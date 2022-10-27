Read full article on original website
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
$36 Million Settlement Announced in Lawsuits Over Wrongful Convictions in Malcolm X Assassination
A $36 million settlement has been announced in response to lawsuits spurred by the wrongful convictions of two men in connection with the assassination of Malcolm X. Per a report from the Associated Press citing comments from attorney David Shanies, who represented Muhammad Aziz and the estate of the late Khalil Islam, the settlement will see New York City paying $26 million while the state of New York will pay $10 million.
Elon Musk Proposes Cheaper Twitter Verification Fee Amid Growing Pushback Over Reported $20 Plan
Elon Musk has addressed the still-in-progress pushback spurred by a reported plan to implement a $20 monthly charge for verification on Twitter. Specifically, Musk responded to the ongoing criticism by proposing a lower monthly rate in a tweeted reply to Stephen King. On Halloween, King slammed the reported $20 plan and threatened to leave the platform should it be put into motion.
State abruptly halts applications for rental assistance
The Department of Community Affairs has abruptly stopped taking applications for its rental assistance program, apparent...
Twitter ad sales chief leaves company as Musk team woos skittish advertisers
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Twitter's advertising chief, Sarah Personette, tweeted on Tuesday that she resigned last week, following an exodus of nearly the entire senior ranks, adding to advertisers' uncertainty over how the social media company will change under Elon Musk.
Meta Ordered to Pay $10.5M to Washington State for Legal Fees in Campaign Finance Lawsuit
Meta is out almost $35.5 million dollars following the loss of a campaign finance lawsuit filed by Washington state. NBC News reports that a judge in King County, Washington has ruled that the Facebook parent company has to pay $10.5 million in legal fees to the state and almost $25 million due to “repeated and intentional violations of campaign finance disclosure laws.”
NYC Pay Transparency Law to Take Effect Next Week
New York City job-seekers are about to get a big advantage. The city’s Wage Transparency Law will go into effect on Nov. 1, making it mandatory for NYC employers to disclose the minimum and maximum pay in all job listings. According to the CNBC, the law will apply to businesses with four or more workers, including owners and independent contractors. Furthermore, not every employee needs to reside in NYC; if the business has just one NYC-based worker, it will be required to share the maximum and minimum salary/hourly wage for each role. This will also apply to a business’ internal hirings, such as promotions or department transfers.
20 Percent of Canadians Skipping Meals to Lower Food Costs, Survey Says
Buying groceries is a life necessity that keeps getting more expensive. In a Canada-wide survey released today, many Canadians say they’re using coupons or watching sales on certain items to help deal with rising food costs. 20 percent of respondents also said they were either reducing meal sizes or skipping meals in order to lower grocery bills.
