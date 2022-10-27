President Biden was blasted Thursday for what many called "outright lies" after he asserted that gas prices were $5 per gallon when he took office. Biden appeared at the Onondaga Community College's SRC Arena in Syracuse, New York, to praise a $100 billion commitment from Micron to build a massive semiconductor in the area. During his comments, he turned to praising his own administration for its work on infrastructure and the economy.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO