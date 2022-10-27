Read full article on original website
Schumer, Biden caught on hot mic in Syracuse: ‘We’re going downhill’ in Georgia Senate race
Democrats are worried about the upcoming Georgia Senate race, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed during a hot mic moment with President Joe Biden in Syracuse. Schumer, Biden and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand were seen talking on the tarmac at Hancock International Airport Thursday as the Democratic leaders headed to Onondaga Community College to promote Micron Technology’s plans for a $100 billion microchip plant that will create 50,000 jobs in nearby Clay. But the conversation showed they were also focused on the near future with the 2022 midterm elections.
Biden torched for claiming gas was over $5 when he took office: 'The lies are staggering'
President Biden was blasted Thursday for what many called "outright lies" after he asserted that gas prices were $5 per gallon when he took office. Biden appeared at the Onondaga Community College's SRC Arena in Syracuse, New York, to praise a $100 billion commitment from Micron to build a massive semiconductor in the area. During his comments, he turned to praising his own administration for its work on infrastructure and the economy.
Biden's air rage: President says airlines forcing customers to pay for extra legroom is RACIST because it hits 'marginalized Americans and people of color the most' - as he cracks down on 'excessive fees'
President Biden announced a new crackdown on what he describes as 'junk fees' to ease inflation pressures, including surprise legroom charges that he says affect 'low-income folks and people of color' the most. 'Some airlines if you want six more inches between you and the seat in front you pay...
Lifelong Democrats turn against liberal New York Gov. Hochul: 'Criminals are running the town'
Lifelong Democrats are rejecting New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and supporting Lee Zeldin as concerns over the crime surge and education crisis continue to mount
Schumer, GOP challenger Pinion debate inflation, abortion and more
Inflation, abortion and a range of other national issues dominated the first and only debate between Democratic New York Sen. Charles Schumer and his longshot Republican challenger, Joe Pinion, on Sunday. The longtime incumbent, who serves as majority leader of the Senate, sought to take the high road as Pinion...
Biden finds a happy place ahead of Election Day: Upstate New York
The president will make his second visit in three weeks to an area that has surprisingly emerged as a congressional battleground.
Democratic U.S. Senator Under Federal Investigation
U.S. Senator Robert Menendez, a democrat from New Jersey, is facing a federal investigation in New York, according to news outlet Semafor. Semafor is reporting that the investigation is ongoing in the Southern District of New York and that there has been at least one subpoena issued in relation to the investigation.
