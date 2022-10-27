Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Olson ‘is a new voice for the people of EP’
Although I am a regular voter, I honestly have never really known my city council representatives, but after meeting Micah Olson, I am looking forward to him representing me on the city council. Micah is a new voice for the people of Eden Prairie, enthusiastically listening to the people of this great city. He is [...]
Opposes Case and Nelson
Here is some information I’d like to share with the citizens of Eden Prairie before they vote on November 8, Election Day. In 2018, then EP City Council member Ron Case led an unlawful attempt to ban the sale of a product legal in the State of Minnesota. That product was any military style semi-automatic [...]
Vote for ‘DD’ Dwivedy
Over the past few years school board races across the state have become more and more divisive. The ability to bring people together and work toward common sense solutions that put students and families first is often in short supply. As the former Chair of the Eden Prairie School Board, I have seen first-hand DD’s [...]
Support Micah Olson for EP City Council
I am enthusiastically casting my vote for Micah Olson for Eden Prairie City Council. I don’t believe I’ve been this committed to cast my vote for a City Council candidate in my entire life. And I’ll explain why. Eden Prairie is a great city. But Micah doesn’t focus simply on the good things that have been [...]
Former EP mayor speaks to students on Voter Guide, importance of local journalism
Nancy Tyra-Lukens, chair of the Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN) board of directors, spoke last week to about 75 students in three Advanced Placement U.S. Government classes taught by Brian Sibley at Eden Prairie High School. The former Eden Prairie mayor told the students about the 2022 EPLN Voter Guide, which was mailed to all [...]
Supports Micah Olson
I am writing because I would like to express my support for Micah Olson and his race for Eden Prairie City Council. I have lived in Eden Prairie for 32 years and have known Micah since he was in kindergarten. My sons grew up with Micah, and they all were in Cub Scouts together. I’ve watched [...]
Vote Helseth for Senate
Recently, we received an email from the Eden Prairie Police Department: “Eden Prairie Police are investigating multiple stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles which have occurred over the past several days.” Crime in the Twin Cities has risen dramatically, but it’s even more alarming when it’s a few houses away from you. Our neighborhood recently was [...]
EP’s other Graffiti Bridge
The Graffiti Bridge made famous by rock legend Prince is long gone. But another graffiti bridge still stands in the same suburban community.
Five-year development plan on council agenda
Discussion of a 2023-27 strategic plan for community development is expected to be part of the Tuesday, Nov. 1, meeting of the Eden Prairie City Council. The plan outlines the priorities for the city’s Community Development Department for the next five years within its wide range of responsibilities: redevelopment as well as “infill” development on [...]
Supports both school referendum questions
I support both ballot questions regarding funding our Eden Prairie Schools. My two sons attended Eden Prairie Schools from kindergarten through high school. They received an excellent education and now work in engineering and cancer research, respectively. We need to keep our educational programs strong. A small monthly increase in our property tax is less [...]
Mother, sister remember Charlie Alleman
Charlie Alleman had made an important decision. He was on his way to his late shift at a glass company in Shakopee. He had decided to put in his two-week notice that night. Charlie had been bullied there and, with encouragement from his sister and mother, he was ready to be done. It was 11:45 [...]
Letter: Bartz should be reelected for his strong character
I am a mom of Eden Prairie kids, and like every parent, education is top of mind. When my kids were younger, I did not spend much time thinking about who was on the EP School Board, but now I understand how critical the school board is to the success of our schools. I have [...]
Knock, knock, who’s there? That’s the question this election will answer
Door-knocking by political candidates is a time-honored tradition in Minnesota politics. That is especially true this campaign season, as the high-stakes battle for control of the Minnesota Legislature could hinge on just a few hundred votes in a small number of competitive districts. The Republicans door-knocked through the 2020 election; the Democrats took a hiatus [...]
Supports Dwivedy for EP School Board
A successful school board member deeply knows the community they are serving and truly desires to bring academic excellence to every child who walks through the school doors. It is easy for candidates to show up to a couple of events and take a couple of photographs prior to an election, but a true servant [...]
Bartz for School Board
As the parents of four students in Eden Prairie Schools, we are thankful for the opportunity to endorse and support Steve Bartz for re-election to the Eden Prairie School Board in the November 8 election. Since becoming a member of the board, Steve has made a significant impact. He cares about students and teachers. He [...]
Reelect Kathy Nelson to Eden Prairie City Council
By most measures, Eden Prairie is in a very strong position, headed in the right direction and is considered a leader among Minnesota communities. Our services (roads, snow plowing, parks, trails, water and sewer system), school system, low crime rates and low taxes contribute to a desirable quality of life for residents and businesses. Kathy [...]
‘The Doll’ returns to Cummins-Phipps-Grill house
A makeshift theater was set up in the parlor of the historic Cummins-Phipps-Grill house earlier this month by the Eden Prairie Historical Society. People sat quietly in folding chairs, their eyes focused on the small screen playing the short horror movie “The Doll.” On a dark and still night outside, the movie’s ominous music seemed [...]
EP police offer tips on celebrating Halloween safely
It’s almost time for the zombies, ghosts and superheroes to make their annual Halloween appearance trick-or-treating for candy in Eden Prairie neighborhoods. But, before you let the kids out the door on Monday afternoon for some spooky fun, here are a few reminders to help keep them safe. (EP does not have set Halloween hours for [...]
Hennepin County voters poised to elect county’s first Black sheriff in November
This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota’s immigrants and communities of color. Sign up for their free newsletter to receive stories in your inbox. Hennepin County voters will make history at the polls in November when they elect their next sheriff. Dawanna Witt or Joseph Banks will become the first [...]
EPS kindergarten enrollment events in Nov.
Parents of rising kindergarteners: it’s already time to start thinking about enrollment for the 2023-24 school year. Eden Prairie residents with students starting kindergarten at Eden Prairie Schools (EPS) in Sept. 2023 are invited to attend open house events in November. These events are an opportunity to meet principals, tour schools, learn more about enrollment [...]
