ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Alan Jackson to receive CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4ykc_0ip01u3Z00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Singer-songwriter Alan Jackson will receive one of the Country Music Association’s top honors next month during its annual telecast.

The CMA announced on Thursday that Jackson, 64, will receive the 2022 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award for attaining “the highest degree of recognition in Country Music.”

According to the Associated Press, Jackson joins a select group of artists who’ve been given the award, including Nelson, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Charley Pride.

“We are thrilled to honor Alan Jackson this year with the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, in a news release. “A three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, he is responsible for so many iconic moments in CMA Awards history. Just as Alan has been influenced by many Country legends throughout his career, he too has inspired a generation of artists to stay true to the authenticity of Country Music.”

The Georgia-born artist is known for his hits “Chattahoochee,” “Don’t Rock the Jukebox,” “Gone Country” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.”

Jackson revealed a degenerative nerve condition in 2021 that he has been battling for over a decade.

The degenerative nerve condition, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, has been systematically compromising smaller, weaker muscles in the two-time Grammy Award winner’s arms and legs, creating balance issues that have become more noticeable in recent years, Jackson told “Today” in an exclusive 2021 interview.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Taylor Swift announces ‘Eras’ 27-date US 2023 stadium tour

Taylor Swift announced her upcoming 2023 “Eras” U.S. tour dates on Tuesday over a week since she released her latest album, “Midnights.”. According to The Associated Press, Swift will be kicking off her 27-date tour on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona. She will be ending her tour in Los Angeles with two nights on Aug. 4 and 5 at SoFi Stadium.
GLENDALE, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
129K+
Followers
137K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy