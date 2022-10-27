ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

LUB crews to make water line repairs Wed. afternoon/evening near LMS

LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – In a release from LUB, officials explain that LUB crews will make water line repairs near La Follette Middle School beginning around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. There may be some areas with low pressure or no water during this time....
State is remailing Nov. car tag notices, correct ones this time

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – If you received a car tag renewal notice in the mail for November, and it doesn’t look just right, don’t be alarmed. You’re not by yourself. More than 20,000 drivers over several counties are dealing with the issue. “There’s been a mix-up at the state level, and some folks may get a renewal with incorrect information or they may not get one at all,” said County Clerk Todd Nance.
Greene County man at center of Silver Alert found in North Carolina

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously reported missing by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been found in North Carolina. On Monday night, the TBI issued a Silver Alert saying the agency was attempting to find Walter Pierce, 79, of Greene County. Pierce was reportedly found safe in North Carolina as of Tuesday morning. […]
LaFollette City Council meets in its monthly roundtable session

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On Monday afternoon, the LaFollette City Council met in a roundtable session with a wide array of topics. First up for discussion was lighting behind city hall. Kenny Baird with LaFollette Utilities was present to give input on the lighting situation. Baird reported that the utility department was currently working on LED upgrades throughout the city and can roll this project in with its current project. Councilman Wayne Kitts voiced his concern about the lack of lighting in the breezeway next to the old Bowman Jewelers. Baird offered possible solutions to the issue. Council will need to decide how to proceed.
Six City of LaFollette employees are up for promotion at today’s meeting

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Promotions topped the LaFollette City Council workshop on Monday afternoon. At today’s regular monthly meeting (Nov. 1, 5:30pm-City Hall), council will vote on six promotions. The police department will have five promotions beginning with Chesni Orick to a full-time Police Clerk at a salary...
Land of the dead? This map shows how Tennessee has the most cemeteries respective to the living

Tennessee is the land of the dead, or, at least, the state with the most graveyards respective to the living. A former redditor, Joshua Stevens, mapped graveyards per 100,000 people and discovered that Tennessee had the highest proportion of known burial sites. Stevens, now a NASA data visualization expert, theorized at the time that it could be related to the deadly battles of the Revolutionary and Civil Wars.
The Vanished | See the faces behind the missing people of Tennessee

There are hundreds of people currently missing in Tennessee. No matter how people ended up listed on the database, our intention is for them to be found. As of October 28, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) cataloged 22,289 missing person cases in the U.S. There are 658 people reported missing in Tennessee. That's why 10News decided to highlight those cases in hopes of bringing people home to their loved ones.
Saturday is last weekend day to early vote in Tennessee

KINGSPORT — If you work weekdays and have a hard time making it to the polls on Election Day, then be sure to take advantage of the final Saturday of early voting in Tennessee. Today (Saturday, Oct. 29) is the last weekend day for Tennesseans to cast their ballot...
GOVERNOR LEE COMES TO CROSSVILLE THIS THURSDAY

Governor Bill Lee’s Bus Tour will make a stop in Crossville this Thursday, November 3rd at Express Lunch in downtown. The Governor will be accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton. The public is invited to come by, visit and ask questions during the hour-and-a-half stop-over beginning at noon.
Tennessee's Most Dangerous Highways

Tennessee has some of the deadliest highways in America. A sign at a construction site for a segment of I-40 in Nashville, TN, in 1962 explaining the project.By Unknown - Tennessee State Library and Archives, PD-US, Wikipedia, Public Domain.
