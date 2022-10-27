LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On Monday afternoon, the LaFollette City Council met in a roundtable session with a wide array of topics. First up for discussion was lighting behind city hall. Kenny Baird with LaFollette Utilities was present to give input on the lighting situation. Baird reported that the utility department was currently working on LED upgrades throughout the city and can roll this project in with its current project. Councilman Wayne Kitts voiced his concern about the lack of lighting in the breezeway next to the old Bowman Jewelers. Baird offered possible solutions to the issue. Council will need to decide how to proceed.

