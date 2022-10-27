ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
28-year-old daughter arrested after mom found stabbed to death at home, Vegas cops say

By Paloma Chavez
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

A woman was arrested in California after being accused of killing her mom in Las Vegas, police said.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 26, Las Vegas police said they were called to a house after receiving reports that someone was injured.

After arriving at the scene, police found a woman “suffering from multiple lacerations,” according to a news release. The woman, whom police have not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened after Hend Bustami, 28, got into a verbal fight with her mother, police said.

California Highway Patrol was able to find Bustami and detained her near Barstow, police said. She will be charged with open murder and sent back to Las Vegas.

“I would have never seen this coming. She was never aggressive or mean toward anybody in the neighborhood,” Andres Moreno, a neighbor, said about Bustami, according to KSNV.

Bustami made headlines back in August after she was accused of not paying a restaurant bill at a Las Vegas airport, according to KLAS.

Bustami, who was arrested and charged with violating airport conduct, told officers she was “being harassed because cops [had] never seen anyone as pretty as her,” according to KLAS.

The Sacramento Bee

