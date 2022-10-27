Read full article on original website
Elon Musk tells Stephen King that Twitter needs to pay the bills somehow after the novelist said he'd quit the site if he was charged $20 for verification
Elon Musk said Twitter has bills to pay after Stephen King threatened to leave the site over a $20 verification fee. Musk suggested to King that verified Twitter users could be charged $8 a month. The billionaire said charging for a blue tick was the only way to defeat trolls...
Upworthy
Seven-year-old writes passive-aggressive letter to mom for interrupting her TV time
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 28, 2021. It has since been updated. When a 7-year-old girl was asked to turn off the TV and go wash, she decided to write a "customer complaint" to her parents. When kids throw tantrums, they usually just cry, but this girl decided to write a full-fledged letter to her parents. She let her mother know in no uncertain terms that she was disappointed in being asked to turn off the movie she was watching. She also drew a face to let her mother know that she was not happy about it. The girl's mother shared her daughter's passive-aggressive letter-writing on Reddit.
CNET
Instagram Outage Seemingly Locks People Out of Their Accounts
Instagram suffered an outage on Monday, with the Meta-owned social media site acknowledging that people were struggling to access their accounts. The website Downdetector also highlighted the spike in reports. "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account," it tweeted. "We're looking into it and...
Dad claims Alexa told him to ‘punch his kids in the throat’ when he asked how to stop them laughing
A dad has claimed his new Amazon Alexa told him to "punch his kids in the throat" after innocently asking how to "stop them laughing." Pub landlord, Adam Chamberlain, 45, posted the video of the brutal response after buying the new smart speaker for his home. He explained how he had stumbled across a Reddit post asking for questions to ask the Amazon speaker. In the viral clip, he said: "Alexa, how do you stop kids from laughing?"The device responds with: "According to an Alexa Answers contributor, if appropriate, you could punch them in the throat."If they are writhing in...
dexerto.com
“Karen” harasses TikToker in the bathroom after assuming she’s trans
A cisgender woman went viral on TikTok after filming a woman “harassing” her in the bathroom, as she thought she was trans due to her buzz cut. In a viral video with over 2.4 million views, content creator Jay recorded the woman yelling at her, as she assumed the TikToker was trans and using the ladies restroom.
'I'm Plus-Sized, Stores Should Pay For Big People Who Want To Make Returns'
Jessica Andrews reveals the additional charges she pays in this original Newsweek essay.
A.V. Club
Spirit Halloween wants you to know it doesn't actually sell those fake social media costumes
Spirit Halloween has enjoyed a lot of internet attention in recent years, though it doesn’t always seem to know how to capitalize on it. After refusing to do the right thing and cast Nick Lutsko, Spirit Halloween theme writer and King Of Halloween himself, as the lead in its official movie, the party store is now eager to distance itself from another viral celebration of its business by informing the internet that it does not actually sell costumes like the one below.
Mom Defends Women Who Feel a “Bump” Super Early In Their Pregnancies
It's hard to fully understand what pregnancy is like until you've experienced it for yourself, and those first few months can be a total trip. You're having all of these symptoms, but you still don't look pregnant, and you certainly can't feel baby moving around in there. From the outside, you look like nothing has changed at all.
'Gross’ Mom Criticized for Changing Baby's Diaper on Restaurant Chair
Should parents have the right to change their child’s diaper wherever they like?. It’s no secret that it is a challenge to raise children, and that there are obstacles and complications that can come along with that journey.
