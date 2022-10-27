Photos: $12.5 million waterfront home hits market in St. Petersburg
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A $12.5 million home known as “Villa Lovullu” has hit the market in the Tierra Verde community of St. Petersburg.
The six-bedroom, six-bathroom home is located at 1523 Oceanview Drive, and its balconies overlook the Gulf of Mexico. It is being sold by Smith & Associates Real Estate.
The home is 9,463-square feet with 25-foot ceilings, handmade porcelain tile and three fireplaces.
Other unique features to the home include a billiard room, a full bar and an adjacent home movie theater that fits 12.
Outdoors, “Villa Lovullu” has a full bar and outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven. There is a boat dock, a kayak launch, a playground, a putting green and an infinity pool and spa.
More information on the luxurious home can be found online.
