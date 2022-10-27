ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michael Jackson’s Son Responds To Harry Styles Being Called The “King Of Pop”

Prince says his father is, and will forever be, the King of Pop. Earlier this year, Rolling Stone UK labeled singer Harry Styles as the “King of Pop,” which quickly sparked controversy. That heavy title has referred to only one artist in the industry for his decades of music– Michael Jackson.
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras’ Tour: See Full List Of Dates

Swifties have certainly found some “Peace” knowing that Taylor Swift is finally going on tour! The 32-year-old music icon announced her tour on Good Morning America on Nov. 1. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve been planning it for ages. I finally get to tell you..I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all my musical eras throughout my career. It starts in the U.S. in stadiums and we’ll be releasing international dates as soon as we can. I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me. I’m really excited to get to look you guys in the eyes and say thank you for everything. Thank for this incredible leap with Midnights and everything you’v done for me.”
Rolling Stone

See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift

William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
Hypebae

Taylor Swift Expected to Confirm 'Midnights' Tour Soon

This one’s for the Swifties — Taylor Swift is expected to officially announce her Midnights tour on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The musician is the latest guest to star in the show in celebration of her 10th studio album, Midnights, which arrived with a surprise “3 a.m. Edition” three hours after the release. With a total of 20 fresh tracks, fans are now wondering whether Swift will be going on tour for her new album.
6abc Action News

Attention 'Swifties': Taylor Swift announces US tour; lineup includes 2 shows in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Taylor Swift is going back on tour! And attention Philadelphia-area "Swifties," there will be not one, but two performances at Lincoln Financial Field. In a special announcement first shared on "Good Morning America," the "Midnights" singer said she will be embarking on tour again with music from all her "musical eras of my career."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Guardian

Taylor Swift: Midnights becomes biggest album of 2022 after one week

Taylor Swift has set a number of new records with her 10th studio album, Midnights, which was released on 21st October. With UK sales of 204,000, it had the biggest first week of any album this year, almost doubling the numbers of the previous title-holder, Harry’s House, the third solo album by Harry Styles. Midnights also had the highest first-week streams of the year: 72.5m, again beating Styles’ figures of 53.9m. On the day of its release, it broke global Spotify records for the most streams of a single album in one day.
Complex

Interview: NZ Choreographer Lance Savali on Working With Chris Brown, Touring With Rihanna and His Icons

Lance Savali is a New Zealand-born dancer, who shot to stardom after beginning his career with Paris Goebel’s dance crew, The Royal Family. He’s the type of guy you’d describe as ‘born from a boom-box’ (Step Up 3, anyone?). Savali has performed alongside some of the biggest acts in the world: when J-Lo headlined the Super Bowl, Lance was there; when Rihanna took ANTI on tour, Lance was there; when Beyonce took over Coachella, Lance was there—never missing a beat.
KATU.com

Taylor Swift becomes first artist to capture all top 10 spots on Billboard 100 chart

WASHINGTON (TND) — On the strength of her tenth album, Midnights, pop megastar Taylor Swift became the first artist in history to hold all top ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Hot 100 measures the success of individual songs based on physical and digital sales as well as radio play and streaming. All ten songs are from Midnights, and each has over 50 million streams on Spotify.
WASHINGTON STATE
PopSugar

Harry Styles Has Us Hopelessly Devoted to Him With His 2022 Harryween Costume

Each year, Halloween gets a rebrand as Harry Styles puts his stamp on the occasion and declares it Harryween. So for his "Love on Tour" show on Oct. 31 in Los Angeles, Stylers were waiting with bated breath to see what his 2022 Harryween costume would be, and we are pleased to report it did not disappoint. Despite our bets being on embodying the half-man, half-squid from his "Music For a Sushi Restaurant" video or perhaps even making a joke of the spit-gate saga he was embroiled in with Chris Pine at the Venice Film festival premiere for "Don't Worry Darling," the singer opted to channel teen heartthrob Danny Zuko from "Grease," the role played by John Travolta in the 1978 classic film.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Lancey Foux Drops Off Massive 22-Track Album ‘LIFE IN HELL’

Arriving almost exactly a year after his November 2021 mixtape LIVE.EVIL, Lancey Foux is back with his hotly-anticipated seventh album, LIF IN HELL, a Herculean, 22-track offering with some pretty major treats inside. At just 26 years old, and with so many albums already under his belt, there’s no questioning either his work-rate or his persistence at this point.

