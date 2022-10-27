Read full article on original website
Charges filed after June accidental drug overdose at apartments in North Huntingdon
A former North Huntingdon man was arrested last week after township police said he called 911 seeking medical attention for a neighbor but then refused to provide details about where the neighbor was, according to court papers. The neighbor, Adam R. Pascale, died of an accidental drug overdose. Police charged...
Jefferson County shooting victim life-flighted; police seek male suspect
UPDATE: Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 4:10 p.m. 7News reporter Taylor Long received an update on the shooting incident in Steubenville, Ohio this morning. The incident began as an altercation between a male and female in the city’s North End, say police. It happened in the alley between 900 Sherman and North 5th. Police say they […]
West Virginia woman found guilty after ‘suspicious behavior at a local gas station’
A West Virginia woman was found guilty following a two day jury trial in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office says, Beth Adams, age 39 was arrested in December of 2021 after a narcotics investigator noticed suspicious behavior at a local gas station. Detectives said they believed they witnessed a drug […]
West Virginia man pleads guilty after killing neighbor’s dog and throwing them over a hill
(WTRF) A man from Brooke County was in court today after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor’s dog and threw them over a hill. Ronald J. Sebeck, 71, of Wellsburg, plead guilty to a felony offense of cruelty to animals. Sebeck is scheduled to be sentenced on December 12 at 9:35 AM. Officials say, […]
Second largest drug related sentence in Guernsey County handed down
Guernsey County, OH — A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to between 18 and 23 years in Guernsey County for various drug related offenses. This is the second largest sentence in the county in a little over a week. Maggie Adams was arrested in December of 2021 after...
Local funeral director pleads guilty to bribery
A Salem funeral director plead guilty to two counts of bribery Friday morning.
Investigation beginning with robbery leads police to major drug bust in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation that began with a robbery led police to a major drug bust in Aliquippa. The investigation began when three men robbed the Firehouse Lounge in Ambridge while the owner was still inside. The men stole more than $13,000 and led police to a...
3 charged in Greene County 911 investigation appear in court
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people charged in connection with an investigation into Greene County 911 were in court Thursday.Greg Leathers, Richard Policz and Robert Rhodes work or worked in management for Greene County Emergency Management, investigators said. Leathers, currently the mayor of Waynesburg, is the former county 911 director. Policz is the county's EMA director and 911 director, and Rhodes works in a management role for 911.They were originally charged with tampering with public records, tampering with or fabricating evidence, and obstructing the administration of law in connection with the investigation of the 2020 death of Diana Kronk.On Thursday, a district...
Butler man facing domestic assault charges, among many others
A 19-year-old Butler man faces charges for a violent domestic assault. The incident happened at a home on Walker Avenue yesterday at around 2:30 p.m. The victim told police Damian Blystone punched her several times
Ohio man charged with two counts of abduction
An Ohio man has been charged with two counts of abduction. The Guernsey County Sheriff says Zackary K. Smith, age 35 of Fairview, has also been charged with one count of Gross Sexual Imposition a felony of the fourth degree. Sheriff Paden says they found out about an incident that took place on October 24 […]
West Liberty University responds after police warn of fentanyl on campus
West Liberty University has responded after West Liberty University Campus Police issued a warning that pressed fentanyl pills that allegedly look like Percocet may arrive on campus. ”In an effort to keep West Liberty University students and the campus community safe, West Liberty University Campus Police sent an email to campus on Oct. 29 with […]
Youngstown man sentenced to federal prison for lying to buy gun
Dawon Maddox, 39, was sentenced in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio by U.S. Judge J. Phillip Calabrese to a charge of making false statements to buy firearms.
Greene Co. man faces over a dozen charges after 'barbaric' beating of young daughter
Greene County District Attorney Dave Russo says in a release that 50-year-old John Kraft repeated beat the 6-year-old in disturbing ways, calling the abuse “barbaric and horrific.”
Coroner identifies person killed in Colerain crash
COLERAIN, Ohio (WXIX) - One person involved in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 24 in Colerain has died. Ayinde Hiett, 26, of Cincinnati succumbed to their injuries on Oct. 30, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Colerain police say officers and the fire department responded to Colerain Avenue...
West Virginia town will see likely see water, sewer & garbage bills increase
MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) McMechen City Clerk John Sarcopski says it all started with a perfect storm of events—no pun intended—in 2017 when a sudden storm left McMechen with major flooding. After that, the city applied for—and got–$2.2 million in FEMA grants, but had to give the money back when FEMA changed its policy. Now city […]
Ohio man loses house with all assets after being sentenced to jail
An Ohio man will lose his home along with all assets on, around, or in the home after being sentenced to jail. Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden of Guernsey County said Brett McLaughlin age 58, of Cambridge was sentenced to 20 years in prison McLaughlin’s residence was raided by Investigators from CODE Task Force and the […]
Scott Township man hanging a noose outside his home defends his display
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Among the Halloween decorations, outside a home along Foxcroft Road in Scott Township sits a political message that criticizes President Joe Biden and reads in part, "UNFIT MORON FRAUD." Attached to the sign is a noose. Neighbors in the community are calling the message a...
'They’re not misunderstood youth, they’re criminals and they’re doing what criminals do': Indian River juvenile corrections officers share concerns
MASSILLON, Ohio — Corrections officers from Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Stark County are shedding more light on the situation Saturday, when 12 youth inmates got out of their rooms and barricaded themselves in a school building armed with makeshift weapons. "They feel like there's no limits to...
Police: Secret Service investigation led to exchange of gunfire in New Castle
Police say a man wanted for questioning by the Secret Service shot at law enforcement as they arrived to take him into custody.
Ohio man sentenced for killing Bald Eagle
A 79-year-old Dover man who previously pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a bald eagle on his property was sentenced Monday.
