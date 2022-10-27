Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Son Responds To Harry Styles Being Called The “King Of Pop”
Prince says his father is, and will forever be, the King of Pop. Earlier this year, Rolling Stone UK labeled singer Harry Styles as the “King of Pop,” which quickly sparked controversy. That heavy title has referred to only one artist in the industry for his decades of music– Michael Jackson.
Taylor Swift Transforms into Sparkly Cinderella in Star-Studded 'Bejeweled' Music Video — Watch
Swifties were gifted with a magical treat when the clock struck 12 a.m. overnight!. "Bejeweled," Taylor Swift's second video from Midnights, dropped in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and the singer-songwriter's "twist on a Cinderella story" has a little of everything. "I want[ed] to make a video that was...
Late Night Dancing! John Mayer Lets Loose At Harry Styles' Los Angeles Concert
One musician supporting another. John Mayer was recently spotted dancing at Harry Styles' concert, grooving along to one of his hits at the Los Angeles venue. Mayer knew every word of "Cinema" as he yelled the lyrics back to the "As It Was" singer, along with the thousands of screaming girls losing their minds over the rock star breaking out his iconic moves.
Taylor Swift becomes first musician to claim entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100
Taylor Swift scored a 10 out of 10 to become the first artist in history to claim the Top 10 slots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US, with tracks from her latest album, Midnights. Billboard reported on Monday that Swift has surpassed Drake, who had held the...
Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras’ Tour: See Full List Of Dates
Swifties have certainly found some “Peace” knowing that Taylor Swift is finally going on tour! The 32-year-old music icon announced her tour on Good Morning America on Nov. 1. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve been planning it for ages. I finally get to tell you..I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all my musical eras throughout my career. It starts in the U.S. in stadiums and we’ll be releasing international dates as soon as we can. I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me. I’m really excited to get to look you guys in the eyes and say thank you for everything. Thank for this incredible leap with Midnights and everything you’v done for me.”
Jack Harlow Addresses ‘Rumors’ of His Relationship With Lil Nas X During ‘SNL’ Monologue
Jack Harlow makes his return to Saturday Night Live as tonight’s host and musical guest. It’ll be his first time pulling double duty, but he was a musical guest on SNL in 2021 when Maya Rudolph hosted. In promos, Harlow seems hyped to host this week. In the...
Watch Taylor Swift's reaction when Jimmy Fallon mentions she hasn't toured in 4 years
During Taylor Swift's first late night interview since the release of her record-breaking album "Midnights," the singer-songwriter teases a possible upcoming tour while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon.
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
Taylor Swift Expected to Confirm 'Midnights' Tour Soon
This one’s for the Swifties — Taylor Swift is expected to officially announce her Midnights tour on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The musician is the latest guest to star in the show in celebration of her 10th studio album, Midnights, which arrived with a surprise “3 a.m. Edition” three hours after the release. With a total of 20 fresh tracks, fans are now wondering whether Swift will be going on tour for her new album.
Harry Styles Channels ‘Grease’ Character Danny Zuko at ‘Harryween’ Concert
On Monday, Harry Styles celebrated Halloween by filling up concert seats at the Forum for a special "Harryween" show!. During the concert, Styles took the stage to the classic “Grease” song “You’re the One That I Want” while in costume as Danny Zuko. Styles came...
Attention 'Swifties': Taylor Swift announces US tour; lineup includes 2 shows in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Taylor Swift is going back on tour! And attention Philadelphia-area "Swifties," there will be not one, but two performances at Lincoln Financial Field. In a special announcement first shared on "Good Morning America," the "Midnights" singer said she will be embarking on tour again with music from all her "musical eras of my career."
Pharrell Williams confirms song with BTS: 'It's amazing'
Pharrell Williams teased his collaboration with K-pop group BTS in a new interview with RM.
Taylor Swift: Midnights becomes biggest album of 2022 after one week
Taylor Swift has set a number of new records with her 10th studio album, Midnights, which was released on 21st October. With UK sales of 204,000, it had the biggest first week of any album this year, almost doubling the numbers of the previous title-holder, Harry’s House, the third solo album by Harry Styles. Midnights also had the highest first-week streams of the year: 72.5m, again beating Styles’ figures of 53.9m. On the day of its release, it broke global Spotify records for the most streams of a single album in one day.
Interview: NZ Choreographer Lance Savali on Working With Chris Brown, Touring With Rihanna and His Icons
Lance Savali is a New Zealand-born dancer, who shot to stardom after beginning his career with Paris Goebel’s dance crew, The Royal Family. He’s the type of guy you’d describe as ‘born from a boom-box’ (Step Up 3, anyone?). Savali has performed alongside some of the biggest acts in the world: when J-Lo headlined the Super Bowl, Lance was there; when Rihanna took ANTI on tour, Lance was there; when Beyonce took over Coachella, Lance was there—never missing a beat.
Video Shows Diddy Getting Into Heated Exchange With ‘Power’ Actor Michael J. Ferguson While Dressed as the Joker
Diddy had an eventful Halloween, as he painted the town red dress as Heath Ledger’s Joker. Videos of Diddy in full character made the rounds all weekend, including one in which he appeared to get into a heated exchange with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson. The clip shows Ferguson,...
Taylor Swift becomes first artist to capture all top 10 spots on Billboard 100 chart
WASHINGTON (TND) — On the strength of her tenth album, Midnights, pop megastar Taylor Swift became the first artist in history to hold all top ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Hot 100 measures the success of individual songs based on physical and digital sales as well as radio play and streaming. All ten songs are from Midnights, and each has over 50 million streams on Spotify.
Watch Jack Harlow Perform “Lil Secret” / “First Class” and “State Fair” on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Jack Harlow has taken over Studio 8H. The Louisville native returned to Saturday Night Live this week to serve as both host and musical guest. He is now the second star to pull double duty in the series’ 48th season, following Megan Thee Stallion’s Oct. 15 appearance. For...
Harry Styles Has Us Hopelessly Devoted to Him With His 2022 Harryween Costume
Each year, Halloween gets a rebrand as Harry Styles puts his stamp on the occasion and declares it Harryween. So for his "Love on Tour" show on Oct. 31 in Los Angeles, Stylers were waiting with bated breath to see what his 2022 Harryween costume would be, and we are pleased to report it did not disappoint. Despite our bets being on embodying the half-man, half-squid from his "Music For a Sushi Restaurant" video or perhaps even making a joke of the spit-gate saga he was embroiled in with Chris Pine at the Venice Film festival premiere for "Don't Worry Darling," the singer opted to channel teen heartthrob Danny Zuko from "Grease," the role played by John Travolta in the 1978 classic film.
Lancey Foux Drops Off Massive 22-Track Album ‘LIFE IN HELL’
Arriving almost exactly a year after his November 2021 mixtape LIVE.EVIL, Lancey Foux is back with his hotly-anticipated seventh album, LIF IN HELL, a Herculean, 22-track offering with some pretty major treats inside. At just 26 years old, and with so many albums already under his belt, there’s no questioning either his work-rate or his persistence at this point.
Tyler the Creator, Gucci Mane, Rae Sremmurd, and More Pay Tribute to Takeoff
Takeoff, one-third of the Migos, was shot and killed early Tuesday morning, and members of the hip-hop community have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the Atlanta rapper. According to TMZ’s report, local police in Houston, Texas were notified of a shooting “shortly after 2:30 a.m.” at...
