New York State

Patriots QB Mac Jones named starter vs. Jets

By Field Level Media
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 5 days ago

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will be under center to start Sunday's game against the New York Jets, coach Bill Belichick announced Thursday.

"Mac took a full workload (Wednesday). I expect him to be fully available here for the game and ready to go," Belichick said Thursday.

When a reporter asked Belichick to confirm that Jones would be the starter, the coach responded with the following:

"That's what I just said, isn't it? He got a full load," Belichick said.

Belichick added that Jones is getting the start because he's fully healthy. Jones played for the first time on Monday since sustaining a high-ankle sprain on Sept. 25.

Jones was pulled after three series in the Patriots' 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night. Belichick said after the game that Jones wasn't removed for performance. However, he also said it wasn't a medical decision.

Rookie Bailey Zappe replaced Jones and played the rest of the game, throwing for 185 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.

The Patriots (3-4) visit the New York Jets (5-2) on Sunday.

--Field Level Media

Rogersville, TN
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

