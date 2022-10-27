ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Person killed in Blacklick vehicle accident, East Broad Street closed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a vehicle accident in Blacklick on Tuesday. Officials received a report of a truck accident along East Broad Street just before noon. Medics arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The area is currently closed, officials said. Additional...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

One person injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a north Columbus shooting Monday night. Police said three victims were at a local gas station around 9:30 p.m. dealing with a flat tire. An unknown man approached the victims and offered help. The suspect told them to follow him...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Halloween display draws awareness to distracted driving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Halloween display in northeast Columbus has the appearance of a realistic two-car crash in an attempt to warn about the dangers of distracted driving. Natasha Trinity Ford organized the display near the intersection of Steltzer Road and Agler Road, along with help from Broad...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2-alarm fire at north Columbus aprtment complex leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus fire crews battled "significant fire conditions" at a north Columbus apartment complex Sunday morning. The Columbus Division of Fire received calls around 3:30 a.m. about a fire at apartments near Place De La Concorde Street West. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm, and...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police investigating deadly shooting in South Linden community Sunday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 7:40 p.m. near South Linden. Police responded to a call at the intersection of Gladstone and 19th street where they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Grant Medical...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Woman found shot to death in vacant Linden home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating after police said a woman was found dead Monday in a vacant home in Linden. Police said the woman was found in a home in the 2500 block of Howey Road just before 12:30 p.m. Monday. Police said...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

21-year-old killed following northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 21-year-old man has died following a shooting at a gas station in northeast Columbus early Sunday morning. Police said three men were driving on North Cassady Avenue just before 4 a.m. when their car was struck by bullets. The shots came from a Sheetz parking lot.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police searching for suspects in Sunday morning shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in east Columbus. Three people were driving near the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue around 3:50 a.m. when their car was hit by gunfire coming from the parking lot of a local business, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police investigate homicide of bystander at gas station shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said a customer just wanted to buy some gas and a snack at a northeast Columbus Sheetz station. Twenty-one-year-old Kevin Sobnosky became the city’s 120th homicide victim early Sunday. Investigators said Sobnosky, from the Youngstown area, was an innocent bystander in the middle of “an all-out gun battle.”
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Soggy Halloween gives way to warm, beautiful week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Isolated showers are possible during Trick-or-Treat hours this evening. The chances of rain get smaller and smaller through the overnight hours. Having some rain gear during Trick-or-Treat might be a good idea! With rain ending early, most of Tuesday and the rest of this week look beautiful and warm.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police searching for suspect accused of robbing Burger King in Newark

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a Newark armed robbery. Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Burger King located on North 21st Street on October 8. The suspect walked in the back...
NEWARK, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man found guilty in deadly 2020 shooting at east Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A jury in Franklin County has found a man guilty in a deadly shooting at an east Columbus bar in 2020. Shawn Mapp, 36, was found guilty of aggravated murder and attempted murder following a week-long trial, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack's office. He was convicted on five total counts in the shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Halloween pet parade raises money for Columbus animal shelter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dogs and their humans got together for a Halloween pet parade through German Village on Sunday. The Howlin' Hound event was held in support of a local animal rescue. Pups dressed up in their favorite costumes and strutted through German Village, collecting Howl-o-Ween cookies at...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Fire's RREACT Team hosts community safety day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Serving the community free produce, free vaccines and family fun, the Columbus Fire Rapid Response Emergency and Addiction Crisis Team (RREACT) partnered with the DEA to host a community safety day. Near the fire training academy, the event provided community members a chance to learn...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Halloween inspired crafts with items from around the house

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Tonight if you and the kids plan on handing out candy at home, Good Day Columbus is here to help you keep your hands busy and out the candy bowl! Anna Sokol from Art with Anna is in studio with a creative craft using coffee filters!
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect in grandmother's homicide found out-of-state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police say a suspect wanted in connection to the homicide of a 58-year-old grandmother in southeast Columbus has been located outside Ohio. Charles D. Rocker, 54, has been located at an out-of-state location after being hospitalized for injuries from an unrelated incident. He is a suspect in the death of Lisa Rocker, 58.
COLUMBUS, OH

