanon police said they were dispatched at that time for a robbery that had just occurred at a Gulf gas station at 1201 Cumberland St.
Man charged with vehicular homicide after 2020 fatal Lancaster County crash
COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged with one count of homicide by vehicle following a deadly November 2020 crash in Columbia, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney’s office and Columbia Borough Police filed and approved the charge, according to a Monday release, against 30-year-old Frederick Kilheffer of […]
Dog found dead on Cumberland County highway; police looking for owners
East Pennsboro police are looking for the owners of a German Shepherd that was struck and killed Monday. The approximately 1-year-old dog was found around 8:15 a.m. on Route 11/15 (State Street) in Enola, police said. The dog was wearing an orange and gray collar. Anyone with information on this...
Police: Thieves steal catalytic converters from vehicles in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts that occurred earlier this month in Warwick Township. At least two such thefts occurred between Oct. 15 and Oct. 17 in the same general area, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police. The first...
local21news.com
Possible hate crime involving Pride Flag in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for the person or persons responsible for spray painting a car and damaging a Pride Flag in a hatefully charged action, according to Silver Spring Township Police Department. Officials say that the family were shocked to step outside their home and...
Reading Driver Shot In Face Over Road Rage Incident, Police Say
A teen in Reading was hospitalized after an enraged driver shot him in the face, according to authorities. The 18-year-old was driving near the intersection of 6th and Spring streets just before 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, when another driver pulled up next to him and opened fire, Reading police said.
Josiah Bobb, Tier 2 Megan’s Law Offender Wanted by CPD
The Chambersburg Borough Police Department is asking for your help in locating Josiah Bobb. Bobb served 437 days in jail for sexually assaulting a child. The charges resulted from online chats he had with a child online. He traveled from Scranton to Tennessee for the purpose of having sex with her. The child was 12 years old at the time.
