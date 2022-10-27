Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Yes, Florida Has Snow Tubing. Sort Of.L. CaneFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
What to Do This Weekend, October 28-31
Halloween Bash | Lakeside Village | 5 – 7 p.m. Breast Cancer Foundation of Central Florida Annual Pink Ribbon Gala 2022 | Haus 820 | 6 p.m. Fall Into Dance 2022 | Branscomb Auditorium at Florida Southern College | 7:30 p.m. (showings also on Saturday and Sunday) Saturday, 10/29.
Johansi Santana | What is a Lakelander?
Owner of Divicious Deli and Coffee Shop in downtown Lakeland for 8+ years | Opening bodega Market downtown later this year. I t’s no secret Johansi Santana makes delectable food, evidenced by the popularity of Divicious Deli and Coffee Shop in downtown Lakeland, but the origin of the name of the New York style deli might be a secret to many Lakelanders.
Jeff Odro | What is a Lakelander?
Born in Lakeland | has lived in Lakeland for 30 + years | Manages Day-to-day operations at union hall. J eff has been a Lakelander so long that when he grew up in South Lakeland he had to commute across town daily to Kathleen High School because George Jenkins High School had not yet been built.
FSC Hosting Polk Real Estate and Economic Update on Oct. 28
The pulse and projections of what’s next for Polk County will be at the forefront of a conference hosted at Florida Southern College later this month. The Barney Barnett School of Business & Free Enterprise at Florida Southern College is hosting the 8th annual Polk Real Estate and Economic Update on Oct. 28, in the George W. Jenkins Field House. Tickets are $50 and include a continental breakfast and lunch. The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jairus Rutherford | What is a Lakelander?
Opened his first barbershop in Lakeland 15 years ago | Extensively involved in supporting local youth athletics | Celebrating opening of Barber Skate Shop downtown in October. J airus loves when potential is realized, whether it’s the kids and teens he has mentored over the years or the barber shops he has opened and grown.
Kentia Blevins | What is a Lakelander?
Born in Lakeland, lived here for more than 33 years total | LPN of Internal Medicine at Watson Clinic for Dr. Michael RadivIlov | Has worked for Dr. Radivilov for more than 22 years. K entia’s reassuring smile and kind words have been making a positive impact in the lives...
Sara Roberts McCarley | What is a Lakelander?
A Lakelander for 20 + years | Lakeland City Commissioner | President of The Randy Roberts Foundation. S ara’s dedication and commitment to the Lakeland residents and the community prove her love for the place she calls home. She has a unique perspective of understanding the challenges and opportunities...
Driven By Passion: The Larry Dobbs Story
In 1976, Larry Dobbs was in the right place at the right time—and driving the right car—when he and wife Judy drove their recently-acquired and self-refurbished 1965 Mustang convertible from Lakeland to Stone Mountain, Georgia. By coincidence, and perhaps fate, their vacation trip delivered the couple smack in the middle of the newly-formed Mustang Club of America’s first car-show. The pony-car encounter sparked an idea in Dobbs’ entrepreneurial mind, one that would launch a successful business and put Lakeland on the map as the home for one of America’s top automotive publishing companies.
Sergeant Chawn Hall | What is a Lakelander?
Lakelander for nearly 25 years | Has worked for Lakeland Police Department for 20 + years | Currently serving six Lakeland schools as a supervisor of school resource officers. E very day Sergeant Hall and his colleagues aren’t just working to ensure the safety of students in Lakeland, they are setting an example of excellence and character for the next generation.
Cathy Kennedy | What is a Lakelander?
A Lakelander and Polk County School Board employee for 46 years | Has taught all grades K-5 and served as an assistant principal | Currently teaches second grade at Scott Lake Elementary. A t the beginning of this issue we revealed the origins of The Lakelander name, but who exactly...
Flying Higher to Help Kids Soar
Since 1974, SUN ‘n FUN has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable aviation events in the world. As the event approaches its 50th year, new President/CEO Gene Conrad is preparing to take it to even greater heights. Each year, more than 200,000 visitors from around the...
The Return of the Lake Mirror Classic
In 2020, it seemed like Covid had possibly dealt the final blow to the legendary Lake Mirror Classic Autofestival. That was until Robert D’Angelo picked up the baton and decided to carry it forth. Now D’Angelo, organizing director of the revived festival, is racing toward a legendary return in October for the city of Lakeland.
Help With Local Hurricane Relief Efforts
One week ago, Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida causing widespread power outages, flooding and extensive damage that impacted Lakelanders. One of the greatest parts about this community is how people continually step in and step up to help those in need. If you’re in a spot where you are...
