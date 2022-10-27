Read full article on original website
Complex
Evan Peters Says He Spent ‘Months’ in Character as Jeffrey Dahmer While Filming Hit Netflix Series
Evan Peters detailed the elaborate process that went into his portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer for the Netflix series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story during a panel over the weekend. Peters spent four months preparing for the role, taking into account every single detail of Dahmer’s physicality to...
Complex
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Lands Lead Role in Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ Series for Disney+
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will make his Marvel debut in the forthcoming Disney+ series Wonder Man. As reported by Variety, Abdul-Mateen has been cast as the titular superhero, otherwise known as Simon Williams. The role marks the 36-year-old Emmy-winning actor’s third portrayal of a comic book character, after Abdul-Mateen played Black Manta in 2018’s Aquaman, which he will reprise in the 2023 sequel, as well as Dr. Manhattan in HBO’s hit series Watchmen. Wonder Man was first introduced in 1964 in the pages of Avengers No. 9.
Rapper Takeoff, member of Migos, shot dead at 28
The rapper Takeoff, a member of the influential hip-hop trio Migos, was fatally shot Tuesday at a bowling alley in Houston, according to police. Pop industry news website TMZ, which broke the news early Tuesday, had said fellow Migos member Quavo was also at the bowling alley when the shooting broke out.
Complex
Jack Harlow Addresses ‘Rumors’ of His Relationship With Lil Nas X During ‘SNL’ Monologue
Jack Harlow makes his return to Saturday Night Live as tonight’s host and musical guest. It’ll be his first time pulling double duty, but he was a musical guest on SNL in 2021 when Maya Rudolph hosted. In promos, Harlow seems hyped to host this week. In the...
Anna Faris Says She Almost Quit Acting After Leaving "Mom" In 2020
If you've been wondering why you haven't really seen Anna Faris in too many projects lately, here's a potential reason why.
Complex
Kanye Apologizes for George Floyd Remarks, Compares Being Criticized and Losing Deals to Having ‘Knee on My Neck’
Kanye West has more to say about the recent headlines surrounding him. In a video reportedly taken in Los Angeles, Ye stopped to answer questions and make statements to a crowd of people. “I had experiences where I felt like I was being teamed up on,” he says. “And I...
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Complex
Lupita Nyong’o to Star in ‘A Quiet Place’ Prequel ‘Day One’
The upcoming A Quiet Place spinoff, plot details of which have expectedly remained under wraps, has now been reported to have enlisted the reliably top-tier talents of Lupita Nyong’o. According to Deadline, which unveiled exclusive details regarding the casting on Tuesday, Nyong’o is in “final negotiations” to star in...
11 Quizzes That Are For Frog Lovers And Frog Lovers ONLY
Trust me, this is the kind of content you need right now.
16 Celebs Share Hilariously Cringey Run-Ins With Fans Who Had No Idea Who The Hell They Were
They'll be facepalming over these on their deathbeds.
Complex
From the West Kids to Kylie Jenner: Here Are the Best Celebrity Costumes of 2022
Halloween weekend has officially begun—and the celebrities are bringing their A-game. Though the holiday is still a few days away, a slew of stars have already taken to social media to show off their 2022 costumes. This year’s batch has, of course, delivered a mix of scary, funny, and clever getups; however, it seems many celebrities have decided to dress up as real life people. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s children paid homage to legendary artists Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Sade, and Eazy-E; Lizzo dressed up as Chrisean Rock; while Niecy Nash and her wife, Jessica Betts, went as Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, respectively.
Complex
Taylor Swift on Becoming First Artist to Occupy Every Spot on Billboard Hot 100 Top 10, Announces Tour (UPDATE)
UPDATED 11/1, 8:45 a.m. ET: After much speculation, Taylor Swift has formally announced her return to touring following the record-setting rollout of her tenth studio album Midnights. In updates shared to Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, Swift told fans she was “enchanted” to announce her upcoming Eras Tour. The first...
Complex
Why OneVeracity, a Sneaker YouTube Pioneer, Left It All Behind
A teenager with strawberry blond hair past his ears and a black and pink Louis Vuitton T-shirt designed by Stephen Sprouse stands in front of a shoe cubby in a walk-in closet in suburban Connecticut, looks into the camera, and says in a raspier-than-expected voice, “What’s up YouTube, it’s OneVeracity.”
Complex
Lancey Foux Drops Off Massive 22-Track Album ‘LIFE IN HELL’
Arriving almost exactly a year after his November 2021 mixtape LIVE.EVIL, Lancey Foux is back with his hotly-anticipated seventh album, LIF IN HELL, a Herculean, 22-track offering with some pretty major treats inside. At just 26 years old, and with so many albums already under his belt, there’s no questioning either his work-rate or his persistence at this point.
Complex
Drew Barrymore Recalls Thinking E.T. Was Real When Shooting the Movie as a Child
Drew Barrymore celebrated the 40th anniversary of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial by reuniting with her former co-stars Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace, and Robert Macnaughton on Monday’s episode of the actress’ eponymous talk show. While sharing memories about filming the 1982 Steven Spielberg-directed sci-fi classic, Barrymore reflected on how the...
Complex
Billie Eilish and Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Use Halloween Costumes to Poke Fun at Age Gap
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford decided to respond to the public discourse surrounding their 11-year age difference with their Halloween costumes. Eilish dressed up as a baby, complete with a bonnet and diaper, and Rutherford donned a bald cap with grey hair. Not everyone was a fan of costume choices.
Complex
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Guests on Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ Podcast
On the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, Meghan Markle invited her “dear friend” Sophie Grégoire Trudeau—wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau—to chat about motherhood and more. The pair discussed on “Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad...
Complex
Kanye West Fans Launch GoFundMe Pages to Help Him Reclaim His Billionaire Status
The artist formerly known as Kanye West has fallen on some hard times, and a few of his fans have turned to GoFundMe to try and help him out. According to AllHipHop, several campaigns were launched with one in particular summing up their collective goal: “Make Kanye West a Billionaire Again.” This specific fundraiser was removed by GoFundMe after earning just five dollars, but a few others have not yet been taken down. Forbes reported last week that Ye was “no longer a billionaire” after his net worth plummeted to about $500 million in wake of Adidas cutting ties with him.
