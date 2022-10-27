ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham dominating NBA sophomores

Cade Cunningham has been on a tear for the Detroit Pistons of late, putting up numbers that put him among the elite of the NBA. Cade only came in 3rd in the Rookie of the Year voting last season, as voters rewarded Evan Mobley and winner Scottie Barnes for their exceptional play and for being on teams that actually won and made the playoffs.
On top of other Brooklyn Nets turmoil, Steve Nash fired

The Brooklyn Nets have fired head coach Steve Nash just days after a situation involving the sharing of an antisemitic movie by Kyrie Irving. Weird things are happening with the Brooklyn Nets. In the latest of a string of news, Steve Nash was fired by the team after leading the team to a 94-67 record over his time as coach. The Nets are just 2-5 so far this season.
World Series postponement puts Phillies fans in a pickle

With rain postponing Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros on Monday night, some decisions surrounding Thursday night’s potential viewing just became much tougher for those sports fans in the City of Brotherly Love. Philadelphia sports fans will have to choose between the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
