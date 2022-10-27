Richland scraps plan for new high school bond in 2023. They’re planning this instead

Richland School District plans to ask voters to pass a $23 million capital improvement levy in February. That’s a change from previous discussions to seek a $300+ million bond to include building a new high school.

If passed, the new plan would pay for district-wide school safety and security improvements.

It would also pay for the the designing, specifications and planning for a number of capital projects. That includes:

Planning for a third comprehensive high school and stadium design

A building to consolidate maintenance, operations and transportation departments

Upgrades at Hanford High and Richland High, plus Rivers Edge and HomeLink

“What that capital projects levy would enable us to do (is) continue to move forward with the goals and objectives that the community and board thought was important without causing that much of a greater tax burden on our communities with the unforeseen — not knowing for sure exactly what the economy will do next,” Richland School Board President Jill Oldson said at this week’s regular meeting .

Superintendent Shelley Redinger called the plan a “much more prudent approach.”

The plan would be in the “better interest of our students and community,” Oldson said, and would keep the district’s bond planning timeline on track.

Even if their new plan passes this February, the school district would still need to move forward with a formal capital bond project in February 2024 in order to execute their plan for a new high school. The bond amount needed to pay for construction remains unclear.

The district hopes to break ground on a third comprehensive high school in summer or fall of 2024.

Richland and Hanford high schools are booming with record-high student populations, and building a third high school out in West Richland would relieve enrollment pressures and improve the high school experience for students.

Richland High School Jennifer King/Tri-City Herald

February levy

A six-year, $23 million capital projects levy would cost Richland taxpayers about 31 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, district staff estimated this week.

The additional tax burden would be about $93 annually for a home valued at $300,000.

The total amount and levy rate will likely change, though, as the school board plans to finalize and pass a measure that will be forwarded to the auditor’s office some time early next month.

“What this does is it gives us a better set of facts, it gives us a year to figure out what’s going on with the economy before we go out to the public with a variety of different issues, and we can be much more specific and say, ‘We know it’s going to cost this. And, by the way, if it passes in February ‘24, design for the high school is essentially done,’” said board member Rick Jansons.

In Washington state, bonds are for building schools and facilities, and levies are for learning and education programs. Bonds require a “super majority” of district voters to pass, which is 60%.

While levies need a majority — over 50% — in order for approval.

Hanford High School in Richland, WA. Richland School District

Capital levies are different from enrichment levies in that they don’t fund education programs and extracurricular activities. Instead, they pay for technology upgrades, safety improvements and substantial renovations and additions.

Earlier this year, Richland voters approved renewal of the district’s two levies that fund education enrichment and instructional technology improvements.

The Richland School Board came into a special meeting on Tuesday ready to choose one of three different bond packages to place on the February 2023 special election ballot, which ranged in size from $302 million to $383 million.

Several members came to the table that night skeptical that any of the listed proposals would pass the scrutiny of Richland voters.

Jansons said some of the projects didn’t have a “good technical underpinning of what the costs would be.” He suggested they kick back the bond in lieu of a capital levy that would fund planning efforts.

The plan would also help the district get a better grasp on the community’s priorities.

Board member Audra Byrd said she’s heard from parents who are worried that the bond won’t pass and that it would impose a heavy financial burden for taxpayers and families who are struggling right now.

Some of the proposed bond rates she found “uncomfortable,” but the new plan provides a better chance for passage.