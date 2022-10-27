Read full article on original website
LUB crews to make water line repairs Wed. afternoon/evening near LMS
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – In a release from LUB, officials explain that LUB crews will make water line repairs near La Follette Middle School beginning around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. There may be some areas with low pressure or no water during this time....
LFD makes burn permit decision on daily basis; permits being issued today
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – La Follette Fire Chief Jimmy Pack announces that LFD will make a decision each morning on whether or not burn permits will be issued inside the City that day. Burn permits are required year round in La Follette. “We’ll base that decision each day on...
La Follette’s landscape changed on Monday as Balloff home is razed
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The February morning when the Balloff home burned in 2021 was a sad time, especially for those of us of a certain age, and the razing of the structure on Monday morning closed a memorable chapter in La Follette history. It was about 10:30 Monday...
State is remailing Nov. car tag notices, correct ones this time
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – If you received a car tag renewal notice in the mail for November, and it doesn’t look just right, don’t be alarmed. You’re not by yourself. More than 20,000 drivers over several counties are dealing with the issue. “There’s been a mix-up at the state level, and some folks may get a renewal with incorrect information or they may not get one at all,” said County Clerk Todd Nance.
Greene County man at center of Silver Alert found in North Carolina
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously reported missing by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been found in North Carolina. On Monday night, the TBI issued a Silver Alert saying the agency was attempting to find Walter Pierce, 79, of Greene County. Pierce was reportedly found safe in North Carolina as of Tuesday morning. […]
City of La Follette’s Halloween event attended by over 1,000
LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- On Friday, over 1,000 children turned out for Seargeant’s Park in the Dark hosted by the City of LaFollette. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED 10/31/2022- 6AM)
LaFollette City Council meets in its monthly roundtable session
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On Monday afternoon, the LaFollette City Council met in a roundtable session with a wide array of topics. First up for discussion was lighting behind city hall. Kenny Baird with LaFollette Utilities was present to give input on the lighting situation. Baird reported that the utility department was currently working on LED upgrades throughout the city and can roll this project in with its current project. Councilman Wayne Kitts voiced his concern about the lack of lighting in the breezeway next to the old Bowman Jewelers. Baird offered possible solutions to the issue. Council will need to decide how to proceed.
Great Smoky Mountains Officials Close Section of Park Due to Ravenous Bears
If you’re heading into the Great Smoky Mountain’s National Park this weekend for some camping, it’s important to know that some sections have been closed. According to park officials, the closures result from hungry bears in the area. On Wednesday, officials announced that they would temporarily close...
Stunning New Resort Inside Tennessee State Park Looks Incredible
The views from the hotel are just breathtaking.
Six City of LaFollette employees are up for promotion at today’s meeting
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Promotions topped the LaFollette City Council workshop on Monday afternoon. At today’s regular monthly meeting (Nov. 1, 5:30pm-City Hall), council will vote on six promotions. The police department will have five promotions beginning with Chesni Orick to a full-time Police Clerk at a salary...
Land of the dead? This map shows how Tennessee has the most cemeteries respective to the living
Tennessee is the land of the dead, or, at least, the state with the most graveyards respective to the living. A former redditor, Joshua Stevens, mapped graveyards per 100,000 people and discovered that Tennessee had the highest proportion of known burial sites. Stevens, now a NASA data visualization expert, theorized at the time that it could be related to the deadly battles of the Revolutionary and Civil Wars.
The Vanished | See the faces behind the missing people of Tennessee
There are hundreds of people currently missing in Tennessee. No matter how people ended up listed on the database, our intention is for them to be found. As of October 28, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) cataloged 22,289 missing person cases in the U.S. There are 658 people reported missing in Tennessee. That's why 10News decided to highlight those cases in hopes of bringing people home to their loved ones.
The Vanished: The Missing People of East Tennessee
Help us find, The Vanished. This new series on the missing people of East Tennessee airs Friday on the 10News Nightbeat after Dateline.
Get Ready to Take an ‘Ocean Journey’ in East Tennessee in 2023
We all know Dolly Parton doesn't let any grass grow underneath her feet. Well, neither does her hometown of Sevierville TN. MORE EXCITING ADVENTURES COMING TO THE SMOKY MOUNTAINS. For the longest time, the small mountain community was simply that...a small mountain community that just so happens to be where...
Every year one out of five people will suffer serious injuries from a fall, here are some tips to avoid big falls
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Staff at the UT Medical Center report falls are the number one cause of injury-related death in older people. They say every year one out of four people suffers a fall and one out of five people will suffer very serious injuries because of that fall.
When you think of flowers, think of ours at Bea’s Flower Shop
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Bea’s Flower Shop has been open since last month, and on Friday, it held its official ribbon cutting ceremony as it joined the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. The shop is locally owned and operated by Penny and James Paul with their...
Saturday is last weekend day to early vote in Tennessee
KINGSPORT — If you work weekdays and have a hard time making it to the polls on Election Day, then be sure to take advantage of the final Saturday of early voting in Tennessee. Today (Saturday, Oct. 29) is the last weekend day for Tennesseans to cast their ballot...
GOVERNOR LEE COMES TO CROSSVILLE THIS THURSDAY
Governor Bill Lee’s Bus Tour will make a stop in Crossville this Thursday, November 3rd at Express Lunch in downtown. The Governor will be accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton. The public is invited to come by, visit and ask questions during the hour-and-a-half stop-over beginning at noon.
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
Tennessee's Most Dangerous Highways
Tennessee has some of the deadliest highways in America. A sign at a construction site for a segment of I-40 in Nashville, TN, in 1962 explaining the project.By Unknown - Tennessee State Library and Archives, PD-US, Wikipedia, Public Domain.
